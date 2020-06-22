The best Black + Decker lawn mower

The lawn mower is an essential component for maintaining and manicuring most yards and also the first tool used when undertaking a landscaping project. For those with small or medium-sized lawns, Black + Decker has strived to be the go-to resource for all your lawn-care needs, including mowers.

The trusted brand in home tools and yard equipment features a line of electric corded and battery-powered devices that are easy on the wallet and the environment. They are relatively lightweight items featuring portability, versatility, and enough power to get the job done. Our guide will inform you on what Black + Decker offers, including our top pick, their 40V MAX Cordless Lawn Mower, and help you make the best purchase possible.

Considerations when choosing Black + Decker lawn mowers

Corded and cordless

Black + Decker lawn mowers are either corded and thus plugged into an outlet, or powered by lithium-ion batteries, and it's worth taking time to decide which is best for your home.

Corded options are generally cheaper and more reliable, but also may be an inconvenience when navigating if an outlet isn't readily available. Note that while you will likely have to use an extension cord, you are advised never to gang multiple cords together lest you use up power and negatively affect performance. If you have areas that can't be reached using a single cord, this may not be the choice for you.

Battery-powered mowers offer more freedom and easier maneuverability. While battery-options are more expensive and the batteries themselves require proper maintenance, the batteries may be compatible with other Black + Decker items, as well. Those building a collection of their products will find many batteries and chargers can be used interchangeably between devices. If this mower is your first battery-powered Black + Decker item, make sure you buy a charger and battery along with it, which tend to be sizable monetary investments (though after-market batteries are cheaper).

Height settings

Black + Decker mowers will come with various height settings to cater to your cutting needs. Some smaller models may only have a couple options, while larger, more comprehensive mowers will provide up to six or seven.

Deck size

Consider the cutting swath of the mower, which will inform how long it will take you to cut your lawn. The deck size will also factor into how easy the mower is to store and transport. Smaller options may be more convenient, but the reduced cutting area will require more battery use to complete the job.

Features

EdgeMax

This unique Black + Decker feature is a deck design that allows for the mower to cut more closely to edges and boundaries relative to other mowers. The deck extends slightly outward at the sides to end up flush with the wheels, providing an easier and more accurate cut.

Mowing modes

Larger models will allow you to toggle between preferred mowing modes to determine what is to be done with grass clippings. You may have the option of mulching, bagging, or discharging the clippings.

Bundles

Depending on the model, you may have the option of buying batteries and chargers together. This will likely be cheaper than buying the pieces separately.

Price

Corded mowers tend to cost around $150 to $200, while cordless, battery-powered options will run about another $100 more. Keep in mind that extra batteries cost around $50.

FAQ

Q. How do I maintain Black + Decker batteries?

A. Black + Decker provides detailed information on how to properly maintain their batteries, which includes avoiding running the battery down or charging when it's warm. Make sure the battery is fully charged before using it. While you can leave it on the charger when used regularly, store it separate from the charger during the off-season in a cool, dry place.

Q. How do I know what size mower is right for my lawn?

A. If you know the square footage of your lawn, Black + Decker provides a handy guide to direct you to the appropriate mower. Keep in mind that even if you don't have a large lawn, if it's tricky to navigate, a corded mower isn't advised.

Black + Decker lawn mowers we recommend

Best of the best: Black + Decker 40V MAX Cordless Mower

Our take: Adjustable battery-powered mower that's easy to control and store.

What we like: Features six adjustable height settings. Slim design and folding handles make for easy storage. Includes two batteries and a charger.

What we dislike: Narrow deck means you'll need to make more passes. Batteries may drain quickly.

Best bang for your buck: Black + Decker 13-Amp Corded Mower

Our take: Lightweight yet powerful corded mower with impressive, personalized features.

What we like: Large, 20" deck covers a lot of ground. Mulch, bag, or discharge clippings. Offers seven different height settings.

What we dislike: Corded option not sensible for some medium-sized yards.

Choice 3: Black + Decker 3-in-1 Mower, Trimmer, and Edger

Our take: Versatile, battery-powered tool for all your small-scale landscaping needs.

What we like: Mower, trimmer, and edger in one simple design. Uses a popular 20V battery that is compatible with many other tools. Includes two batteries.

What we dislike: Ideal only for small yards and those with gardens or flower plots.

