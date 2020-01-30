The best beverage tub

When you're having a barbecue, beach day, or any other outdoor get-together, cold drinks are what often brings people together. That's where having a good beverage tub comes in handy. Beverage tubs are large containers with wide openings that allow for lots of ice and cans or bottles to cool. Because there is no lid as there is with a cooler, it's much easier for your guests to see where the drinks are and serve themselves.

If you're ready to get a new beverage tub, then keep reading. We've created the following useful buying guide with expert advice and reviews just for you. Our pick for best of the best, the Tablecraft Coca-Cola Galvanized Beverage Tub Set, is a stylish and convenient option for your drink needs.

Considerations when choosing beverage tubs

Capacity

Large beverage tubs are intended for quenching the thirst of a large party. They can usually hold up to 34 gallons. For smaller groups, beverage tubs that hold between five and 10 gallons are ideal.

Material

Stainless steel tubs are extremely popular because they're durable and do a great job of keeping drinks cold. They are, however, the heaviest and the most expensive option.

Plastic beverage tubs are not as expensive as stainless steel models, but almost as durable. We say almost because plastic tubs can crack if they're dropped when full. Plastic also doesn't keep drinks cold for as long as stainless steel does.

Acrylic tubs are a good midpoint between stainless steel and plastic. They tend to be more durable than plastic. They also tend to be clear, which offers a nice modern look to your beverage area. Similar to plastic, though, acrylic doesn't retain cold as well as stainless steel.

Portability

You'll likely need to move your beverage tub around a few times during each party or get-together. If you purchase a large tub that's relatively heavy when full, then you should opt for one with carrying handles on the side. This will make it easy to manage the heavy weight, as well as keep your hands away from the cold walls of the tub.

Features

Stand

A stand is a nice feature to have on your beverage tub. Stands look nice but, more importantly, they allow your tub to go almost anywhere during a party because they elevate the tub off the ground, eliminating the need for a table. Depending on the height of the stand, it may include shelves for napkins and other party supplies underneath.

Drain spout

A drain spout allows you to remove the water that remains as ice melts throughout the party. If you don't have a drain spout, then you might end up with a tub full of water at the end of the night that's not easy to drain.

Design

While some people prefer the rustic look of a basic steel tub for their drinks, others prefer a more intentional design aesthetic. Beverage tubs come in a number of different designs, including hammered metal and crazy colors, which add a little pizzazz to your party.

Price

Most beverage tubs cost between $10 and $200. For around $10, beverage tubs are usually bare-bones models that have a capacity of up to 10 gallons. For $75, you can get a tub of up to 20 gallons, with handles for carrying. If you spend $200, you should expect to get a large tub that holds up to 34 gallons and has a nice stand.

FAQ



Q. How early before my party should I fill my beverage tub?

A. You should probably start around two hours before your party. Place the drinks in the tub and cover them with ice to chill. That should give them enough time to get cold before your guests start to arrive.

Q. How long can I expect my drinks to stay cold when I put them in a beverage tub?

A. That hinges on a few different factors. Depending on the outdoor temperature, the size and material of your tub, and whether the drinks were pre-chilled, you should expect them to stay cold for five to 10 hours in your beverage tub.

Beverage tubs we recommend

Best of the best: Tablecraft's Coca-Cola Galvanized Beverage Tub Set

Our take: A rustic yet stylish set for your beverage needs.

What we like: Looks great even when not in use. Has Coca-Cola branding. Rubberized feet.

What we dislike: Some leaky tubs were reported.

Best bang for your buck: Igloo's 20-Quart Insulated Party Bucket

Our take: No-frills option that does a great job for a good price.

What we like: Insulated. Durable and lightweight. Comes in seven different colors.

What we dislike: Some users reported that the product was scratched or otherwise damaged on arrival.

Choice 3: Mind Reader's Beverage Tub

Our take: A classic tub that doesn't need to be fancy in order to work well.

What we like: Simple design. Holds up to five gallons of ice. Handles are durable and easy to grab.

What we dislike: Some users complained of this tub's plain looks.

