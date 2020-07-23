The best binocular of 2020

A good pair of binoculars can open up new views and terrific detail, but with designs for everyone from theatergoers to astronomers, and prices from $25 to $2,500, it's not easy choosing the best.

Can expensive binoculars really be worth 100 times that of entry-level models? What makes the difference, and which features are important?

It's been a while since we checked the binocular market, so a fresh look was due. What we found was interesting. The technology hasn't changed a great deal, and principles are much the same, but some recent introductions are well worth a closer look.

Best binoculars of 2020

1. Nikon Monarch 5 Binoculars: A long-standing favorite of ours, experts agree that the high-quality optics make this a market leader.

2. Celestron SkyMaster Giant Binoculars: Long-range fieldwork or stargazing? If you need clarity at distance, then big magnification and large lenses are the way to go. A returning top pick, these give both in a surprisingly affordable package.

3. Zeiss Terra ED Binoculars: Stylish, compact, tough, and versatile -- and incorporating truly outstanding lens technology -- these are a fabulous new addition to our recommendations.

Jump to the end of this review for more information on each.

How to choose the right binoculars

Let's start with the figures that describe all binoculars: 10x50, or 15x70, for example. The first number is the magnification. If you're fairly close to the object, it doesn't need to be enormous. General purpose binoculars usually run between 7x and 10x. The important thing to note is that although bigger magnification might seem better, the downside is a minimum focal length -- so while you can see things far away, things close up may not be sharp. There's always a compromise.

The second number is the objective lens (the one furthest from your eye) diameter in millimeters. The bigger this is, the more light it lets in -- that's a good thing, but it's also going to impact the physical size of the binoculars. Again, general purpose binoculars are usually around 40mm to 50mm.

So maybe the biggest decision is what you want your binoculars for. If you're attending a concert, 5x25 is a compact size. Those lenses are only an inch across, and the magnification should be plenty. Versatile "field" binoculars are often 8x42 or 10x50. Astronomical binoculars go 15x60 and up.

The other feature that has a huge impact is lens quality. Cheap binoculars sometimes have plastic lenses, with poor optical clarity. At the other end of the scale, low dispersion glass allows high levels of light through, without distortion. To cut reflection and glare, coatings are added, a subject that can get confusing real fast! In a nutshell, coatings can be applied to a single layer (just the outside) or both, and multiple coatings provide different benefits. Bottom line? "Multicoated" or "fully multicoated" are the ones to go for.

Of lesser importance, but still worth considering the following:

Field of View (FoV): The width of the image you see.

Prism type: Guides light through the binoculars from the objective lens to the eyepiece. There are two, Roof or Porro, and the former is considered superior.

Eye relief: The distance away from the eyepiece you can be, while still seeing the whole view. It's something that most affects wearers of glasses, and can be helped by adjustable eyecups.



Once you've sorted all that, you want a nice strap, a durable case, plus a soft lens cloth -- and the adventure can begin.

FAQ

Q. Do you have any tips for getting a nice sharp image?

A. There's no substitute for practice, but it helps to support the binoculars as rigidly as possible. Keeping your arm against your side helps. Some like to rest one hand against their face, with the other to steady the body of the binoculars. As magnification increases, any movement is exaggerated, so for long distance viewing a tripod is recommended.

Q. How do I know if certain binoculars are fully waterproof?

A. It is difficult. Water-resistant usually means OK in rain, but not if submerged. An IP (Ingress Protection) rating is an independent standard, though few binoculars are tested. Unfortunately, you mostly have to take the maker's word for it. We'd be more inclined to trust premium brands than cheap ones.

In-depth reviews for best binoculars

Best of the best: Nikon Monarch 5 Binoculars

What we like: Great versatility. Low dispersion glass gives clear, bright images. Lenses are fully multi-coated and fog proof. Light, robust body. Rubber eyecups are easy to adjust. Excellent performance for the price.

What we dislike: Several reported faults with eyepieces. A few found adjustment fussy.

Best bang for your buck: Celestron SkyMaster Giant Binoculars

What we like: Ideal for night skies and long distances with 15x magnification and big 70mm objective lenses to capture plenty of light. Tripod adapter and decent case included, all at a bargain price.

What we dislike: Not surprisingly, they're rather large. Focus adjustment is occasionally faulty.

Choice 3: Zeiss Terra ED Binoculars

What we like: Special glass and unique coatings result in some of the best optics in the world, giving class-leading clarity and undistorted color. They are light, comfortable and compact with a tough reinforced body. Superb for sports and recreation.

What we dislike: Nothing. They're expensive, but virtually flawless.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.