The best beef jerky

At one point in history, it took a strong set of teeth and an iron stomach to enjoy a piece of what was essentially dehydrated shoe leather. Beef jerky may have been popular on the trail, but few people ate it by choice. Fortunately, modern snack companies have found a way to create a dried meat product that is both flavorful and easier to eat.

A tasty high-protein snack, beef jerky contains virtually no carbohydrates, has a long shelf life, and is available in a wide range of popular flavors. The ingredient list in packaged beef jerky can vary from brand to brand, but the basic process is the same. Raw beef is sliced, then marinated in seasonings. The marinated beef strips are then dehydrated for several days and packed for resale. Because of this labor-intensive process, the price of beef jerky can be higher than expected, but a little does indeed go a long way to satisfy cravings between meals.

Considerations when choosing beef jerky

Product texture

Many veteran beef jerky enthusiasts remember a time when the product had a notoriously dry and chewy texture. It was not designed for mass public appeal as a snack. While manufacturers still make a traditional form of beef jerky, they have also introduced products that are much easier to eat between meals or on the trail.

The advantage of a chewier and drier beef jerky is that a little goes a long way. Consumers can break off a small piece and allow it to dissolve slowly in their mouths. Some users prefer to savor the strong beefy flavor of a dry jerky. This style of beef jerky can be extremely difficult to chew, however, and not very convenient as an on-the-go snack.

Modern beef jerky has a softer texture, along with a more complex flavor profile. They can be eaten straight out of the package, and they are much easier on dental work. Some consumers might find the texture to be too soft, however.

Flavor profile

Traditional beef jerky recipes call for a savory and spicy marinade for the raw beef strips but not always much seasoning on the finished product. Minimal processing means the natural flavor of the beef should shine through. Other forms of beef jerky use seasoned marinades to impart distinctive flavors, such as teriyaki, bacon, jalapeño, and hickory smoke, into the meat itself. Additional dry seasonings are added to the product just before packaging. Some of these flavors can be very spicy or exotic, so consumers will want to shop according to their personal preferences.

Package size

Professionally processed beef jerky is an expensive product by nature, so manufacturers tend to offer numerous package sizes according to price point. A small bag of beef jerky on a convenience store shelf may contain just enough product to satisfy a single snacker one time. Standard-size bags of flavored beef jerky run in the 3- to 4-ounce range, which should meet the needs of an average household. Many manufacturers also offer special economy-sized bags containing a pound or more of beef jerky. Because beef jerky has a long shelf life, buying in bulk may be the most economical choice for those who like to keep it on hand for snacking.

Health and diet plans

Many traditional beef jerky formulas are high in sodium, sugar, and preservatives. This is why many diet experts recommend them as an occasional high-protein snack, not a meal replacement. However, there are now beef jerky brands available that minimize the use of sodium and preservatives. There are even sugar-free varieties on store shelves. Beef jerky is generally permitted on most high-protein/low-carbohydrate diet plans, but consumers need to read the nutritional information very carefully if salt or sugar are dietary considerations.

Price

The retail price of beef jerky is largely determined by the quality of ingredients and the flavor profile. A basic beef-flavored jerky similar to a meat stick in texture can cost as little as $1 an ounce, while a flavored brand on standard store shelves will cost between $2 and $3 an ounce. Artisan or all-natural jerky sold in small batches can cost over $3 per ounce in specialty grocery stores.

FAQ

Q. What is the shelf life of an opened package of beef jerky?

A. Because it contains almost no moisture, an average piece of beef jerky will last at least one to two years after opening. It should still be stored in a cool, dry place, and the packaging should be resealed if possible.

Q. Why is beef jerky called "jerky"?

A. A South American Incan tribe routinely preserved fresh meat by adding salt and other preservative spices to it and then drying it over a fire. They called the technique "ch'arki," which meant "to burn." The term morphed into "jerky" in the English language.

Beef jerky we recommend

Best of the best: Old-Fashioned Beef Jerky by People's Choice

Our take: These thicker cuts of dried beef have zero carbs and no added sugar, making them ideal snacks for modern diet plans.

What we like: Extended shelf life (up to one year). Variety of flavors available. Absolutely no artificial ingredients or preservatives.

What we dislike: Texture can be drier than expected. Beef is not grass-fed.

Best bang for your buck: Jack Link's Beef Jerky

Our take: Jack Link's beef jerky is packaged in a number of convenient sizes, and the flavor profiles are appealing to all ages.

What we like: Easy to find on many store shelves. Other types of meats are available in multiple flavors. Strong smoky flavor.

What we dislike: Ingredient list includes wheat and soy, which can be problematic for those with allergies or sensitivities.

Choice 3: CHOMPS' Grass-Fed Beef Jerky Sticks

Our take: CHOMPS beef jerky sticks can be pricey, but they are exceptionally flavorful and offer a spicier bite some consumers often seek.

What we like: Beef is grass-fed, all-natural ingredients. Spice blends are warm but not too hot. Excellent flavor profile.

What we dislike: On the expensive side. Texture can be softer than expected.

