The best Betta fish tank

Betta fish, also known as Siamese fighting fish, originated in Southeastern Asia. These often aggressive yet beautiful fish have been bred to highlight their gorgeous colors and flowing fins. Although these little fish can survive for a while in a dinky plastic tub at the pet store, your Betta wasn't meant to live in such a cramped space forever. Caring pet owners will go out of their way to buy a premium Betta fish tank like our favorite, the Fluval Spec III Aquarium Kit, that allows your vibrant friend to thrive and live its best life. Peruse our buying guide, and consider each model's capacity, shape, and bonus features to find the best Betta fish tanks available.

Considerations when choosing Betta fish tanks

Size

Although a Betta fish can survive in a smaller aquarium, bigger is better. While a smaller tank will save space, we highly suggest investing in a tank that holds at least two gallons. Not only will a slightly more spacious tank keep your Betta from becoming stressed, but it will also provide you with more opportunities to add eye-catching accessories, such as gravel, plants, and décor for the fish to explore.

Style

There are many models of Betta tanks available to give your fish's new home some extra flair in your home or office. While a vintage bowl-style Betta tank has its own unique charm, its water will become dirty much faster than a premium aquarium sporting a pump and filter.

Heat

Few Betta tanks include a heater, so plan on buying one separately. Because Bettas are used to living in warm water, it is essential to keep its water temperature between 74℉ and 80℉ for the long-term health of the fish.

Features

Filter

Because Bettas aren't particularly strong swimmers, it is far too easy for these frilly fish to become pinned against a strong pump suction and die. Dedicated aquarists should invest in a nicer filtration system. Keep an eye out for models with adjustable settings or a slower current to keep your Betta safe.

Divider for multiple fish

Some small aquariums may feature a handy divider that allows fish owners to safely keep two male Bettas in the same tank. A divider is a handy accessory if you can't decide between two especially pretty Bettas.

Lighting

Some Betta fish tanks include an LED light to illuminate your new aquarium, and it's a fantastic perk for both you and the fish. Regularly turning on an LED light helps to set your Betta's internal clock and reduces stress levels, and you'll have a stylish way to display your new pet.

Price

Many things combine to determine the price of a Betta tank, such as the inclusion of a pump and filter, a stylish design, or if it was made by a high-end manufacturer. You can easily find premium Betta tanks priced between $26 and $75.

FAQ

Q. Are Betta fish known for jumping?

A. It's true that Betta fish have the potential to jump out of their aquarium and onto the floor, but it isn't likely to do so unless its living conditions are especially poor. Reduce your Betta's willingness to escape by keeping up with regular water changes, turning out the lights to ensure that it receives plenty of sleep every night, or buying a fish tank with a lid.

Q. What else can I keep in the tank with my Betta fish?

A. Due to their aggressive natures, male Betta fish are best kept by themselves. Although female fins aren't nearly as impressive as their male counterparts, female Bettas are easily kept in groups of five or more. If you are going to keep a school of Bettas, we suggest buying a 10-gallon aquarium or larger. Some safe tank mates to introduce to a Betta's environment include colorful nerite snails, transparent ghost shrimp, and fluffy marimo moss balls.

Betta fish tanks we recommend

Best of the best: Fluval's Spec III Aquarium Kit

Our take: Beautifully designed and sporting a filtration system that will go a long way to keep your fish's environment cleaner. This is the ultimate Betta tank on the market.

What we like: Modern cube-like design. Premium filtration system. The 2.6-gallon tank is nice for a single Betta. Includes crystal-clear lighting. Easy to maintain.

What we dislike: It's no surprise that the best Betta aquarium is also the priciest.

Best bang for your buck: Penn Plax's Aquaponic Betta Fish Tank

Our take: This compact Betta tank makes bringing a bit of greenery into your space easier than ever, and you will appreciate how sharing your Betta's space with a plant will naturally improve its water condition.

What we like: Affordable. Easy to care for the plants like bamboo, mint, watercress, etc. Betta waste nourishes the plant. Includes lid and ceramic planting material.

What we dislike: It's the minimum tank size that we would place a Betta in.

Choice 3: Tetra's Cube-Shaped Three-Gallon Aquarium

Our take: This offering from Tetra is extremely attractive, includes nearly everything you need to set up the tank, and sports plenty of swimming space for a lucky Betta to live happily ever after.

What we like: Sleek and modern cube design. Includes quiet filter and LED lighting. Three gallons of space. Features small feeding hole. Easy to set up and clean.

What we dislike: It's easy to scratch a plastic Betta tank by accident.

