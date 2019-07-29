The best biotin shampoo

Biotin belongs to the B-vitamin family, and while you can take biotin as a supplement to improve nail, skin, and hair health, it might be more beneficial to apply it directly to your hair to improve its strength, thickness, and even help speed up growth.

Biotin shampoos do double duty by nourishing your hair with this hair-boosting ingredient while also cleansing it. To learn more about what to consider before purchasing a biotin shampoo, read this quick buying guide. We've also included our top picks, like this one by HairGenics, which not only promotes hair regrowth but also prevents hair loss.

Considerations when choosing biotin shampoos

What is biotin?

Biotin is another name for vitamin B7, which you may see listed in the shampoo's ingredients. Biotin naturally occurs in food, like meat and eggs, and plays a role in your metabolism along with other bodily functions. It also supports the protein keratin, the basic structural protein of your hair, and a biotin deficiency can lead to hair thinning. Especially when used on the scalp, a biotin shampoo can help increase your body's levels of biotin, without having to take an oral supplement, and encourage healthy hair growth.

Ingredients

Most biotin shampoos include other hair-boosting ingredients to improve hair strength, shine, and thickness. Select a shampoo with ingredients that work best for your hair type.

Collagen: Collagen is often featured in biotin shampoo and is a structural protein that maintains hair strength and elasticity. Collagen may also be beneficial to your scalp to maintain a healthy dermis and prevent hair thinning.

Aloe vera: Aloe vera is a soothing and moisturizing botanical ingredient. It contains enzymes that stimulate hair follicles and helps repair damaged cells to improve hair growth. If you struggle from dandruff, aloe vera's antifungal properties may also reduce your flakes.

Coconut oil: Rich in fatty acids, coconut oil improves the texture and shine of your hair and also helps maintain its natural proteins and reduce hair breakage.

Hydrolyzed wheat protein: This common ingredient adds body to thinning hair and helps thicken the hair shaft. It also reduces moisture loss and adds shine.

Saw palmetto: This extract of saw palmetto berries has become popular as a supplement to prevent hair loss by blocking an enzyme related to DHT, a hormone thought to cause baldness. When applied topically, it may encourage hair growth.

Zinc: Zinc is a mineral that's essential for myriad benefits to your body, one being strong hair. Zinc deficiencies can lead to deterioration of your hair protein. Introducing a zinc supplement or shampoo containing zinc may mitigate this issue.

Other considerations

Scent: While a personal consideration, scent is an important one, especially since most shampoo fragrances will linger on your hair throughout the day. If you have a sensitive nose or skin, select a fragrance-free biotin shampoo or one that uses essential oils instead of synthetic fragrance.

Sulfate-free: Sulfates are a cleansing agent in many shampoos that are responsible for their lathering effect. However, they can strip your hair of moisture and of your natural oils. You especially want to avoid sulfates if you have frizzy or curly hair because this ingredient can dry out your locks.

Clean formula: More beauty products are adopting "clean" beauty standards, which means they are free from potentially toxic chemicals. We recommend, at the very least, selecting a shampoo free of parabens and formaldehyde. Both are common cosmetic preservatives that have been linked to causing cancer.

Biotin shampoo prices

Biotin shampoos range in price from $5 all the way up to $50 for the highest-quality ingredients.

FAQ

Q. How often should I use a biotin shampoo?

A. For best results, follow the manufacturer's instructions on how often to use the product. Generally speaking, once or twice a week should be sufficient. If you have oily hair, you may be able to use a biotin shampoo every day without the risk of overdrying your locks.

Q. Do biotin shampoos actually work?

A. Biotin shampoos may be helpful on certain brittle or unhealthy hair situations but may not reverse hair loss. We recommend selecting a biotin shampoo with a money-back guarantee and that combines some of the hair-boosting ingredients we listed above.

Biotin shampoos we recommend

Best of the best: HairGenics Pronexa Clinical-Strength Hair-Growth Shampoo With Biotin

Our take: Clinically researched and formulated biotin shampoo for hair growth.

What we like: Organic ingredients. Formulated with DHT blockers to prevent hair loss. Safe, FDA-certified formula.

What we dislike: On the pricey side.

Best bang for your buck: Maple Holistics Biotin Shampoo for Men and Women

Our take: Affordable biotin shampoo containing all-natural, hair-nourishing ingredients.

What we like: Contains zinc, B5, coconut oil, and a host of botanical ingredients. Free of any sulfates and parabens. Money-back guarantee. Anti-dandruff formula.

What we dislike: A small percentage of users saw no noticeable results.

Choice 3: Paisle Botanics Biotin Thickening Shampoo

Our take: Hair-thickening shampoo containing saw palmetto and aloe vera.

What we like: Safe for color-treated hair. Contains coconut, rosemary, and B-vitamin complex to treat hair thinning. No parabens or sulfates.

What we dislike: Can be drying for some users.

Ana Sanchez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.