The best bike repair stand

One of the best things about bicycles is the ease with which they can be repaired. While car repairs are often done by a mechanic, bikes allow most repairs to be done by the user. In order to perform the standard repairs and maintenance that most bikes need, however, you should probably invest in a good bike repair stand. These stands hold your bike in place while you diagnose and repair the problem.

If you're ready for a new bike repair stand, keep reading our buying guide. Our favorite choice is the Bike Hand's Pro Mechanic Bicycle/Bike Repair Rack Stand. You'll be impressed with how easily it folds up for transport and storage purposes.

Considerations when choosing bike repair stands

Bike frame diameter

The frame diameter on most bikes is between 1" and 1.6". The clamp of your repair stand needs to grip the bike frame tightly, so pay attention to the grip assembly when choosing a stand. Heavier bicycles, like mountain bikes, usually have thicker frames than road bikes, so keep that in mind when shopping for your repair stand.

Weight capacity

As mentioned previously, different styles of bikes have different weights. Even if you only plan to use your bike repair stand to fix a road bike, it's best to always opt for a stand with the highest possible weight capacity, all other things being equal. Some of the heavier capacity stands can hold as much as 150 pounds.

Freestanding vs. mounted

Though tripod bike repair stands are generally considered to be the most versatile type of stand, mounted stands can work well, too.

Tripod repair stands work anywhere you have a level work surface. It gives you the freedom of approaching your bike from almost any angle. The majority of tripod stands are relatively small and portable. Be careful because they can sometimes tip over.

Wall mount bicycle repair stands have to be permanently affixed to a wall. They are more sturdy than tripod models. One downside of this style of stand is that you might not have 360-degree access to your bike, as you do on a tripod stand.

Bench or floor mount stands attach to a workbench or to the floor. They make for a good compromise between tripod and wall mount options because they are both flexible and stable. Some find these give you the best of both worlds.

Clamps

The clamps that hold your bike in place need to be solid and durable. It's also important that they be well-padded, so they don't damage your bike's finish.

Adjustability

The adjustability of your stand is vital because more adjustable stands make working on repairs a more comfortable endeavor. Back strain is one of the biggest complaints that people have when working on bike repairs. Some repair stands have a height range of 35 to 80 inches; though, different stands have different ranges.

Materials

A good bike repair stand should be sturdy and durable. Furthermore, you don't want a stand that's too heavy if you plan on stowing it away regularly. While aluminum is light, it's not the most durable material. Steel is sturdy, but it's somewhat heavy and difficult to transport.

Features

Leveling adjustments

Sometimes you may need to work on your bike, but your work surface is uneven. When this occurs, it's useful to have the ability to adjust your stand's levels, so it evens out the surface below. Individually adjustable legs make this easy. If you think you might need to do bike repair work on an uneven surface, then seek out a stand with this feature.

Tool tray

Many bicycle repair stands include a tool tray, which attaches to the stand's main post. This is a simple way to store tools, and keep them close at hand. Some trays are magnetized and can stick anywhere you wish on your stand or any other metal surface.

Quick-release clamps

Quick-release clamps utilize a single lever to release your bike. This is much quicker than a clamp that needs to be unscrewed, and allows you to release your bike using just one hand.

Price

Most bike repair stands cost between $20 and $300. A $20 bike stand is most often a basic tripod or wall-mounted model. For $100, you can buy any style of bike repair stand with some additional clamps. Bike repair stands for $300 are usually professional floor-mounted models made of the sturdiest materials. They are the most adjustable of all options and most often have locking 360-degree rotation.

FAQ

Q. Will a bike repair stand work with my recumbent (reclining) bike?

A. Yes. However, you need to ensure that your recumbent bike doesn't exceed the weight capacity of your stand. Also, you need to place the recumbent bike in a position that places the center of gravity in the right spot.

Q. Can I use my bike repair stand as storage for my bike?

A. Absolutely. Clamps on a repair stand keep your bike safe and stable when stowed away. Storing your bike on the stand also makes regular maintenance and repairs even easier.

Bike repair stands we recommend

Best of the best: Bike Hand's Pro Mechanic Bicycle/Bike Repair Rack Stand

Our take: Lightweight and easy-to-store stand for everyday use.

What we like: This 100% aluminum stand is exceptionally light. Adjustable shaft goes from 39" to 50" with relative ease.

What we dislike: Plastic parts aren't as durable as they should be.

Best bang for your buck: Yaheetech's Pro Mechanic Bicycle Repair Workshop Stand

Our take: Well-built stand at a great price point.

What we like: Small tool tray is useful, and the clamps are easy to use.

What we dislike: The collar adjustment is difficult to use.

Choice 3: MVPower's Pro Mechanic Bike Repair Stand

Our take: Sturdy steel repair stand that's stable.

What we like: Fits frames up to 2.95" of diameter. Easy to put together and has a decent-sized tool tray.

What we dislike: Main pole spins sometimes under pressure.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.