The best bidet faucet

In the United States, interest in bidets is increasing rapidly. More and more people are realizing that owning a bidet is a far better option than using toilet paper. However, there are several different types of bidets available. In this article, we will limit our focus to just two types of bidet faucets.

The bidet faucet that you need largely depends on what you already own or how much renovating you are willing to do. We love the Hansgrohe Focus Single-Hole Bidet Faucet for its ease of installation and elegant design. If you would like to learn more about bidet faucets, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing bidet faucets

Types of bidet faucets

The two types of bidet faucets we will be focusing on in this article are a fixed faucet and a handheld faucet.

Fixed faucet

A fixed bidet faucet is very similar to the faucet on your bathroom sink. If you have (or will be installing) a freestanding porcelain bidet, you will need a fixed faucet.

Handheld faucet

The spray nozzle on your kitchen sink is very similar to a handheld bidet faucet. This is an upgrade that can quickly and easily be performed on any standard toilet.

Key considerations for fixed faucets

Components

While all fixed bidet faucets are similar, they are not exactly the same. It is important to check the number of parts you need. For example, a traditional fixed faucet comes with three control knobs, the sprayer, a pop-up drain, and the lever that controls the pop-up drain. These bidets will have four holes in the top of the porcelain unit. However, there are some designs that resemble a more modern sink and only feature a single lever (instead of the three knobs). These bidets will only have one hole in the top of the porcelain unit.

Spray direction

You have two options for the sprayer in a fixed faucet: vertical or horizontal. The one you choose is mostly a matter of preference. However, if this is not a new installation and you are replacing the faucet assembly, you won't have an option — the vertical bidet will have an additional hole in the basin.

Style and finish

You can have either knobs or levers for your bidet. The material can range from plastic to chrome to brushed nickel to bronze. It is best to choose a style that is similar to the other fixtures that are already installed in your bathroom, if possible.

Key considerations for handheld faucets

Adjustable pressure

Since a handheld bidet doesn't typically feature any sort of temperature control, the most important feature to have is control over the water pressure.

Adjustable spray pattern

While not as important as pressure control, a model that offers different spray patterns (just like your shower may have) is highly desirable.

Finish

By far, the most popular finish for a handheld bidet is polished chrome. However, depending on the decor of your bathroom, there are other options, such as brass and even gold, but they may be harder to find.

Price

A handheld bidet faucet will cost somewhere between $40 and $60. You can pay more or less, but this range will get you a suitable model for average use. A fixed bidet faucet will average between $150 and $300 or more.

FAQ

Q. Does using a bidet save toilet paper?

A. Yes. Even if you prefer to wipe before using a bidet, you will drastically cut down on using toilet paper. More important, it takes far more resources and energy to make toilet paper than to use a bidet, so you are not only decreasing your home toilet paper budget, you are helping the environment.

Q. Is it hard to install a handheld bidet faucet?

A. Not at all. In short, all installation entails is shutting off the toilet water supply line, adding a T-valve (which just involves a little bit of unscrewing and screwing), connecting the unit, and turning the water back on.

Bidet faucets we recommend

Best of the best: Hansgrohe Focus Single-Hole Bidet Faucet

Our take: A sleekly designed single-lever bidet faucet.

What we like: This brass bidet faucet has an attractive chrome finish. It features a smooth operation and German engineering, making it our top pick.

What we dislike: No consistent complaints with this model, just make sure it's right for your bidet (it only requires one hole).

Best bang for your buck: Kingston Brass American Bidet Faucet

Our take: An affordable three-handle bidet set that fits in with bathroom decor that features acrylic knobs.

What we like: The washerless cartridges in this model are manufactured for maximum durability, so you get a long functional life from this product. This set includes a matching pop-up drain.

What we dislike: Difficulty of installation varies depending on the type of water supply lines you have.

Choice 3: Achiotely Handheld Bidet Toilet Sprayer

Our take: This handheld model is designed to be quickly attached to nearly any standard toilet.

What we like: This is the most affordable and versatile option on our shortlist. It quickly attaches to nearly any toilet without the need to hire a plumber (for most individuals). The pressure control feature ensures that you always have a comfortable cleansing.

What we dislike: This model will leak if not installed precisely. Teflon tape is required.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.