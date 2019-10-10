The best bed bug mattress cover

Bed bugs are major annoyances that bite, suck your blood, and make you itch. A bed bug mattress cover, which fully encases your mattress, helps smother whatever's living in your bed and keeps them from taking up residence in your mattress. Some covers are easier to install and clean than others, but at the end of the day, eliminating bed bugs is the most important feature. We'll help you find a great bed bug barrier, like our favorite, the SafeRest Premium Zippered Mattress Encasement, which is well liked for its three-sided micro-zipper and soft feel.

Considerations when choosing bed bug mattress covers

Ease of installing

There are two things that make installing an encasement easier: a three-sided zipper and slightly stretchable fabric. Regardless, you'll likely need a pair of helping hands to get the job done without having to pull a muscle handling a large mattress.

Comfort

Heat and noise may be two byproducts of opting for bed bug protection. A cover with a plastic barrier can make your body temperature rise when sleeping and may also crinkle a bit. But a plastic barrier will give you great protection. A plastic-free encasement, which is constructed of a micro-weave polyester, will give you adequate protection, and a cooler, quieter night's sleep.

Features

Machine-washable

We can't stress enough the importance of having a machine-washable cover. Some older plastic covers were not machine-washable. Newer ones can be washed in hot water, and dried on very low heat. Read the washing instructions and clean frequently to keep your cover in good shape.

Zipper covers

Zippers are important in an encasement, but the zipper head can be a weak area due to tiny gaps where bugs can travel in and out. For extra insurance that all gaps are covered, look for an encasement with a little hook-and-loop flap that hides the zipper head where it closes.

Price

Inexpensive mattress covers costing between $16 and $30 often have a synthetic waterproof barrier but may also make noise and add to your body heat while you sleep. Between $30 and $45, you'll find softer covers of finely woven polyester that are cooler to sleep on. More expensive covers for over $45 are vinyl-free and have higher thread counts that could add another layer of protection against bed bug infiltration, and they are soft and cool to sleep on.

FAQ

Q. Do I need a six-sided encasement for bed bugs or can I just use a fitted cover?

A. The simple answer is yes, you need a fully zippered encasement to protect against bed bugs. It's also best to have a full box spring encasement, plus pillow encasements. But it's a bit more complex than that. Bed bugs are larger than dust mites. They can reach through certain barriers using tiny feeding tubes to feast on your blood. Bed bug covers with non-woven barriers and micro-weaves protect you against dust mites. However, not all hypoallergenic covers (many are fitted five-sided covers) that protect you from dust mites will work on protecting you from bed bugs. We believe you shouldn't rely on just a hypoallergenic cover -- invest in true bed bug zippered encasements.

Q. Where should the encasement zipper be placed on my bed?

A. The zipper should always go at the foot of your mattress. You can add extra protection by putting tape over the entire zipper and zipper head. Use zipper adhesive tape or easily removable blue painter's tape (from a home improvement store) to cover up the teeth so there's even less of a chance a bed bug can get into your mattress or migrate up from your mattress.

Bed bug mattress covers we recommend

Best of the best: SafeRest's Premium Zippered Mattress Encasement

Our take: A highly popular soft terry and noiseless encasement with a "micro-zipper" to keep out the bed bugs.

What we like: The zipper runs around three sides of the encasement, making it easier to put on the mattress. In addition, the zipper's teeth are tiny, with a hook-and-loop seal at the zipper end, which prevents any gaps. The 10-year warranty is a plus.

What we dislike: The encasement isn't as waterproof as it claims.

Best bang for your buck: Linenspa's Zippered Encasement Mattress Protector

Our take: The mattress encasement coordinates with a system of box spring and pillow encasements for full protection.

What we like: Budget-friendly cover for all sizes, it has a 10-year warranty, and excellent customer service.

What we dislike: The fabric is a bit thin, not very waterproof, and can rustle during movement.

Choice 3: SureGuard Mattress Protectors' Mattress Encasement

Our take: Another popular, well-fitting encasement that many find easy to put on a large bed thanks to a wide zipper opening.

What we like: Soft cotton terry top for a cool and quiet sleep. Has a 10-year warranty for peace of mind.

What we dislike: Another not-so-waterproof product.

