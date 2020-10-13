The best black seed oil of 2020

Black seed oil is a highly versatile product that provides health and beauty benefits and can come in handy in the kitchen for various recipes that need a little extra flavor.

The oil comes from the Nigella sativa plant, a flowering shrub found in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and western Asia. The shrub's fruit has small black seeds from which the oil is extracted and provides antioxidant benefits when taken orally or used topically.

To make sure you're up to date on the latest product developments and options, we've taken another look at black seed oil product trends and feature two new formulas as well as an old favorite for your consideration.

Best black seed oils of 2020

1. Amazing Herbs' Black Cold-Pressed Seed Oil: A high-quality oil that's extremely effective for treating a variety of conditions. We made this our new top choice for its noticeable results.

2. Healths Harmony's Black Seed Oil Softgel Capsules: A budget-friendly black seed oil that's easier to take than traditional formulas but still as powerful. This oil has appeared on our list before.

3. Maju Superfoods' Cold-Pressed Black Seed Oil: A popular black seed oil due to its flavor and its pesticide- and herbicide-free formula. This is another new product on our list, but its effectiveness makes it a standout.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What is black seed oil?

Black seed oil is a natural, plant-derived oil that's been used for thousands of years to provide beauty and health benefits. The oil is used topically to treat several skin conditions, including acne, eczema, and psoriasis. It can help treat dry, rough skin in general and has antibacterial properties that may aid in wound healing.

The oil can also help condition the hair. It's often used as a moisturizing hair mask to help soften dry, brittle tresses.

Naturally high in antioxidants, black seed oil can also have health benefits when taken orally. It works as an anti-inflammatory and antihistamine, so studies suggest that it can help with high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, arthritis, and stomach issues. Some research indicates that the oil has anticancer properties, though more research is necessary to support these claims.

In cooking, black seed oil is used not only to provide nutrients, but flavor as well. In addition to antioxidants, it contains essential fatty acids that are part of a healthy diet. You can use the oil to make salad dressings, mix it into bread recipes, or even sprinkle it over stir-fry dishes for added flavor. Black seed oil sometimes has a slightly bitter taste, so it should be used sparingly.

If you're thinking of incorporating black seed oil into your diet, you must do it safely. Like other nutritional supplements, the oil may interact with prescription medications. Consult your doctor before using black seed oil orally or topically. You also should do a spot test if using it on the skin to make sure you don't have an allergy.

In particular, black seed oil can damage your kidneys and liver if too much is ingested. Carefully follow the dosage instructions from the manufacturer to avoid issues. You should also avoid black seed oil if you're pregnant or nursing, have a blood disorder, or have a surgery scheduled.

Black seed oil is usually found in liquid form, which is ideal for topical use or cooking. You can also find softgels if you want the health benefits but aren't a fan of the taste. If you buy a liquid, choose a formula that comes in a dark glass bottle to prevent any light and heat from oxidizing the oil and spoiling it more quickly.

To ensure you're getting the highest quality black seed oil, choose an organic formula that's free of pesticides, herbicides, and other chemicals. Cold-pressed oils are usually a higher quality because potentially damaging heat isn't used to extract the oil. Formulas that contain 100% pure oil without any additives typically provide the best health benefits.

For black seed oil softgels, you can spend between $0.10 and $0.75 per softgel. If you prefer a liquid, you pay between $1.50 and $10 per fluid ounce.

FAQ

Q. How should I use black seed oil?

A. It depends on the results you want to see. If you have skin or hair issues you want to treat, apply the oil directly to the affected areas. If you're interested in the anti-inflammatory and other health benefits, you can use the oil for cooking, take it by the spoonful, or take softgels if you aren't a fan of the taste.

Q. Does black seed oil go bad?

A. Like any oil, black seed oil can go rancid over time. If kept in the fridge or a cool, dark place, the oil can stay fresh for up to two years. You'll know the oil has gone bad if it starts to smell funny.

In-depth reviews for best black seed oils

Best of the best: Amazing Herbs Cold-Pressed Black Seed Oil

What we like: Features 100% pure, unrefined, cold-pressed oil. Boasts a vegan, gluten-free formula. Can be used to treat a range of health conditions.

What we dislike: Some users experience side effects like nausea and itching.

Best bang for your buck: Healths Harmony Black Seed Oil Softgel Capsules

What we like: Provides 120 softgels in a package. Made with 100% pure cold-pressed black seed oil. Softgels are easy to swallow. Formula is vegetarian and non-GMO.

What we dislike: Can sometimes cause stomach upset.

Choice 3: Maju Superfoods Cold-Pressed Black Seed Oil

What we like: Bottle contains 8 ounces and features a shaker top. Oil is 100% pure and cold pressed. Formula is non-GMO and features a mild flavor.

What we dislike: Some bottles arrive broken or leaking.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.