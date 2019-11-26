The best bed bug spray

As many major cities have discovered, bed bug infestations can be notoriously difficult to eradicate. Bed bugs can survive indefinitely on the human organic material that collects in mattresses and furniture. They can also multiply rapidly. Getting rid of bed bugs permanently requires diligence, along with the right pest-eradicating formula. Fortunately, there are insecticide companies that produce safe and effective bed bug sprays for home use, because professional bed bug treatments can be very expensive.

Eradicating a bed bug population is similar to treating an area for a flea or tick infestation. The bed bugs must be dispatched at all stages of their life cycles -- eggs, larvae, and adults. There also has to be a balance between chemical strength and environmental safety.

If you are looking for a reliable bed bug spray, read our helpful buying guide. Our top pick is EcoRaider's Bed Bug Killer Spray, an eco-friendly formula that doesn't sacrifice effectiveness. It kills bed bugs at all stages of life and stays effective for up to two weeks per application.

Considerations when choosing bed bug sprays

Active ingredients

Many first-generation bed bug sprays (much like flea and tick sprays) relied almost exclusively on two powerful active ingredients: pyrethrin or pyrethroid. Some species of bed bugs have become resistant to these chemicals, however, so a spray made exclusively with those toxins may not be as effective today.

Newer bed bug spray formulas may include insecticides called neonicotinoids, which are often listed as imidacloprid or acetamiprid. These toxic ingredients are effective against pyrethrin-resistant bed bugs and other pests.

For those who prefer a nontoxic approach, there are organic bed bug sprays that use natural ingredients, such as geranium oil and clove oil, but these are not considered to be as effective against large-scale infestations as insecticide-based formulas.

Types of pests

Some bed bug sprays are formulated specifically for the eradication of bed bugs, but in many cases the mattress or furniture can also be infested with other pests, including fleas, ticks, spiders, and cockroaches. In such situations, it is often better to invest in an insecticide spray with a broader spectrum. Pyrethrin-based bug sprays can kill many different kinds of pests as long as they have not developed a resistance. Other sprays on the market add other active ingredients to dispatch other types of pests.

Contact or residual effect

As with other types of insecticide sprays, some bed bug sprays kill bed bugs on contact. This is a good thing for eradicating the pests you can see on the surface. However, contact sprays do very little to end the life cycle of the larvae and eggs hidden deep in the mattress or furniture. A residual spray soaks deeper into the material and keeps killing pests at all stages of life. The trade-off is that the affected item may be too toxic for human contact for a few days.

Length of effectiveness

Sometimes a bed bug spray only needs to kill on contact, which means its effectiveness can be counted in minutes. Any pest that comes in direct contact dies, but others can survive. A residual spray can remain effective for a few days, a few weeks, or even a few months depending on the formulation. This doesn't necessarily mean that a longer-acting spray is more effective than a kill-on-contact brand, but it does mean the user can wait longer between applications.

Price

Commercial bed bug sprays for home use can range from $5 for an entry-level kill-on-contact brand to a professional-grade broad spectrum bulk spray costing $50 or more. It is better to compare the cost per ounce in order to determine the best price if economy is a consideration. Otherwise, it is better to invest in the brand with the most powerful concentration of active ingredients.

FAQ

Q. I have cats. Is it safe for me to use a bed bug spray?

A. Some bed bug sprays contain an active ingredient called pyrethrin. Pyrethrin can be toxic to cats, so check the ingredient list of a bed bug spray before using it around your pets. There are bed bug sprays that use a less toxic formula, but they may not be as effective on bed bugs.

Q. Can I use other types of insecticides to treat bed bug infestations?

A. While there are other insecticide formulas capable of killing bed bugs, they are not always safe to use indoors or around children and pets. When treating a bed bug infestation, it is always better to use a product designed specifically for that purpose.

Bed bug sprays we recommend

Best of the best: EcoRaider's Bed Bug Killer Spray

Our take: For those who seek an organic and environmentally friendly treatment for bed bugs, the field-tested EcoRaider spray is a good choice.

What we like: 100% natural ingredients, highly effective on infestations. Safe for children and pets. Kills bed bugs at all life stages. Effective up to two weeks.

What we dislike: Very strong chemical smell. Formula is organic, but does not contain powerful insecticide.

Best bang for your buck: Ortho's Home Defense Dual-Action Bed Bug Killer Aerosol

Our take: The affordable price point makes the Ortho a good choice when dealing with a bed bug infestation for the first time.

What we like: Also effective on ticks and fleas. Strong formula works against insecticide-resistant bed bugs. Fast-acting. Safe to use on beds, luggage, and furniture.

What we dislike: May require multiple treatments for complete eradication. A supplemental insecticide could be required for heavy infestations.

Choice 3: Talstar's Pros Pest Control Insecticide

Our take: Talstar is a powerful broad spectrum insecticide that goes far beyond bed bug eradication. It's ideal for mattresses, furniture, and commercial equipment.

What we like: Dries clear. Effective for up to three months. Works on a wide array of insects, including bed bugs. Can be used indoors or outdoors on multiple surfaces.

What we dislike: Formula is not considered eco-friendly. Can remain toxic to pets and humans after application. Not fast-acting, results can take weeks to measure.

