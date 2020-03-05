The best bird cage

Your feathered friend needs food, water, and a safe place to rest when it's time to relax and recharge. Picking the right cage is an essential step when caring for an avian pet. It must meet the needs and requirements of the species, while also suiting your space and preferences.

Keep reading our buying guide to find out all you need to know to select a refuge and sleeping place for your bird. A comfortable and attractive cage, like our top pick from VIVOHOME, will help you give your pet bird the best possible care.

Considerations when choosing bird cages

Types of bird cages

Following are the most common types of bird cages you'll find on the market:

Classic cages: These are usually rectangular in shape, ranging from wide to tall designs.

Dome-top cages: Similar to a classic model, these also have a curved top and are a little more decorative.

Aviaries: Also known as flight cages, aviaries are spacious cages meant to provide plenty of room for flighted birds to spread their wings. They're often used to home several birds.

Playtop cages: These cages use the wasted vertical space at the top of a bird cage. The play area at the top typically consists of a few perches, water, and food bowls, along with loops to hang various toys.

Travel cages: These are smaller in size than regular cages. They're most often used to transport pet birds to and from the vet's office.

Cage Size

Size is a critical factor to consider when purchasing a bird cage. A cage should, at the very least, accommodate a bird's wingspan -- though, it's recommended to buy the largest cage that fits your space and your budget. Birds housed in an enclosure that is too small are more likely to display behavioral problems like screaming, biting, and plucking.

A wide cage is better than a tall one since birds tend to fly horizontally from perch to perch rather than vertically. Naturally, larger species require more room, but even the tiniest finch benefits from plenty of extra space.

Bar Space

Choosing a cage with the right bar space is essential to preventing your pet bird from attempting to escape when unsupervised. Birds who try to squeeze through bars may also injure themselves. Here's a breakdown of bar spacing and species suitability:

1/4 to 1/2 inches: canaries, finches, lovebirds, budgies

Maximum of 1/2 inch: larger conures, Senegals

5/8 to 3/4 inches: caiques, red-fronted parrots

1 to 1 1/2 inches: macaws, African greys, cockatoos

Access points

When selecting a cage for your feathery pet, check whether there are enough access points. Are the feeder doors in an easy-to-reach location? Will they still be accessible if you place the cage against a wall or other obstacle? A cage should also have a large central opening that allows your bird to exit and allows for easy cleaning.

Locking mechanism

Some species and individual birds are incredibly intelligent and have the ability to crack simple locking mechanisms. Ensure that your chosen cage has multiple blocks in place to prevent a surprise escape.

Ease of cleaning

Birds are fun pets, but they sure are messy. Typically, the bigger the bird, the larger the mess. A cage should, at a minimum, have a slide-out tray for convenient upkeep. You'll also likely want to be able to take the cage apart a few times a year for a more thorough cleaning.

Included accessories

Some cages come with accessories such as perches, but often those included are of poor quality. Providing your pet with a variety of different sized natural wood perches is ideal. If your chosen cage has special food access doors, it'll likely include food and water dishes that fit into the designated holder spots.

Warnings

Manufacturers often feature photos of birds inside of their cages. The pictured species are not necessarily the right fit for the cage in question. Take those marketing photos with a grain of salt and double-check that the model's measurements are appropriate for your pet.

Also, remember that a bird cage is not meant to house a bird 24/7. The majority of pet bird species require human interaction and time outside of their cage. Keeping a bird confined to their cage for too long each day may cause behavioral and psychological problems.

Price

Bird cage pricing ranges significantly. Cages cost from $40 to well over $100. The larger and more complex the cage design, the higher the price you'll pay.

FAQ

Q. Where should I put my bird cage?

A. Your pet bird wants to be a part of the flock, but its cage is a place for rest and refuge. Put it in a spot away from extreme temperature shifts. If possible, make it a quiet space that can be darkened at night.

Q. Which shape is the best for my feathered companion?

A. A wide cage is preferable to a narrow, tall one. Cramped, circular cages are a poor choice for a pet bird.

Bird cages we recommend

Best of the best: VIVOHOME's Wrought-Iron Large Bird Cage

Our take: A well-priced bird cage that's a perfect sleeping and resting spot for medium-sized species.

What we like: Has handy feeder doors and a durable design. The rooftop play area provides even more real estate for your bird buddy. It's also on wheels, so it's easy to move from room to room.

What we dislike: Instructions are basically useless.

Best bang for your buck: Vision's Bird Cage

Our take: A low-cost cage from a reputable avian brand that's suitable for small bird species.

What we like: Includes a removable stand. Easy to clean. Made of durable wrought iron. Includes perches and bowls.

What we dislike: Not ideal for larger species or multiple small birds.

Choice 3: Prevue Hendryx's Iron Flight Cage with Stand

Our take: A basic flight cage with a solid construction, but has a higher price tag compared to similar designs.

What we like: Durable construction. Handy, slide-out tray. Convenient bottom shelf to store supplies like food and extra toys.

What we dislike: Doesn't come with many accessories.

