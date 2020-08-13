The best beverage cooler

Enjoying an ice-cold drink is nothing short of refreshing on a hot day but heading indoors every time you need a chilled refill isn't always an option. If you're planning a backyard barbecue, day trip, or fishing expedition, make sure you have a beverage cooler in tow.

Think of beverage coolers as a makeshift outdoor refrigerator. Depending on the design, some coolers are capable of keeping cans and bottles cold for as long as four days when they're well-packed with ice. Besides offering extreme portability, beverage coolers are easy to keep clean and empty once your event or trip is over.

Next time you reach for your favorite beverage outdoors, make sure it comes from a beverage cooler. To help you find the right one for your needs, we've assembled this buying guide with features to compare as well as a few recommendations at the end. Our top choice, Trinity Stainless Steel Cooler with Shelf, has a two-sided easy-access lid plus a bottom shelf for additional storage space.

Considerations when choosing beverage coolers

Types of beverage coolers

Hardtop

Hardtop beverage coolers remain the most popular design, mostly due to their durability and ease of cleaning. These are often made of molded plastic, though some beverage coolers are made of stainless steel. Larger hardtop coolers boast impressive capacities, some of which hold nearly 250 cans, but they're incredibly heavy -- so you'll likely need help to transport them.

Soft tote

Soft-tote beverage coolers are ideal if portability is your main concern. Most designs are equipped with handles, although some have crossbody or backpack straps. Since soft totes lack the insulation that hardtop coolers have, it's important to pack them well with ice or ice packs to keep beverages cold. The longest they'll stay cold is 24 hours at most.

Patio or backyard

If you're in the market for a beverage cooler suited for backyard use, invest in a large-capacity design made from stainless steel or weather-resistant plastic. Cart styles remain popular, as well as coolers that are "hidden" in outdoor tables or footrests. These coolers are often equipped with convenience features, like bottle openers, recycling bins, or shelving.

Features

Capacity

Beverage coolers are classified as low-, medium-, and high-capacity. To keep things simple, here's a breakdown of capacity by cans: low-capacity coolers hold up to 24 cans, medium-capacity coolers hold between 30 and 50 cans, and high-capacity coolers hold anywhere between 90 and 250 cans.

Insulation

Beverage coolers are designed with insulated walls that keep drinks cold between 12 hours and four days. The better the insulation quality, the longer your drinks will remain at optimal temperature. To maximize the insulation's effectiveness, many beverage coolers are designed with zippers or locking lids to completely seal the cooler off from warm air.

Drainage

Because melting ice, condensation, and spilled drinks are inevitable with beverage coolers, many designs are equipped with drainage features. Hardtop and patio coolers often have sloped bottoms that drain water toward a spigot for easy emptying. Without a sloped bottom, you'll need to tilt the cooler to drain the water.

Price

Small-capacity beverage coolers, including most totes, cost $50 and below. Hardtop coolers with medium or high capacities range between $60 and $150. If you need a speciality high-capacity cooler, such as those intended for boats or patios, be prepared to spend up to $300.

FAQ

Q. How do I get the smell of a spilled beverage, like beer, out of a soft-tote cooler?

A. One way to remove the smell is to clean the cooler with a diluted mixture of dish soap and warm water. For stronger odors, wipe it down with a cloth soaked in white vinegar. Let it sit open until both the odor and the vinegar smell dissipates.

Q. Are plastic beverage coolers recyclable?

A. Even though they're made of plastic, these beverage coolers require special recycling because of their insulation. You may be able to take it to a municipal recycling site with a dedicated space for coolers. Some private companies will pay you for your used cooler as well.

Beverage coolers we recommend

Best of the best: Trinity's Stainless Steel Cooler with Shelf

Our take: Attractive stainless-steel cart that makes a perfect addition to any outdoor space.

What we like: Built-in bottle opener and receptacle. Assembly takes 30 minutes or less. Holds 96 cans.

What we dislike: Can dent easily and has occasional issues with shipping.

Best bang for your buck: CleverMade's Soft-Sided Collapsible Cooler

Our take: Budget-friendly option if you need a highly portable cooler that lasts.

What we like: Strap has an attached bottle opener. Hard-sided bottom won't sag. Holds 50 cans.

What we dislike: Zipper sometimes catches on the lining.

Choice 3: Coleman's Xtreme 150-Quart Cooler

Our take: Customer favorite for a high-capacity cooler that doubles as a bench.

What we like: Designed with Thermozone technology that keeps ice frozen up to a few days. Holds 223 cans.

What we dislike: Heavy when filled to capacity and may require two people for carrying.

