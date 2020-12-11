If you have trouble eating all your fruits and vegetables, the next best option is to drink them. A Black+Decker blender turns solids into a smooth, drinkable treat that preserves more nutrients than juicing.

The best Black+Decker blender for you should be the right size and have enough power to thoroughly blend the items you want blended. The company's 6-cup PowerCrush Multifunction Blender is our favorite. The design of this model creates a vortex that draws food directly to the blade so you can mix up a smoother beverage. To learn more about Black+Decker blenders, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing Black+Decker blendersSize

If only one person in your household uses a blender, you don't need a large, multi-serving model, you can easily get by with an 18- to 20-ounce blender. A smaller unit might even work for a family with diversified tastes, as each person creates their own recipe. However, if several people in your family all enjoy the same type of smoothies, it might be advantageous to purchase a 48- to 72-ounce blender.

Power

A blender’s power is expressed in watts. The higher the wattage, the more your blender can do. A lightweight immersion blender might be 100 watts, while an ice-crushing monster may be 900 watts. Five hundred watts is average for a countertop blender suitable for most tasks. Black+Decker blenders range from 275 watts to 900 watts. If you blend a lot of hard or frozen foods, it’s best to stick to the higher half of the spectrum.

FeaturesSpeeds

Black+Decker offers everything from only an on/off button to a unit with a dozen different speed buttons along with a pulse control. For something even more advanced, you may want to consider a digital model featuring built-in presets for specific items such as shakes and smoothies.

Standard features

For safe operating, Black+Decker blenders have slip-resistant rubber feet. For ease of cleaning, the company's blenders disassemble so the washable parts (besides the base) can be placed in a dishwasher.

FusionBlade

The FusionBlade is Black+Decker's stainless steel blade — it’s tough enough to crush ice.

PowerCrush

If a Black+Decker blender has a PowerCrush feature, it means the unit is designed to create a vortex that helps blend ingredients thoroughly to create a smooth consistency.

QuietCrush

The QuietCrush feature is found on quieter models of Black+Decker blenders. This doesn't mean these units are quiet overall, just that they’re quieter than other Black+Decker models.

Extra jar

Certain Black+Decker blenders come with a personal jar with a travel lid so you can take your smoothie with you. If this sounds like something you would use, look for a model that includes this accessory.

Price

Black+Decker blenders are affordably priced. Low-end personal blenders are $29, while a family-size blender is just $59.

FAQQ. Does it matter which order I add my smoothie ingredients?

A. Yes, to give your blender the best chance at making a truly smooth smoothie, it’s very important that you add all liquids first. Soft or mushy items can go in second. The hardest foods go in last so they’re sitting at the top of the blender when you start.

Q. How do I clean my Black+Decker blender?

A. Unplug and disassemble it. You can hand-wash all washable parts or add some warm water and a drop of dishwashing detergent and blend until it’s clean. After blending, rinse thoroughly to remove any lingering detergent. Alternatively, you can stick the dishwasher-safe parts in the dishwasher to clean your blender. The most important thing to remember is never to wash the base. This part is only to be wiped down with a damp cloth when it’s unplugged.

Black+Decker blenders we recommend

Best of the best: Black+Decker PowerCrush Multifunction Blender

Our take: A 4-speed, 6-cup blender with advanced technology that pulls the ingredients directly into the blades for a smoother blend.

What we like: This model has a large PerfectPour glass jar with an ingredient slot for easy feeding. The slip-resistant rubber feet and dishwasher-safe removable parts are greatly appreciated.

What we dislike: With only 4 settings, this model is simple and intuitive to use, but some may prefer a wider variety of speeds.

Best bang for your buck: Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender

Our take: This versatile blender is priced to appeal to the budget-minded consumer.

What we like: Outfitted with 10 speeds, pulse blending, and a clever lid that doubles as a one-ounce measuring cup, this model delivers a great deal of value for its price point. The 6-cup jar is manufactured using plastic so it’s lightweight.

What we dislike: While this unit has an impressive amount of features, it’s best for lighter-duty blending.

Choice 3: Black+Decker FusionBlade Personal Blender

Our take: If you simply want a blender for smoothies to take on the go, this quality, compact model won’t disappoint.

What we like: Stainless steel FusionBlade makes quick work of ice. Gives smoothies and soups an even consistency. Comes with two 20-ounce jars and convenient travel lids. Choice of two colors: dark gray or red.

What we dislike: Some had trouble with the cap coming loose during blending.

