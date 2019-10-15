The best bicycle mirror

Cycling is one of the most popular pastimes in the world. And with environmental concerns taking center stage in the past decade, it's only getting more so. Not only is it a fun recreational activity, but it's also becoming more acceptable as a mode of transportation over car travel. However, to make sure you're being as safe as possible, it's important to have a good bicycle mirror.

The following useful buying guide can help you choose the right model for your bike. We even included reviews of some favorites, like our top pick, the EVT Safe Zone Bicycle Helmet Mirror. Its clear image and convenient adherence to your helmet makes it a great choice.

Considerations when choosing bicycle mirrors

A number of different mirror types are available, each with their own set of pros and cons. That's why it's important to know each style and decide which one suits you best. Following are the most common types of bicycle mirrors:

Handlebar mirrors are mounted onto your handlebars. These mirrors don't get in the way while riding. However, they have a tendency to vibrate because they're so far out on the end of the steering mechanism, making it more difficult to see the reflection.

Helmet mirrors affix to your helmet via glue or a clamp. Some find helmet mirrors more stable, because they move in unison with your head. However, they can easily become misaligned whenever your helmet is removed.

Eyeglass bicycle mirrors attach to your eyewear frames. They're smaller than handlebar and helmet models and may not fit all glasses. However, some find them far less cumbersome than the aforementioned styles.

Micro mirrors attach to the actual lens of your glasses. Although they aren't always easy to adjust, once in the right place, they're convenient because they don't interfere with your riding. This style does not work with wraparound sunglasses.

Most bicycle mirrors are made from plastic and glass, which means even the sturdiest of mirrors may have their weaknesses. Because riding a bicycle involves a lot of bumps on rough terrain, your mirror needs to take a fair amount of abuse. The most durable lenses are actually made from polished steel, which last longer than those made from glass.

Clarity is impacted primarily by the lens material. Glass lenses provide the best possible image clarity but reduced durability. Polished steel is not as clear but more durable. A convex mirror shows more of the area around your bike.

Stability is related to image clarity, although it's not the same thing. Micro mirrors that affix to your eyewear lenses are the most stable type of mirror, while handlebar models are the least stable.

Larger mirrors have a broader field of view than smaller ones. Keep in mind, though, that a larger mirror is also heavier and, thereby, more cumbersome. Smaller mirrors, though they have limited visibility, are easier to use and easier to store when not in use.

You shouldn't need to purchase any additional hardware in order to attach your bicycle mirror to your bike, helmet, or glasses. You might need to check, however, if you'll need to buy any tools to do the job.

Price

Most bicycle mirrors cost between $10 and $40. A $10 bicycle mirror is usually a basic handlebar model. For $20, you can get a decent helmet mirror with a glass lens. If you spend up to $40, you can expect to get any style of mirror, the larger ones having polished stainless steel lenses.

FAQ

Q. Should I put a mirror on both sides of my bike?

A. No. You should only need to have a mirror on the side of the bike where vehicles will pass you. A mirror on the other side is superfluous.

Q. Do I take my mirror off when not using the bike?

A. That depends on the mirror type you've chosen. Some handlebar mirrors are relatively permanent, while most helmet and eyewear mirrors come off easily.

Bicycle mirrors we recommend

Best of the best: EVT's Safe Zone Bicycle Helmet Mirror

Our take: Though expensive and challenging to affix, it's extremely stable and has amazing clarity.

What we like: Sturdy and has a great distortion-free lens.

What we dislike: Pricey.

Best bang for your buck: Third Eye's Bar End Bicycle Mirror

Our take: A good price for a nice clear-lensed mirror.

What we like: Rubber inserts allow for different handlebar sizes, and the wide-angle view is quite safe.

What we dislike: Many users found this mirror hard to mount.

Choice 3: Bike Peddler's Take A Look Cycling Eyeglass Mirror

Our take: This one is extremely adjustable and gives a great clear view.

What we like: Two different sizes available. Folds flat when you want to store it.

What we dislike: Some found the position difficult to adjust.

