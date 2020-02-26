If you haven't purchased new bedding in a while, it helps to become reacquainted with all the choices you have. Do you go for a comforter or duvet? Do you need a coordinating bed skirt? Do you pay a premium for natural materials or go budget-friendly with microfiber bedding? And is microfiber actually polyester?

All of these questions and more are answered in our shopping guide on how to buy the best bedding set for your needs. We've included reviews of a few of our favorites at the end, including our top choice, the soft and elegant Comfy Bedding Jacquard Five-Piece Comforter Set.

Considerations when choosing bedding sets

Types of sets

Comforter set: There's no standard as to what comes in a comforter set. A comforter set can consist of a comforter and matching pillowcases or pillow sham cases. Or a comforter set could include a coordinating bed skirt.

Duvet set: A duvet set is actually a duvet cover plus pillowcases. A duvet cover holds a duvet or traditional featherbed. However, you can use an older comforter or blanket inside a duvet cover. You just need to insert the same size comforter or blanket as the duvet cover.

Bed-in-a-bag: This type of highly coordinated set is ideal for college students to take to their dorm or makes a fun gift for younger kids. They are typically polyester-filled comforters with coordinating fitted and flat sheets plus pillowcases all folded into one big plastic zippered bag. There's no second-guessing on how to match sheets to the comforter, because it's all done for you.

Filling

Comforters are filled with either polyester, down, or down alternative. You'll find synthetic polyester filling in more budget-priced comforters. Down filling, made of fine feathers, is soft and lightweight, but extremely warm. Synthetic down, also called down alternative, looks and feels like real down, but the materials are actually cotton, rayon, and polyester fibers.

Material

You'll find bedding sets with comforters, duvet covers, and sheets that either come in polyester, cotton/poly blends, or natural materials, such as cotton. Each has pros and cons. Polyester (also called microfiber in many cases) can be soft, but not breathable. Cotton/poly blends are softer and somewhat more breathable but pricier than pure polyester. Cotton, especially extra-long-staple cotton, such as Egyptian or Pima, is the highest-quality, softest, and most breathable bedding you can buy but also the most expensive.

Duvet cover ties

If you opt for a duvet cover, consider one that has ties or loops inside on all four corners. Duvet cover ties or loops are intended to literally tie down your duvet, comforter, or blanket that you place inside the duvet cover. If you don't somehow reinforce the corners of the inner comforter, it could slide to the bottom of the duvet cover. However, sometimes a duvet cover holds an inner comforter (or blanket) just snuggly enough so it won't slide. Or, you could purchase a package of duvet clips separately and add them in your duvet cover to hold corners of your comforter or blanket.

Price

Depending on the size and quality of your set, you can expect to pay about $30 to $50 for sets of any kind that are mostly microfiber (polyester). Spend between $50 and $100 to get 100 percent cotton or cotton-blend sets. Better-quality bed-in-a-bag sets come in this price range, too. Larger sizes and sets with more pieces, such as a bed skirt, cost $100 and up, and come in mostly natural fibers, such as cotton or bamboo.

FAQ

Q. What exactly is down alternative?

A. If you suffer from allergies to feathers but love the feeling of a down comforter, opt for one filled with down alternative fibers. It's a man-made synthetic material that mimics the feel of real down, and it's less pricey.

Q. Please clarify thread count?

A. Thread count refers to the number of horizontal and vertical threads per square inch and applies to cotton bedding, not polyester bedding. Though you may have been led to believe you need to buy bedding with the highest thread count out there, that's simply not true. You'll be comfortable with bedding that's a thread count that hovers between 300 and 500. However, a highly reputable bedding manufacturer with cotton bedding of 250 thread count may feel comfortable as well. Look for long- or extra-long-staple cotton for the most comfortable bedding -- though sometimes, it's tough to get an accurate read on labels.

Bedding sets we recommend

Best of the best: Comfy Bedding's Jacquard Five-Piece Comforter Set

Our take: Eye-catching and vivid tone-on-tone colors of the microfiber jacquard fabric comforter come together to create an elegant bedding set.

What we like: Set includes two throw pillows, a comforter, and two pillowcases. Superior customer service makes ordering or handling problems a breeze.

What we dislike: It doesn't come with sheets.

Best bang for your buck: AmazonBasics' Bed-in-a-Bag

Our take: A generous five-piece bed-in-a-bag is simple, durable, and budget-friendly, especially for college students.

What we like: Microfiber makes it simple to pop the whole set in the washer and dryer. The sheets barely pill, remain soft after washing and resist fading. The comforter is medium weight and works for just about all seasons.

What we dislike: The comforter and sheets may be too thin for some.

Choice 3: HC Collection's 1,500 Thread Count Egyptian-Quality Duvet Cover Set

Our take: A super soft brushed microfiber duvet cover that's lightweight enough for all-season use and won't add weight to your insert.

What we like: A lifetime warranty is enticing for this budget-priced duvet cover. The wrinkle-free fabric is easy to clean in the washer. Hidden buttons close the duvet cover.

What we dislike: It's polyester, not cotton, as the name of the product may suggest.

