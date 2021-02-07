The best BenQ monitor

With the opportunity to improve size, resolution, response time, and overall convenience, a computer monitor is a worthwhile consideration whether you’re working, gaming, or casually enjoying content.

BenQ is one of the leading companies producing quality, well-priced computer accessories, including a variety of monitors. One can improve the efficiency of a laptop, offer impressive visuals for design and gaming, or even substitute for a smart TV. We love the BenQ 27-inch Professional IPS Monitor for those working in graphics and design, but there are plenty more from which to choose, and our guide has it all covered.

Considerations when choosing BenQ monitors

Usage

BenQ offers monitors that cater to specific tasks, as well as some that are more for general use with versatile features.

Design : Three series of monitors are geared towards graphic design, photography, and videography. Look for the DesignVue, PhotoVue or VideoVue: These monitors focus on faithful, bright, and deep color re-creation, and are available in 2K or 4K resolution.

: Three series of monitors are geared towards graphic design, photography, and videography. Look for the DesignVue, PhotoVue or VideoVue: These monitors focus on faithful, bright, and deep color re-creation, and are available in 2K or 4K resolution. Entertainment : For those who want to enjoy content such as TV and film, check out the Multimedia and G/V series. The former is the higher-end option, with 2.1 channel speakers, brightness that adjusts to ambient light, and different resolution options. These are more expensive than the simpler G/V monitors, which offer convenience and efficiency, with cord-management systems and the option to mount.

: For those who want to enjoy content such as TV and film, check out the Multimedia and G/V series. The former is the higher-end option, with 2.1 channel speakers, brightness that adjusts to ambient light, and different resolution options. These are more expensive than the simpler G/V monitors, which offer convenience and efficiency, with cord-management systems and the option to mount. Gaming : BenQ offers monitors designed for gaming enthusiasts, featuring high refresh rates and quick response times so that no one misses a step while playing online. 2K and 4K options are available as well, as are some curved monitors.

: BenQ offers monitors designed for gaming enthusiasts, featuring high refresh rates and quick response times so that no one misses a step while playing online. 2K and 4K options are available as well, as are some curved monitors. Business: Lastly, business monitors are meant to be flexible and accommodating, lessening eye strain and allowing the user to position the monitor with ease. These are available in HD resolution.

Size

BenQ monitors range from around 20 inches to 34 inches in size, with the largest options typically reserved for gaming or graphic design professionals. Smaller or mid-range size monitors will suffice for other workers or content enthusiasts. Be sure to check your available space, whether on a desk or wall, before purchase.

Ports

DisplayPort and HDMI, as two of the leading, quality means to transfer both audio and video, are commonly found on BenQ monitors. Inspect the devices you plan to connect: Some users may need a DVI or USB port as well as an audio jack.

Features

Shading hood

Some options enjoy a hood that can attach to prevent glare and ambient light from interfering with work on the screen. This option is typically recommended for those working in design.

Wall mounting

As mentioned, you may have the choice to mount your monitor on the wall. This saves desk space, and offers convenience, especially with a mount that tilts and pivots.

Bezel

The distance from the edge of the screen to the end of the monitor is known as the bezel. Thin bezels allow for a more seamless viewing experience, which is particularly useful if you plan to connect more than one monitor together. Often though, the size of the bezel is more a convenience and personal preference.

Price

You can find quality, versatile monitors for gaming, browsing, or working for between $200 and $500, though as they become more specialized with better resolution and features, price will go up considerably.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean the monitor?

A. Like any screen, avoid using an excess of water or any harsh chemicals. It’s best to wipe regularly with a soft, microfiber cloth to remove dust and prints. If you need, you can add a splash of water and gently wipe any other dirt or smudges.

Q. Do I need a monitor if I have a quality laptop screen?

A. The main reason to add a monitor to a laptop is to increase the size of the screen. Even if you're stellar graphics on your laptop, a monitor can increase the viewing and work space, especially if you have a laptop focused on portability. A monitor can also improve the quality of watching content, particularly from a distance.

BenQ monitors we recommend

Best of the best: BenQ 27-Inch Professional IPS Monitor

Our take: Larger monitor from the PhotoVue series delivering bright, faithful colors, HDR, and 4K resolution.

What we like: Impressive vibrant color, smooth video, and detailed images. Includes GamutDuo and black-and-white mode features. Shading hood blocks out light.

What we dislike: Expensive. Best suited for graphic design professionals.

Best bang for your buck: BenQ 24-Inch IPS Monitor

Our take: Versatile and budget-friendly monitor that offers efficiency and convenience when it comes to working, browsing, and streaming content.

What we like: Midrange size; thin bezels, wide viewing angle, and eye-care technology allows for easy viewing. Features HDMI and DisplayPorts. Terrific value.

What we dislike: Lacks 4K resolution.

Choice 3: BenQ 28-Inch Gaming Monitor

Our take: High-quality, 4K gaming monitor with an impressive response time and refresh rate.

What we like: Vibrant colors, detailed images, and no lag or blur make this a worthy option for gamers. Includes audio jack and two built-in speakers. Mountable.

What we dislike: May not be large enough for some gamers. Bezels are noticeable.

