The best Black Friday deals of 2020

Black Friday deals on trending gifts

iRobot Roomba 677 Wi-Fi Connected Robotic Vacuum at Kohl’s: $185.29 ($189.70 discount)

There isn’t much this Roomba can’t do, which is why we’re thrilled it’s on sale for under $200. Dirt, dust, and pollen are no match for its powerful suction. It’s equipped with a variety of cleaning modes and settings to deliver a second-to-none cleaning experience.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service at Amazon: $99 ($100 discount)

Give the gift of knowledge with this 23andMe service. The user will be able to learn information about their ancestry and DNA, as well as their likelihood of inheriting or developing certain conditions.

Beautyrest Microlight to Berber Electric Blanket at Amazon: $144.99 ($89 discount)

Sometimes it’s just too cold and you’d like a little help getting comfortable. This electric blanket is the answer for nights when you just need to get cozier.

Theragun PRO at Therabody: $449 ($150 discount)

If you train hard, you probably appreciate a good sports massage every now and then. They can be expensive, so you’ll get more bang for your buck by investing in a massage gun like the Theragun PRO, now on sale for $449.

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls: $39.95 (17% off)

Have somebody on your list who’s fallen in love with golf over shelter-in-place? Get them the best ball on the market while it’s marked down — a rarity, especially if they typically buy from the clubhouse before a round.

Furbo Dog Camera at Chewy: $199 ($50 discount)

Check in on your pup from wherever you are with this dog camera that also lets you throw treats while you’re away. The Furbo also makes a solid present for anyone who’s basically inseparable from their dog.

Home Accents Holiday 7.5 ft. Black Spruce LED Pre-Lit Tree at Home Depot: $149 ($50 discount)

No Charlie Brown Christmas trees here. An artificial Christmas tree is a great option if you’d prefer to avoid the hassle of watering and maintaining a live tree during the holiday season. We think this option is a great choice and it’s on sale.

Black Friday tech deals

LG 75" 4K UHD Smart TV at Best Buy: $999 ($500 discount)

This smart TV eliminates the need for a separate streaming device, so you can start watching your favorite movies and shows right away. It offers impressive picture quality, too, so anyone who enjoys watching movies or gaming will appreciate this TV.

JBL Flip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker at Best Buy: $69.99 ($50 discount)

We’re big fans of this JBL Bluetooth speaker’s sound quality — not to mention the fact that it’s easy to sync with virtually any device. At just $69.99 today, it’s a great buy as a gift for yourself or someone else.

Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro at Best Buy: $159.99 ($90 discount)

These popular and compact Beats earbuds sound great and even filter out background noise so wearers have fewer distractions while they're trying to listen. They’re the ideal wireless earbuds for workouts.

Acer 27" FreeSync Monitor at Best Buy: $119.99 ($80 discount)

This 27-inch computer monitor has a built-in blue light filter, so it’s ideal for people who spend long days working from home in front of a screen. It’s also great for gamers and people who want to stream content on a computer.

ASUS TUF Gaming 15.6" Laptop at Best Buy: $599.99 ($200 discount)

Gaming on the go is officially a thing, but of course, it requires the right specs. This Acer gaming laptop has everything you need to enjoy a fully immersive experience, including a great graphics card and superb speakers.

Sony Over-Ear Headphones at Amazon: $88 ($111.99 discount)

No matter what you’re jamming to these days, make sure you’re listening to your favorite tunes and audiobooks on Sony headphones. At their new low price of $88, they’re a sure bet for any audiophile looking to appreciate sound at a whole new level.

Bose Frames Alto Small Bluetooth Audio Sunglasses at Best Buy: $169 ($30 discount)

Replace your earbuds with these Bluetooth audio sunglasses that are great for long walks, snow sports, and more. They’re much more comfortable than wearing headphones for an extended period.

Luigi's Mansion 3 - Nintendo Switch at Best Buy: $39.99 ($20 discount)

This popular Nintendo Switch game is appropriate for players of all ages. If you know a kid (or a kid-at-heart) with a Nintendo Switch, this game makes a great gift.

Logitech G502 Hero High Performance Gaming Mouse at Amazon: $39.99 ($40 discount)

Real gamers know you need the right tools to be able to compete online. This mouse is usually more of an investment — but it’s more reasonable than ever to buy now.

HP Spectre x360 Convertible Laptop at HP: $779.99 ($370 discount)

Brand new devices are faster and more efficient, which is why you should upgrade to this HP Spectre this Black Friday. For only $799.99, you’ll be able to whiz through programs and apps with a most enjoyable user experience.

Apple Watch Series 5 at Best Buy: $329 ($100 discount)

It’s hard not to fall in love with the Apple Watch, but its standard price can be a bit steep for some. Luckily, the Series 5 is available for a limited time for $329.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case at Amazon: $109.99 ($49.01 discount)

Get the iconic AirPods for a discount on Black Friday. They’re great for going on runs and taking on the road in general. This is a must-get for any avid iPhone user.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 at Amazon: $139.99 ($60 discount)

Looking for ways to boost your home’s security? You’ll have a bit more peace of mind when you invest in a Ring Video Doorbell.

