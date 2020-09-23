The best bidet of 2020

You probably don't want to be asking about the finer points of purchasing a bidet at your next family gathering -- in fact, it's likely why you're reading this article.

Don't worry, we've done all the work for you so you can shop with confidence and get the best bidet without needing to ask your relatives about their preferred approach to personal hygiene.

As bidets become more and more common in the U.S., the best models change from year to year. We've taken a close look at what the market has to offer and found three bidets that are worthy of being included in our favorites. To learn which models made the cut and why, keep reading.

Best bidets of 2020

1. Omigo's Luxury Bidet Toilet Seat: A newcomer to the top of our short list, this feature-packed luxury bidet seat comes with all the bells and whistles.

2. TUSHY's Classic Modern Bidet Attachment: A combination of customer satisfaction and remarkable value nudges the TUSHY onto our list for the first time this year.

3. Brondell's Swash 1400 Luxury Bidet: With fully customizable one-touch operation, it's easy to see why this model has been a long-standing favorite of ours.

What you need to know before buying a bidet

There are several types of bidets you can purchase. Most individuals are interested in a bidet attachment (under $50) or a bidet toilet seat ($200 to $1,000) because they're quick and easy upgrades to your existing bathroom. If you prefer, it's possible to purchase a stand-alone bidet ($300 to $700) or an all-in-one bidet ($1,500 to $4,000), which is a bidet/toilet combination. These last two types of bidets may require some construction work and hiring a plumber, so make sure you factor that into your planning and the overall cost as well.

A bidet is designed to clean. To accomplish that task, it's important to be able to control the direction of the spray and adjust the intensity. Even the most basic bidets need to do these tasks to be effective.

When on the toilet, considering the seemingly little conveniences can make a huge difference. For example, cleaning with icy cold water is not a pleasant experience; if you want to make the washing process as comfortable as possible, you want a little warmth, not only in the water but possibly in the seat as well.

After using a bidet, you're clean, but wet. If you want to be pampered, look for a model that has a built-in dryer so you can have a toilet paper-free experience. And while we're speaking of cleanliness, purchasing a bidet with a self-cleaning function can save you from taking a hands-on approach to keeping your unit sanitized.

The final features to consider are a built-in deodorizer and a light. While neither one of these items are essential, they're both convenient and either one can enhance your overall user experience.

FAQ

Q. Is a bidet toilet seat easy to install?

A. Most are very easy to install. The water line screws onto your shut-off valve, the seat screws onto your toilet, and you plug it in if it needs electricity. If you know your way around a toilet, the installation can be accomplished in 10 to 15 minutes with a minimum of tools.

Q. How do you dry off after using a bidet?

A. Although some sites recommend using a towel, this is a highly unsanitary practice. If your bidet doesn't feature a built-in dryer, use toilet paper to pat yourself dry.

In-depth reviews for best bidets

Best of the best: Omigo's Luxury Bidet Toilet Seat

What we like: This bidet has endless warm water, seven nozzle positions, three spray settings, and a temperature-controlled heated seat. With all these features, you'll feel pampered every time you sit down in the bathroom.

What we dislike: Like all heated models, this bidet needs an outlet. If one isn't located near the toilet, you may need to get creative with the cord.

Best bang for your buck: TUSHY's Classic Modern Bidet Attachment

What we like: The easy installation of this unit requires no electricity or additional plumbing. It's self-cleaning and offers an adjustable pressure and spray angle for comfort.

What we dislike: While this model requires no electricity, that means it has no heat settings.

Choice 3: Brondell's Swash 1400 Luxury Bidet

What we like: Besides the typical comforts, this bidet seat also lights up for nighttime use, has a built-in deodorizer and dryer, and is programmable so you can have a perfect cleaning every single time.

What we dislike: While this bidet delivers a luxury experience, it also has a high price tag.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

