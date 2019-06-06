The best Bissell vacuum

Keeping your floors and carpeting clean is much easier when you have a high-quality vacuum cleaner to get the job done. Bissell offers some of the best vacuums on the market, so a Bissell vacuum can be an excellent addition to your arsenal of home-cleaning tools.

If you want the cleanest floors possible, though, it all comes down to choosing the right Bissell model. That means deciding on the vacuum type that best suits your needs, whether you prefer a bagged or bagless model, what power rating you need, and what other features will make picking up dirt, dust, and dander as easy as possible.

Our shopping guide has all the information you need to choose the perfect Bissell vacuum for your home. We even have some specific product recommendations for entirely headache-free shopping. Our favorite model has a special brush that can pick up pet hair without getting tangled.

Considerations when choosing Bissell vacuums

Vacuum type

Bissell offers several different types of vacuums.

Upright vacuums feature all the components, including the motor and brushes, inside a single machine that you push around the floor to pick up dirt and debris. They work especially well on carpeting and offer a wider cleaning path than other vacuum types.

Canister vacuums are comprised of a suction hose that's connected to a tank, which holds the motor and other components. You move the hose around the floor to pick up dirt, while the canister trails behind you. Canister vacuums work well on bare floors, upholstery, and curtains, but they are difficult to use on stairs.

Stick vacuums are light, compact models that offer a reduced amount of suction. They're easy to maneuver because they're so lightweight and work well for bare floors. Because of the decreased suction, though, they're not as effective on carpeting and are best suited for spot cleaning.

Robotic vacuums are small, cordless vacuums that can move around your home on their own. You can program the vacuum to follow a specific path or use a remote control to determine where it cleans. Robotic vacuums don't require you to push or pull anything because they move automatically, but they don't have the best suction power and aren't as effective on shag carpeting or area rugs. That's why they're best used as a supplement to a manual vacuum.

Bagged vs. bagless

Bissell vacuums are available in both bagged and bagless models. As the name implies, a bagged vacuum has a bag inside that collects the dirt and debris from your floors. A bagless model, on the other hand, has some type of dust bin or container that you empty after each cleaning session.

Bagged vacuums are typically able to pick up more dirt, but they're more expensive to maintain because you have to buy replacement bags. Bagless models are generally easier to empty, but they often have more filters that require replacement over time.

Power rating

A Bissell vacuum's power rating indicates the power of its suction. It's measured in amps, with most Bissell vacuums generally having power ratings between two and 12 amps. Stick models usually have the lowest power ratings, while canister vacuums often have the highest. Upright models usually have power ratings somewhere in the middle.

Features

Filters

Some Bissell vacuums have basic micron filters, which are effective for capturing fine airborne particles that pass through the machine. If no one in your family has asthma, allergies, or other health issues, models with micron filters can work just fine.

If you have pets or someone in your family has health issues, though, you may prefer a Bissell vacuum with a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter because it offers the most effective filtration.

Floor settings

For highly efficient cleaning, opt for a Bissell vacuum with adjustable floor settings. You can usually adjust the height of the machine to correspond to the thickness of the carpet or turn the brush roll off on bare floors to prevent scratching. Adjustable floor settings also make it easy to change the vacuum's suction power so it's more effective on certain surfaces.

Pet features

If you have pets, you'll definitely want to consider a Bissell vacuum with pet-targeted features. You can find models with a tangle-free brush roll that keeps pet hair from getting stuck, wider openings that prevent pet hair from causing clogs, and attachments for removing pet hair from furniture and other upholstered surfaces.

Cord length

Some Bissell stick vacuums are cordless, which makes it very easy to move the machine around your home while cleaning. If you purchase a corded model, opt for a vacuum with a cord that's at least 20 feet long. For the most maneuverability, though, you may prefer a vacuum with a 30-foot cord.

Accessories

Bissell vacuums, particularly canister models, often include attachments that are designed to make cleaning around the house easier. You can find models that come with an upholstery tool, a pet dusting brush, an extension wand, and a light crevice tool for greater versatility.

Price

Bissell vacuums generally range in price based on the type. Stick vacuums cost between $30 and $230. Canister vacuums range from $50 to $300, while upright vacuums usually cost between $60 and $300. Robotic models range from $220 to $300.

FAQ

Q. What's the best type of Bissell vacuum for hard flooring?

A. If the majority of the floors in your home are hard surfaces, you may be able to get by with a Bissell stick vacuum. However, if you have pets and/or suffer from allergies or asthma, you may prefer a Bissell canister vacuum, which has superior suction power.

Q. How often do I need to change the filters in my Bissell vacuum?

A. It depends on how often you use your vacuum and what the conditions are like inside your home. HEPA filters can often last for two to three years, while micron filters may need to be replaced every couple of months. Check your owner's manual to see what the recommended guidelines are for your particular model.

Bissell vacuums we recommend

Best of the best: Bissell Pet Hair Eraser

Our take: Excellent suction power, a variety of special features, plenty of accessories, and standout performance make this Bissell's best vacuum.

What we like: Offers cyclonic action to pick up as much dirt as possible. Special brush roll doesn't get tangled with pet hair. Accessories include a two-in-one pet brush. Thirty-foot cord allows for easy maneuverability.

What we dislike: Heavy and somewhat bulky to maneuver, though many owners feel the performance makes it worth the trouble.

Best bang for your buck: Bissell CleanView with OnePass

Our take: An excellent Bissell vacuum for anyone on a budget thanks to a variety of convenient features.

What we like: Lightweight design makes it easy to maneuver. Offers a wide array of features for the price, including an easy-to-empty dirt canister, washable filter, special brush attachment for stairs and upholstery, and deep rotating brush. Multi-cyclonic system offers extremely powerful suction.

What we dislike: Power cord isn't as long as other Bissell vacuums. Some owners find the attachment hose for accessories isn't as long as they'd like either.

Choice 3: Bissell PowerEdge

Our take: An effective, lightweight vacuum for hard floors and thin carpeting but not an ideal choice for thicker carpets or deeper cleaning.

What we like: Weighs less than eight pounds for easy maneuverability. V-shaped head can swivel, making it easy to reach into corners and other tight spaces. Features a dirt canister that's easy to empty and rubber squeegees that easily pick up dirt and pet hair on hard flooring.

What we dislike: Cord is only 20 feet long. Doesn't work well on denser carpets.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.