The best bed canopy

From privacy to a splash of elegance, there are many reasons why you may find a bed canopy the perfect addition to your bedroom. However, you may be overwhelmed by the number of options available and need a little help.

That's where we come in. We scoured the market to find the best products available so you can spend less time searching and more time enjoying. Our guide includes information on what to look for and reviews of a few of our favorites at the end, such as our top pick, TRUEDAYS' Princess Canopy. It's an affordable choice that's easy to install and adds a posh flair to any décor.

Considerations when choosing bed canopies

Types of bed canopies

Frameless canopies: An affordable bed canopy option is to install hooks into the ceiling above your bed and hang the canopy from the hooks instead of a frame. This offers a fairly easy installation, and it's fully customizable. The downside is the fabric can tear free from the hooks if pulled.

Dome canopies: A dome canopy is often the most affordable option. This design features a hoop suspended horizontally from the ceiling above the bed. The canopy spreads out from the circle to encompass the bed. These can be unstable and can be damaged if the canopy material is pulled.

Rectangular canopies: A rectangular canopy is a little like your bed is inside a cube. While the frame is sturdy, the sides of the cube are made of fabric. This design allows the canopy to be evenly spaced around the entire bed. It's the most durable option, but it costs more than other types.

Features

Materials

Most bed canopies are manufactured using a type of delicate mesh that resembles mosquito netting. While this is elegant and offers maximum airflow, it's fragile and can easily tear if snagged. Cotton, bamboo, and other more durable materials can be heavy. Usually, they provide better privacy than airflow.

Colors

Most bed canopies are available in a neutral color so the fabric can blend in with a wider variety of décor. If you prefer a pop of color for your kid's room, some canopies are available in pastel shades of blues and pinks.

Price

Affordable bed canopies are available for under $25. These models are typically frameless canopies that are fastened to the ceiling in some way. In the $30 to $75 range, you can find canopies that place more of an emphasis on style and feature higher-quality fabrics. If you're after a designer canopy or a model that includes a rectangular frame, those start at around $150.

FAQ

Q. Is a bed canopy safe for a crib?

A. No. Anything that hangs over or near a crib is a danger to your child. Even toddlers can get into trouble with bed canopies as they tug on them and may quickly find themselves entangled with the material wrapped around their neck.

Q. How do I clean my bed canopy?

A. If a bed canopy isn't specifically designated as a machine-washable item, it will need to be gently hand-washed with a mild detergent. Always check the manufacturer's recommendations to confirm the best method of cleaning.

Bed canopies we recommend

Best of the best: TRUEDAYS' Princess Canopy

Our take: A highly versatile bed canopy that can be installed in a variety of ways.

What we like: This adjustable bed canopy can fit full, queen, or king beds. The fine polyester fabric has a soft, elegant look.

What we dislike: Because of its one-size-fits-all design, some feel there's too much material for smaller beds.

Best bang for your buck: GYBest's Round Lace Curtain Dome Bed Canopy

Our take: This budget-priced option hangs from a suspended ring to offer quick and easy installation.

What we like: This bed canopy is available in white, pink, blue, and purple. The decorative lace around the ring is a nice touch that adds to the magical feel of the product.

What we dislike: Care must be taken with this bed canopy, as it's not designed for rugged handling.

Choice 3: Onmier's Cotton Canvas Mosquito Net Canopy

Our take: A smaller dome bed canopy with an opaque design to provide a little privacy.

What we like: This canopy is manufactured using durable cotton. It features a one-point hanging system to facilitate installation. Besides covering a bed, this model can be used to create a semi-private reading nook or special hideout for the kids.

What we dislike: This bed canopy is not very large, so it works best on a twin bed.

