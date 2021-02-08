The best bidet seat

Whether you’re exploring new ways to go green at home or simply seek a better bathroom experience, a bidet seat can make a big difference.

Bidet seats offer a customized cleansing experience with water. Basic models have single-nozzle sprayers, while more advanced designs offer premium perks like a heated seat or adjustable water pressure. There’s no shortage of bidet seats on the market, so no matter what you’re looking for, there’s a model out there to meet your needs and expectations.

To help you find the right one, we’re sharing this buying guide, which has a few recommendations at the end, including our favorite, the BioBidet Bliss BB-2000 Bidet Seat. It comes with a user-friendly remote that lets you customize every feature, from water stream to warm air dry.

Considerations when choosing bidet seats

Shape

To narrow your choices for bidet seats quickly, determine the shape of your toilet seat. Fortunately, most bidet seats are available in both shapes — elongated and round — which means you won’t need to compromise on the model you choose.

Electric vs. non-electric

Non-electric or manual bidet seats use the existing water pressure from the toilet to spray water from the bidet nozzle. They’re affordable and easy to install, but unfortunately, they rarely have as many capabilities as electric bidet seats.

Electric bidet seats use electricity to power the spray from the bidet nozzle. As a result, they must be connected to an outlet. Some bathrooms lack spare or nearby outlets, in which case homeowners hire electricians to install an outlet close to the bidet.

Installation

Most bidet seats can be installed by the average person. Some manufacturers go as far as to provide online tutorials to walk you through the process. For most bidet seats, installation involves turning off the water supply to the toilet and attaching a two-pronged valve that connects to both the bidet seat and toilet.

Features

Heated water

Some bidet seats are equipped with heated water settings. This is considered an attractive feature because it eliminates the shock of cold water. High-end bidet seats offer adjustable heat settings that allow users to select from as many as six temperatures.

Adjustable pressure

Many electric bidet seats let you adjust water pressure to choose how light or strong the spray is. Depending on the design of the bidet seat, you can choose from two to six levels of water pressure.

Adjustable nozzle

An adjustable nozzle allows you to place the nozzle in the correct position to reach the intended spot for efficient cleaning. Many mid-range and high-end bidet seats are equipped with dual nozzles for front and rear cleaning, both of which are adjustable.

Other features

Mid-range and high-end bidet seats come with a combination of premium features. Some are equipped with a post-wash warm air dryer, heated seat, or nightlight. Others may have advanced self-cleaning capabilities, such as a UV light, air deodorizer, or programmable cleaning settings.

Price

Entry-level bidet seats priced up to $200 are non-electric and have limited settings. Basic electric models with a few amenities, like adjustable water pressure or heated seat, run between $200 and $650. High-end electric bidet seats with a broad range of premium features cost as much as $700 to $1,850.

FAQ

Q. Is it worth spending more on a bidet seat with a remote control?

A. It may be worthwhile, because depending on its location, you may need to contort your body to reach the bidet seat’s control panel. A remote control lets you effortlessly scroll through settings while you remain comfortably in one position.

Q. Isn’t it more affordable to install a bidet instead of buying a high-end bidet seat?

A. It’s not, because installing a bidet is quite an involved, expensive project. Not only will you have to buy the bidet, you’ll need to hire a contractor to rip up part of the bathroom floor and possibly reroute plumbing, both of which can be costly.

Bidet seats we recommend

Best of the best: BioBidet Bliss BB-2000 Bidet Seat

Our take: A premium option capable of creating a fully customized experience.

What we like: Intuitive remote control. Equipped with a HydroFlush nozzle that does double duty and cleans the toilet after use. Includes heat settings for seat and warm water. Users are big fans of the nighttime backlight.

What we dislike: Heated water may be too intense for some users, even on the lowest settings.

Best bang for your buck: Brondell Swash Ecoseat Non-Electric Bidet Toilet Seat

Our take: Even as a non-electric model, it offers plenty of details seen in high-end options.

What we like: Installation is user-friendly. Can be hooked up for warm water via hot water flex pipe. Low-profile design blends in well with toilets. Dual nozzle system offers front and rear wash experience and has adjustable temperature controls.

What we dislike: Difficult to see knobs from the seated position, so you need to turn your body for better viewing.

Choice 3: TOTO S500E Electronic Bidet Toilet Seat

Our take: A lavish, feature-rich option that remains a crowd favorite for its post-clean air deodorization.

What we like: Offers a stress-free, fuss-free experience through user profiles. Has a heated seat and a warm air dryer. Wand is uniquely designed to prevent splashback. Premist function cleans bowl prior to use.

What we dislike: For the price, some consumers expected additional options, like a sensor lid.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.