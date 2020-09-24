The best bike trainer of 2020

Even if the region where you live is warm enough for you to be outside 365 days a year, sometimes the weather gets in the way of outdoor riding. When that happens, an indoor bike trainer is what you need.

However, each year, new models come out, making it increasingly difficult to know which one is the best.

To help you out, we've scoured the market to discover the top three bike trainers of 2020. To learn which models made the cut and why, keep reading.

Best bike trainers of 2020

1. Saris' CycleOps Fluid 2 Indoor Bike Trainer: This quiet-running progressive resistance bike trainer that offers a road-like feel is once again our top choice for the best model.

2. Sunlite's F-2 MAG Indoor Trainer by Forza: This magnetic resistance bike trainer makes our list this year for its affordability, colorful design, and ease of setup.

3. Alpcour's Bike Trainer Stand: This versatile model earns a spot on our shortlist for its ability to simulate a wide variety of riding conditions, from steep inclines to flat roads.

What you need to know before buying a bike trainer

There are two main ways to ride a bike indoors: using a roller or using a trainer. If you're reading this article, it means you've already decided that you want a bike trainer. A bike trainer holds your bike in place, so you don't have to worry about balancing. Also, a bike trainer employs varying degrees of resistance to achieve different levels of workout intensity.

There are three types of resistance available on bike trainers. Wind resistance models use a fan to produce resistance. These bike trainers make a great deal of noise and may cost anywhere from $60 to $150. If you prefer an experience that's a little closer to road riding, magnetic resistance is recommended. This offers a smoother, quieter ride for roughly the same price as a wind resistance model. Fluid resistance is the top choice for feel and consistent performance. These models can cost anywhere from $250 to $500.

It's important to remember that not all bike trainers fit all tire sizes. Before spending too much time considering any model, first make sure it's compatible with the size and type of bike that you have.

Another element to consider is your desire to build. While many models require a rather complex assembly process, it's possible to purchase a bike trainer that more or less unfolds and is ready to go. The added benefit to this type of trainer is they also fold back up for more compact storage.

It should go without saying that you want a bike trainer strong enough to support your full weight and one that's well-built so it can last. However, sturdy construction is for more than durability, as a poorly manufactured bike trainer will rattle and make a great deal of noise while riding. It's important to note that this sound is not the expected noise that all bike trainers make, it's one that reveals inferior manufacturing.

Lastly, if you like to be connected either to an app or to other cyclists while working out, choose a bike trainer that's Bluetooth or WiFi-enabled.

FAQ

Q. Is a bike trainer safe for my bike?

A. If used properly, the main damage to your bike will be wear and tear on the tires -- but this would occur to some degree anyway if you were riding your bike outside. If not used properly, over-tightening a resistance trainer could compress your hub bearings and cause significant damage while riding.

Q. I sweat a lot while riding. Is that safe for my bike?

A. No. The salt content in your sweat can actually corrode your bike's components. Use water and a towel to wipe it down after each session to keep your bike in good shape.

In-depth reviews for best bike trainers

Best of the best: Saris' CycleOps Fluid 2 Indoor Bike Trainer

What we like: This is a solidly built steel trainer designed to last. The quick-release skewer and three settings allow this unit to fit most road and mountain bike frames.

What we dislike: Assembly can be a bit difficult, so take your time and inventory all parts before starting.

Best bang for your buck: Sunlite's F-2 MAG Indoor Trainer by Forza

What we like: This indoor bike trainer is lightweight and easy to store. Making adjustments to the resistance is simple. The unit is sturdy and it offers a better workout than a stationary bike.

What we dislike: This trainer tends to operate at a volume level a bit louder than other models.

Choice 3: Alpcour's Bike Trainer Stand

What we like: The handy remote device on this trainer means you don't have to get off of your bike to make adjustments. It's designed to work on both carpeting and hardwood floors and the purchase includes a riser block for the front wheel.

What we dislike: Some users felt they would have benefited from more thorough instructions.

