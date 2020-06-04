The best bike derailleur

The Earth is not flat, and neither are many cycling trails. One of the major appeals of a modern mountain or racing bike is its ability to shift gears based on the terrain. Riders can choose a higher gear for flat or descending terrain, or a lower gear to pedal up steep inclines. All of this is accomplished through a clever piece of engineering known as a derailleur. A derailleur allows a cyclist to switch between sprockets on the rear wheel and the front crankshaft in order to find the best gear for the current conditions. A cable mounted on the frame pulls the derailleur into position as it guides the chain and takes up the slack.

Derailleurs rarely fail for mechanical reasons, but they do wear out over time. Riders often notice performance issues such as slow gear changes or chain slippage. As the gear sprockets (called cassettes) wear down, the derailleur may also develop some age-related problems. Derailleurs can also be damaged during falls or collisions, affecting their alignment.

If you are in the market for a new bike derailleur, read our helpful shopping guide. We have compared dozens of models and have compiled a short list of worthy contenders. At the top of our list is the Campagnolo CPY Record FD-15 11S Derailleur, an advanced front derailleur system that more experienced cyclists should consider as an upgrade or replacement. We like its lightweight carbon-fiber construction, too.

Considerations when choosing bike derailleurs

Front- or rear-wheel installation

Multi-gear road or mountain bikes generally have two gear cassettes, one for the front and one for the rear. Front derailleurs commonly select between two cogwheels, although a third is possible on higher-end mountain bikes. Rear-wheel derailleurs are much more complicated, because they must shift between at least eight different gears. Front and rear derailleurs are not interchangeable, so it is important to know which type to purchase. Replacing both the rear and front derailleurs at the same time may be a consideration for some cyclists.

Construction materials

The first generation of derailleurs were primarily constructed from steel, which did provide durability but also added weight. Forged aluminum derailleurs address the weight issue, but some cyclists feel they are more prone to warping and bending after accidents. Magnesium is also a common ingredient in modern derailleurs, and lightweight carbon fiber is becoming more and more popular. A number of derailleurs are constructed from a composite of all these materials.

Style of bicycle

There are two types of bicycles that use multi-gear derailleur systems. A road or racing bike tends to have a higher gear ratio, because it is often ridden on paved-road courses, and speed generation in the straight sections is a major advantage. The front will rarely have more than two gears, and the highest rear gear sprocket is smaller than what you'll see on a mountain bike.

A mountain or trail bike, on the other hand, may have three gears in the front and larger gear cassettes in the rear. Power to overcome rough terrain is more of a consideration than speed. Road and mountain bike derailleurs are not usually interchangeable because of the difference between the front and rear gear ratios.

Chain and cage lengths

Many experienced cyclists prefer to have more gears to select from, so their bikes will have much larger cassettes. More gears also means a longer chain, so if you are upgrading to a bike with a higher gear count, you will also need to purchase a chain to match it. The derailleur should be flexible enough to reach all of the gears precisely. This ability is largely controlled by the derailleur's cage length, which is measured as small, medium or large. Cyclists should rarely need to change the cage length, even when converting to a larger gear cassette.

Price

An inexpensive rear or front derailleur for casual riding can cost less than $20, but most models fall into the $20 to $80 range, depending on complexity. Professional grade derailleurs with ultralight components and precision engineering can cost $80 or more in specialized supply stores.

FAQ

Q. My bike's derailleur shifts much slower these days. What could be causing it?

A. One of the most common reasons for a slow derailleur is a build-up of debris. You will want to give the derailleur, cassette and chain a thorough cleaning. If that doesn't resolve the problem, check the tightness of the derailleur, hanger and cassette. A loose component may be at fault.

Q. The salesperson at the bike shop mentioned "chain-wrap capacity." What is that?

A. Chain-wrap capacity refers to a derailleur's ability to take up the extra slack whenever you shift gears. It's calculated by subtracting the number of teeth on the smallest cog from the number of teeth on the largest cog on both the front and rear sprocket sets. Combine those two products to determine the derailleur's chain-wrap capacity.

Bike derailleurs we recommend

Best of the best: Campagnolo's CPY Record FD-15 11S Derailleur

Our take: The Campagnolo front derailleur is ideal for experienced cyclists who want to shift through middle gears as smoothly as possible.

What we like: Uses carbon fiber, extremely lightweight construction. Moves quickly through multiple gears if necessary. Connects easily to shift cables.

What we dislike: Smaller speed configuration not an option.

Best bang for your buck: Shimano's Acera Mountain Bike Rear Derailleur

Our take: This rear derailleur from Shimano is rugged enough for off-road and mountain trail biking, and has a very affordable price point.

What we like: Durable construction, performs well in off-road conditions. Longer design works with bigger rear-wheel cassettes. Fast shifting action.

What we dislike: Weighs more than other rear derailleurs. Some reports of unexpected breakage.

Choice 3: SRAM's Force 22 Rear Derailleur

Our take: It may cost a little more, but the SRAM can take a lot of punishment on mountain trails and other demanding terrain.

What we like: Multiple speed configurations available. Heavy-duty construction with a protective carbon fiber outer cage. Outer jockey does not interfere with chain movement.

What we dislike: On the expensive side. Installation can be challenging.

