The best Black + Decker replacement battery

Batteries are terrific sources of power, especially when it comes to home tools. Cords can tangle and finding outlets may be tricky, while gas-powered devices can be loud, messy, and pollutive. Batteries have a lot of advantages, but they have a shelf life, which means eventually they need to be replaced.

For those who enjoy Black + Decker's wide range of battery-operated tools, from drills and sanders to trimmers and tillers, you need a fully-charged battery -- or two -- on hand. Our buying guide lets you know what to look for when buying replacement batteries and also why Topbatt's Extended Capacity Battery is our number one choice.

Considerations when choosing Black + Decker replacement batteries

Black + Decker vs. aftermarket

You can either purchase a Black + Decker replacement battery or an aftermarket battery made by companies who cater to Black + Decker tools. Buying directly from Black + Decker may offer more guarantees, but they're likely more expensive. Aftermarket batteries tend to be less expensive and more versatile and may even be more powerful. However, they may not work with all tools and can require more care.

Voltage

Black + Decker batteries typically come in 20-, 40-, or 60-volt variety. It's important to make sure to match up the voltage of the new battery with the one being replaced so it functions fully when equipped.

Capacity

The capacity of the battery is measured in milliamp hours and is essentially the amount of power stored in the battery. The larger the capacity, the longer the battery will run. Oftentimes, you can find aftermarket replacement batteries with a higher capacity than the original.

Compatibility

Always make sure that Black + Decker is listed as one of the compatible brands for the aftermarket battery you're considering. If possible, check to see if the size of the battery fits the device before purchase; some aftermarket batteries may not fit all tools.

Features

Battery type

NiCad: Nickel-cadmium batteries have been used in Black + Decker batteries and can also be found in aftermarket options. These are known for fast charging times and being able to function effectively at lower than average temperatures. Avoid leaving these batteries fully charged on a charger. These need to be disposed of properly.

NiMH: Nickel-metal hybrid batteries tend to be more expensive, but they feature higher capacities. These should also be removed from the charger when fully charged, and subsequently recharged once a month if they're not being used.

Lithium-ion: The most common and well-known battery type, Black + Decker uses lithium-ion batteries on most of their devices. While they can hold a charge for a long time and can be frequently recharged without wearing down, they don't tend to be as powerful as the other battery types.

Temperature protection

Some batteries come with a convenient temperature protection feature to help prolong their life. This helps control the temperature to prevent overheating and damage to the battery, which is especially useful when working outdoors in the sun or in warm parts of the house.

Price

Black + Decker replacement batteries can cost anywhere from $30 to $70, depending on the voltage. Aftermarket batteries tend to be less expensive but may not come with any guarantees or warranties from Black + Decker.

FAQ

Q. How should I store the battery when not in use?

A. Black + Decker batteries can be kept on a charger for a long time without wearing down, but that may not be the case with aftermarket batteries. Always charge and store the battery in a cool, dry place, avoiding excessive cold, heat, or moisture. During the offseason, top off the battery charge and remove it to store it safely.

Q. How long do batteries last?

A. Many factors go into determining the life of a battery. Each charge may last around an hour, depending on the work being done. When used regularly and stored properly, a Black + Decker battery can last over a few years. Aftermarket batteries likely have their own specific directions on how to get the most of the battery.

Black + Decker replacement batteries we recommend

Best of the best: Topbatt's Extended Capacity Battery

Our take: High-quality, protected replacement battery certified by Black + Decker.

What we like: Boasts key protections against temperature, short circuits, over-charging, and over-current. Fast recharging times.

What we dislike: The size may not fit every Black + Decker tool.

Best bang for your buck: POWERAXIS' 18-Volt Replacement Battery

Our take: Long-lasting, inexpensive 18-volt NiCad battery that fits a variety of tools.

What we like: Holds charge well and features temperature protection. Readily available customer service, tech support, and 30-day money-back guarantee.

What we dislike: Some concerns about runtime.

Choice 3: Forrat's 18-Volt Replacement Battery, 2-Pack

Our take: Two value NiMH batteries for 18-volt Black + Decker products.

What we like: Pair of batteries at a great price. Easy to plug in, offers a comparable runtime to Black + Decker batteries.

What we dislike: Charge fully before use. Longevity may be an issue.

