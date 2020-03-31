The best bedside sleeper bassinet

If your baby won't settle well away from you, a bedside sleeper bassinet is the ideal solution. Your baby will be right next to you at your bedside, so you don't need to get up for feeding or soothing. But you're still free of the potential dangers of co-sleeping with your baby in your bed.

If you want to learn more about bedside sleeper bassinets, read on. In this buying guide, we've also included some recommended bassinets, such as our top choice, the Arm's Reach Concepts Ideal Ezee 3-in-1 Bedside Bassinet, which earns high marks for its ability to convert into a playpen.

Considerations when choosing bedside sleeper bassinets

Types of bedside sleeper bassinets

There are two main types of bedside sleeper bassinets: standard bedside bassinets and bedside co-sleeper bassinets.

Standard bedside bassinets are bassinets designed to sit next to your bed, rather than attaching to it. They may or may not have fold-down or roll-down sides to give you easier access to your baby, but these aren't meant to be left open during the night. Some may angle slightly toward your bed to make it easier to soothe your baby.

Bedside co-sleeper bassinets can either be used as standard bassinets or co-sleepers. They have one side that opens up and can be kept open in co-sleeper mode. Bedside co-sleeper bassinets have tethers that you must use to attach the bassinet to your bed when used as a co-sleeper, so there isn't a dangerous gap. With your baby in a bedside co-sleeper, you can nurse throughout the night without getting up, all the while your baby is safe in their own area.

Adjustability

Bedside sleeper bassinets are usually height-adjustable, so you can position them at the correct height for your bed. The top of your baby's mattress should be at the same height as the top of yours.

Portability

Some parents like to be able to move their bedside sleeper into other rooms for their babies to nap in, which saves them from buying a second bassinet. Bedside sleepers are often lightweight enough to be easily portable. However, some are difficult to untether from your bed if you use them in co-sleeper mode. Make sure to find out if the bassinet you're looking at can be easily moved on a regular basis if that's something you think you'll require.

Features

Ventilation

Many bedside sleeper bassinets have mesh sides to allow for better ventilation. It also means that, in the unlikely scenario that your baby rolls so that their face is pressed up against the side of the bassinet, they'll be able to breathe through the material.

Washable covers

Ideally, you should be able to easily remove and machine wash all the fabric parts of the bassinet that cover the frame, just in case of any big accidents.

Price

You can find some bedside sleeper bassinets for as little as $100 to $150, but most cost between $150 and $250, with a handful of high-end models priced at over $300.

FAQ

Q. When should I move my baby on to a full crib?

A. As soon as your baby can roll over and sit up unaided, a bassinet is no longer safe and they should be moved to a full-size crib. The age at which this happens varies depending on developmental milestones, but is usually between the ages of three and six months. However, your baby may become too large for their bassinet before they're able to roll or sit independently. In this case, you should move them to a full-size crib at around five or six months old anyway.

Q. Are bedside sleepers difficult to assemble?

A. Luckily, the majority of bedside sleeper bassinets are simple to assemble, though your mileage may vary depending on your DIY skills. Many, however, require no tools for assembly and simply slot together.

Bedside sleeper bassinets we recommend

Best of the best: Arm's Reach Concepts Ideal Ezee 3-in-1 Bedside Bassinet

Our take: You can use this 3-in-1 bassinet as a standard bassinet, a bedside co-sleeper, and a small playpen/travel cot.

What we like: Versatile. Well-ventilated. Easy to set up and pack down and even comes with a carry case.

What we dislike: Some parents report the mattress seeming uncomfortable to their babies.

Best bang for your buck: Dream On Me's Skylar Bassinet & Bedside Sleeper

Our take: This attractive and well-made bedside sleeper bassinet comes at an extremely reasonable price.

What we like: Lightweight enough to move into other rooms for naps. Side rolls down for easy access or can stay down in co-sleeper mode. Stars in the lining give babies something to look at.

What we dislike: A handful of buyers feel it's a little flimsier than expected.

Choice 3: Baby Delight's Beside Me Dreamer Bassinet & Bedside Sleeper

Our take: A 2-in-1 bassinet and co-sleeper that's height-adjustable to fit most adult beds.

What we like: Easy access to your baby from the roll-down side. Handy storage pocket for essentials. Extremely simple, tool-free assembly.

What we dislike: Fairly tricky to remove fabric cover for washing.

