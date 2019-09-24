The best beer glass

With the growing popularity of craft beers, you'll find beer served everywhere from barbecues to fancy dinner parties. With this in mind, you might want to have some quality beer glasses on hand.

This guide sets out all the most important information about beer glasses, plus we've listed a few of our favorites. Our number-one pick is a set of Libbey's Craft Brews Assorted Beer Glasses, a great choice if you want the right glass for all of your favorite beers.

Considerations when choosing beer glasses

Types of beer glasses

You can find beer glasses in a range of shapes, some designed for specific beers and others for general use.

Shaker or conical beer glasses have straight but slightly angled sides and are a simple all-round choice for any type of beer. Nonic or English pint glasses are of a similar shape but with a bulge an inch or so from the top.

Beer mugs and tankards have a handle on the side making them easy to hold. Again, they're suited to any type of beer.

Pilsner glasses are tall and thin with curved sides, to show off the carbonation and impressive head of pilsner beers.

Snifter and tulip glasses have stems like wine glasses but with varying degrees of flare at the rim.

Capacity

It's common for beer glasses to have a capacity of a pint (around 20 ounces) because, in many parts of the world, this is the standard measure in which draft beer is pulled. That said, many "pint" glasses actually hold a little more than a pint to allow for the head. You can also find smaller half-pint glasses and glasses somewhere between a pint and a half-pint to hold an average bottle of beer.

Features

True to their name, beer glasses are usually made from glass, but you can also buy reusable plastic glasses and stainless steel glasses. These are designed for use at parties or similar, where you might be worried about breakage.

The majority of beer glasses are dishwasher safe, though some people prefer to wash them by hand to avoid soap residue, which may affect the flavor of your beer.

While you can find single beer glasses, they're usually sold in sets of between four and eight, though larger and smaller sets are available.

Price

Depending on the quality of the glass and the size of the set, beer glasses can cost anywhere between $1 and $20 a piece.

FAQ

Q. Does the shape of a beer glass really make a difference?

A. Purists will tell you that beers must be served in the appropriate glass. Sure, the glass design will make a slight difference to the bouquet you get from the beer you're drinking, the aeration it receives, the speed it pours out of the glass, and the visual appearance. However, all this will make little difference to the average beer drinker. If using the correct glass for the brew makes you happy, that's fine, but you're not going to get hauled off to beer jail for drinking a porter out of a pilsner glass.

Q. My beer isn't developing much of a head as I pour it. What am I doing wrong?

A. Depending on the type of beer and your personal preferences, aim to get between a quarter-inch and an inch of head on your beer. To get just the right amount, hold your glass at a 45-degree angle to the stream of beer as you pour, then straighten up the glass as it's almost full. Remember that beers with a high alcohol content usually produce slightly less head.

Beer glasses we recommend

Best of the best: Libbey's Craft Brews Assorted Beer Glasses

Our take: This selection of six different-shaped beer glasses is great if you like to sample a wide variety of brews.

What we like: Set includes a classic pilsner glass, an English pub glass, a Belgian ale glass, a stout glass, a wheat beer glass, and a craft pub glass. Lead-free and dishwasher safe.

What we dislike: Not the right choice for anyone who wants matching pairs, so if that's you, you'll need two sets.

Best bang for your buck: Luminarc's Pub Beer Glass

Our take: A set of simple conical shaker beer glasses that offer excellent value for the money.

What we like: Set of nine is great for large get togethers. Made in the USA from lead-free glass. Sturdy construction.

What we dislike: Look like pint glasses but only hold 16 ounces.

Choice 3: FineDine's Premium-Grade Stainless Steel Pint Cups

Our take: An eco-friendly alternative to plastic cups that won't impart a bad taste to your beer.

What we like: Set includes five stainless steel "glasses." Virtually indestructible so ideal for parties, picnics, or sporting events. Rolled rim for comfortable sipping.

What we dislike: Not the sort of beer glass you get out for polite company.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.