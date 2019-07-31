The best bikini trimmer

There are many options available for intimate grooming of the bikini area: you can wax, use a depilatory cream, shave, sugar, or even opt for laser hair removal. Many of these options are pricey and painful, and shaving can leave unsightly razor burn or bumps.

Enter the bikini trimmer. Designed for the delicate curves and skin of your nether regions, bikini trimmers allow you to remove or tidy up unruly hair without nicking yourself. You can choose a battery-operated model or disposable shavers, and both will save you money and time in the long run. To learn more, read this brief shopping guide on bikini trimmers. We've also included our top pick, a high-performance electric trimmer from Braun.

Considerations when choosing bikini trimmers

Types of bikini trimmers to consider

There are a few different kinds of bikini trimmers for personal grooming. When choosing the right type for your needs, consider if you're going for full hair removal or just trimming the hedges.

Battery-powered bikini trimmers are essentially small electric razors. Unlike a full-sized electric razor, they allow for more careful, precise hair removal that can reach all your nooks and crannies. Designed for your intimate curves, you'll be less likely to cut yourself using one of these devices; however, the shave might not be as close as the next type of trimmer. These can generally be used wet or dry.

Electric razors with a bikini attachment are another option for trimming your nether regions. These larger battery-powered razors allow you to shave your legs and underarms with its normal head, but also offer a pop-up bikini shaver for your bikini area. While it's convenient to have an all-in-one device, it may be a little harder to get a precise shave with these bulkier units.

Disposable bikini shavers are similar to disposable razors but are typically designed with a smaller curved head to better reach your curves without cutting yourself. These allow for a closer shave than battery-operated devices and are inexpensive. They aren't, however, environmentally friendly, as they are designed to be tossed after a few uses.

Epilators with bikini trimmers look similar to electric shavers but use a tweezing technology to pull hair out by the roots for a smoother, hair-free look. While epilating can be painful, these shavers provide a slower regrowth than the shaving options above. They can also be used wet or dry. Epilators can be used all over the body; be sure to select one with a head for the bikini area.

Bikini trimmer features

Adjustable comb: Many battery-operated devices come with an adjustable comb attachment with different settings so you can customize trim length. This feature is ideal if you're not going for a completely hairless look but rather just a little tidying up.

Double-end bikini trimmers: These feature a razor at one end and battery-operated trimmer on the other end. The razor end is designed to shave your intimate curves, while the trimmer helps keep hair neat and trimmed at your desired length.

Waterproof trimmers: If you intend to use the device in the shower, a waterproof trimmer is a must-have. Most battery-operated trimmers are water-resistant, meaning they are safe for shower use but shouldn't be submerged in the tub. Also, look for blades made from stainless steel to avoid rusting. Disposable bikini shavers are completely waterproof for shower and bath use.

Bikini trimmer prices

Battery-operated bikini trimmers range from $10 to $20, while electric razors and epilators with a bikini-area attachment start at $20 and go up to $40. Disposable bikini shavers are the least expensive trimmers; you can generally get a pack of them for under $10.

FAQ

Q. Should I use a shaving cream or gel with my bikini trimmer?

A. We recommend using either if you're using a battery-operated trimmer or disposable shaver. While battery-operated devices, including epilators, don't require these products, the extra lubrication will make the hair removal process much easier. Be sure to carefully wipe the head clean after each use to avoid residue buildup on the blades.

Q. How can I avoid razor bumps and burns?

A. The best way to avoid after-shave irritation is to wash the bikini area with antibacterial soap before and after use. Always use shaving cream or gel. You can also apply an OTC hydrocortisone cream to the area post-trimming to prevent inflammation.

Bikini trimmers we recommend

Best of the best: Braun Silk-épil 5

Our take: A versatile epilator with a stand-out bikini trimmer for weeks of a smooth bikini line.

What we like: Lightweight and waterproof. Leaves skin hairless for weeks. Works on all hair types.

What we dislike: Has a cord. Is pricey.

Best bang for your buck: Schick Hydro Silk TrimStyle Moisturizing Razor with Bikini Trimmer

Our take: A dual-ended trimmer that tackles both hair removal and grooming.

What we like: Costs under $20. Razor end has hydrating and curve-sensing blades. Trimmer comb is adjustable with four settings.

What we dislike: Nothing.

Choice 3: Panasonic Bikini Shaper and Trimmer

Our take: A budget battery-operated trimmer that's highly portable.

What we like: Can be used wet or dry. Low price. Waterproof head adjustable for customizable trim length. Includes cleaning brush.

What we dislike: Can be noisy when in operation.