GoPro - HERO9 Black at Best Buy: $399 ($50 discount)

Your adventure-seeking friend will love this rugged, unshakable camera that can capture all of the action hands-free. Its compact design fits in most pockets, and the three levels of stabilization allow for the widest views and smoothest videos. Also available at Amazon.

Black Friday kitchen deals

Le Creuset Rectangle Roaster at Macy’s: $254.99 ($110 discount)

This enamel roaster from luxury brand Le Creuset distributes heat to evenly cook whatever you’re making — whether it’s a casserole, oven-roasted chicken, lasagna, or anything else. The colorful exterior makes it attractive to display, too.

Cuisinart Chef's Classic 12-Inch Skillet at Amazon: $31.96 ($68.04 discount)

This stainless steel Cuisinart skillet is effective and attractive. If you’re looking to expand your cookware set, you can’t go wrong with this durable skillet. The best part? It’s also dishwasher safe.

Cuisinart Bread Maker at Amazon: $79.99 ($105.01 discount)

While rewarding, it’s hard work to knead and bake your own bread. That’s why many people buy bread makers. This Cuisinart bread maker is efficient and easy to use, and it has a variety of programs to customize your loaves.

Cuisinart Maker Waffle Iron at Amazon: $47.99 ($62.01 discount)

Make Belgian fluffy waffles with ease at home with the help of this stainless steel Cuisinart waffle maker. The cooking surface is nonstick, so cleanup is easy, and the rotary feature ensures that waffles are done to perfection every time.

Ninja Foodi at Amazon: $169.99 ($60 off)

This indoor grill can do it all: grill, air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate. It’s a multipurpose appliance that can replace many others, and it’s great for those who want to grill all year round regardless of weather.

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set at Sur la Table: $199.96 ($404.04 discount)

All your cooking skills are pretty useless without a great set of knives. Invest in nice knives with the Black Friday deal on this set. It has everything you need and it’s over $400 off right now.

Staub Cast Iron Round Cocotte at Amazon: $99.95 ($307.05 discount)

This enamel cocotte can be used in the oven or on the stovetop, making it a versatile year-round kitchen addition. The lid locks in moisture so food never dries out.

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus at Amazon: $69.95 ($50.04 discount)

If there’s one thing you need to buy this Black Friday, it’s an Instant Pot. We’re big fans of the Duo Evo Plus, especially since it’s on sale for $69.95. There isn’t much this “set it and forget it” appliance can’t do, so it’s a solid investment in easy cooking.

Anova Sous Vide at Amazon: $199 ($200 discount)

Interested in juicy, flavorful dishes? A sous vide is the way to go to achieve restaurant-quality flavor levels in meats, chicken, and fish. Sink your teeth into today’s deal for the Anova sous vide, which is 50% off.

Cuisinart Chef's Classic 11-Pc. Stainless Steel Cookware Set at Kohl’s: $129.99 ($120 discount)

Cooking at home more? A quality cookware set can make a real difference; it cooks more evenly, makes cleanup easier, and lasts longer. This 11-piece Cuisinart set is a bargain at the Black Friday sale price of $129.99.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker at Amazon: $59.99 (25% off)

Coffee and convenience should go hand-in-hand, and they do if you snag the K-Mini Keurig coffee maker for only $59.99. It brews in multiple cup sizes and has an easy-fill tank, making it one of the easiest models to use in the entire Keurig line.

Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling Tea Kettle at Amazon: $74.95 ($25 discount)

This elegant but durable kettle is sure to be a hit with any serious tea drinkers on your list. It heats even large amounts of water quickly and efficiently.

Black Friday deals on clothes and self-care items

Sorel Kinetic Sneaker at Backcountry: $104.96 ($34.99 discount)

We love these sneakers from Sorel. They’re comfortable, cute, and they elevate any outfit. You will get compliments.

Patagonia Nanopuff Parka at Backcountry: $195.30 ($83.70 discount)

This parka-style Patagonia puffer will come in handy this winter for anyone living in a colder climate — especially in a winter where we’ll all be spending more time outdoors.

Vegamour Gro + Advanced Hair Serum at Vegamour: $47.60 ($20.40 off)

Want thicker, healthier hair? Vegamour’s Gro+ hair serum can help stimulate hair growth, so your hair is fuller and stronger. You can get 30% off sitewide at Vegamour during Black Friday with code FRIDAY.

Murad Clarifying Cleanser at Murad: $24 ($8 discount)

Take advantage of Black Friday sales to improve your skincare regimen. Murad is offering 25% off sitewide for Black Friday — and our favorite pick from their skincare line is this Clarifying Cleanser.

Koolaburra by UGG Classic Short Winter Boots at Kohl’s: $67.49 ($22.50 discount)

These UGGs are a wintertime must-have for working from home, lounging, or running errands. They’re as cozy as shoes get.

Utopia Bedding Bed Sheet Set at Amazon: $25.95 or less

It’s a good idea always to have spare bedding on hand. Stock up on sheet sets during the sale of the season. With soft workmanship and exquisite softness, you’ll be counting sheep in no time.

