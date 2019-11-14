You spend a large portion of your life sleeping, so you may as well do it in comfort and style. Choosing the best bed frame is as important as picking out a mattress and bedding, so it's worth giving that decision some real thought.

Read on for our guide to bed frames, which will aid you in making your purchase. Our top choice is the Classic Brands Adjustable Bed Base, a high-tech option with USB ports, programmable settings, and more.

Considerations when choosing bed frames

Box spring frame vs. platform frame

In the past, most people used a box spring between their mattress and bed frame. Since box springs do the job of supporting the mattress, bed frames designed for use with box springs are simply constructed and don't feature adequate support to place mattresses directly on them. Platform bed frames, on the other hand, have slats, solid boards, or other means to support the full weight and bulk of a mattress without sagging. Unless you particularly want to use a box spring, we'd recommend opting for a platform bed frame.

Material

Wooden beds are solid and have a traditional appearance, though you can find some slightly more contemporary-looking wooden bed frames, such as light wood or painted options. Wooden bed frames are durable but can be expensive. If you like the look of wood but don't have the budget for it, you can find some bed frames made from medium-density fiberboard (MDF) with a wood veneer.

Metal bed frames are popular thanks to being affordable and strong, yet lightweight -- although very cheap models can be flimsy. The beauty of metal beds is that they can look super modern or extremely traditional, depending on the design.

Size

If you're only replacing your bed frame, you'll need to choose a frame of the correct size for your current mattress. If you're replacing both your bed frame and mattress, now's your chance to either size up or size down. Your only limitation is the size of the bedroom in which you intend to put your bed.

Features

Low profile

The standard height of a bed, including the mattress, is between 24 and 30 inches, but if you prefer to sleep lower, you can choose a low-profile bed frame.

Adjustability

Some bed frames are automatically adjustable with the use of a remote control. They may have an adjustable head only or an adjustable head and foot. Some people use adjustable bed frames simply for comfort -- for instance to make it easier to sit up in bed to read or watch TV -- but they're also useful for people with certain medical conditions. If you choose an adjustable bed frame, make sure your mattress is compatible with it.

Headboard

Some bed frames come with a headboard included. If your chosen frame doesn't have a headboard but you want one, check that it has the correct fittings to accommodate this.

Price

Bed frames can cost less than $50 for extremely basic options to over $5,000 for handmade solid wood offerings with ornate detailing. An average bed frame, however, will usually cost somewhere between $100 and $500.

FAQ

Q. Will I need to assemble my bed frame?

A. The vast majority of bed frames require assembly. Bed frames don't tend to be terribly difficult to assemble, so even the DIY-phobic shouldn't have too much trouble. But the task will be far simpler with an extra set of hands.

Q. Do any bed frames have built-in storage?

A. Yes, you can buy beds with drawers or other storage solutions in the base. Alternatively, you can often buy storage containers designed to fit under beds of an average height that pull out like drawers without being built into the frame.

Bed frames we recommend

Best of the best: Classic Brands' Adjustable Bed Base

Our take: Easily adjust the head and foot of this bed frame at the press of a button for ultimate comfort.

What we like: Features programmable settings to remember your most comfy positions. Built-in USB ports to charge your devices. Height-adjustable legs.

What we dislike: Doesn't feel as sturdy as top-of-the-line adjustable beds.

Best bang for your buck: Zinus' Michelle Compack Bed Frame

Our take: This inexpensive bed frame is designed for use with a box spring. Adjust it to fit full, queen, or king mattresses.

What we like: Feels rugged and stable, despite its low price. Easy to assemble. Matte black finish goes with many styles of décor.

What we dislike: Can squeak if screws are not adequately tightened.

Choice 3: Olee Sleep's Heavy-Duty Steel Bed Frame

Our take: Thanks to its durable construction, you won't need to worry about replacing this bed frame any time soon.

What we like: Available in twin, full, queen, and king sizes. Simple, modern design. No need for a box spring. Doesn't squeak or sag.

What we dislike: Some reports of sliding on laminate floors.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.