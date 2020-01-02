The best bike speedometer

If you're a serious cyclist, you probably like to keep track of how far you ride. You can use a GPS app on your phone or your smartwatch to monitor how far you're traveling, but it's not always easy to see the display when you're pedaling fast and furious. With a bike speedometer, though, you can easily see the distance you've covered and the speed you're riding at right on your handlebars. That can help inspire you to cover all the miles you want and even push yourself to pedal faster to take your ride to the next level.

Not sure how to choose a speedometer? Use our buying guide to help find the best model for your bike. We've also included some specific product recommendations, such as our top pick from iGPSPORT, which can live-track your location, speed, and distance and allows you to upload the data to a fitness-tracking app to monitor your progress.

Considerations when choosing bike speedometers

Data collected

Bike speedometers vary in terms of what data they collect from your rides. All models will track the number of miles you travel and your current speed, but higher-end speedometers actually store the data and provide an average speed, max speed, and overall miles. Some models also keep track of how long your ride is. But if you want a model that displays the temperature and altitude and can monitor your heart rate, you'll definitely have to pay a little more.

Rear-wheel capabilities

If you use an indoor bike trainer, your bike speedometer must be able to attach to your rear wheel. Some models have shorter cables and sensors that aren't able to fit the bike frame in the area closest to the chain, so they aren't compatible with an indoor bike trainer.

Durability

Even if you usually ride on the road, your bike can take a lot of abuse from potholes and other uneven areas. A bike speedometer should be able to withstand any impact that it might face during a ride. It's especially important if you usually ride off-road. Look for a waterproof model, too, in case you get caught in the rain or splashed by a puddle.

Features

Wired/wireless

You can choose from wired and wireless bike speedometers, which both work by counting how many rotations your tire makes and how quickly it rotates. But a wireless model needs two batteries to operate, while a wired model only requires one. Some bikers like the streamlined, compact look of a wireless speedometer, though.

Routing capabilities

More advanced bike speedometers feature built-in GPS. This allows the speedometer to collect your ride data based on more than just tire rotations and store the routes you've created. You can organize the routes based on how far you want to go, the elevation you're interested in riding at, the type of terrain, or other features. The GPS feature can also keep you from getting lost if you're riding in an unknown area.

Display

A bike speedometer's display should be large enough that you can read it clearly while you're cycling. You might also want a backlit or illuminated display if you tend to ride after dark. It's important to choose a speedometer with a display that shows all the key data without you needing to press any buttons while you're pedaling, too.

Wake-up feature

For the most user-friendly speedometer, opt for a model that "wakes up" and turns on as soon as it senses movement. You can also find models that automatically turn off or pause when the bike isn't moving.

Price

You'll usually pay between $8 and $15 for a basic bike speedometer that only provides bare-bones data. For a model that provides other information like your average speed or distance, you can expect to pay between $15 and $25. High-tech models can go for $25 to $50 and up, though.

FAQ

Q. Do I need a speedometer if I bring my smartphone with me when I bike?

A. To be able to use your speedometer to track your ride data, you need to mount it on your handlebars, which puts it at risk for plenty of damage. Investing in a dedicated device specifically for tracking your biking data is usually less expensive in the long run than having to replace your smartphone.

Q. Do I need a special speedometer if I use an indoor bike trainer?

A. For compatibility with an indoor bike trainer, a speedometer must be able to attach to your rear wheel. As long as a model can go on the back wheel, it'll work for indoor training.

Bike speedometers we recommend

Best of the best: iGPSPORT's GPS Bike Computer

Our take: An impressive speedometer that's easy to set up, tracks more than just distance and speed data, and doesn't have any annoying wires.

What we like: Display is large and backlit for easy reading. Displays riding time, altitude, temperature, and calories burned in addition to speed and distance data. Turns on with motion and pauses when you come to a stop.

What we dislike: There can be issues connecting the speedometer with heart rate monitors, speed sensors, and other devices.

Best bang for your buck: SOON GO's Wireless Bike Computer

Our take: A budget-friendly bike speedometer that offers excellent durability and can be used night or day and in all types of weather.

What we like: Offers a wireless, waterproof design. Tracks average, max, and current speed, as well as riding time and distance. Provides an alert if the device requires maintenance. Has an easy-to-read backlit display.

What we dislike: Computer can shake when riding over rough terrain.

Choice 3: DREAM SPORT's Wired Cycle Computer

Our take: An excellent bike computer that comes in at an attractive price point but still offers many of the same features that pricier models do.

What we like: Can track total distance and ride time in addition to current, max, and average speed. Pauses when the bike isn't in motion. Offers a waterproof design.

What we dislike: Speedometer is wired, so it may not have a long enough cord to reach the back wheel of some bikes.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.