Despite the name, a bed-in-a-box isn't a whole bed -- it's more of a mattress-in-a-box. It's made from compressible materials, such as foam and microcoils, so it can be vacuum-packed, rolled into a small package, and delivered to your door in a box.

This guide contains all the information you need to choose the best bed-in-a-box for your needs. Our top pick is the Puffy Lux, which we've found to be totally worth the cost in our testing.

Considerations when choosing beds-in-a-box

Mattress construction

Bed-in-a-box mattresses are usually made from several layers of foam. They should have a supportive bottom layer that stops you from sinking too deeply into the mattress as you sleep and a comfortable top layer, such as memory foam or gel foam. You can find some bed-in-a-box options that also have micro coils or innersprings to provide more firmness and bounce.

Mattress size

Like other mattresses, the mattress in a bed-in-a-box is available in a range of sizes, from twin to California king. If you intend to keep the bed frame you already own, choose a mattress of the correct size to fit it (the same size as your last mattress). If you're starting fresh with a new mattress and bed frame, choose any mattress size you like.

Thickness

Bed-in-a-box mattress thickness varies from around six to 18 inches, though most are between 10 and 12 inches thick. Unless it's only for occasional use (such as in a guest room), we wouldn't recommend any mattress less than 10 inches thick.

Features

Removable cover

Some bed-in-a-box mattresses have removable outer covers. This means you can wash and replace them to keep your mattress clean and hygienic.

Firmness

Mattress firmness is a personal preference, but if you're not sure what you like, medium is a safe bet. Firm mattresses offer lots of support but can feel too hard and put excessive pressure on your joints. Soft mattresses tend to feel comfortable at first but may not provide enough support throughout the night.

Antimicrobial protection

Everyone sweats in their sleep and this sweat ends up in your mattress. Some have built-in antimicrobial protection to help prevent the buildup of bacteria that can cause odors.

Price

Bed-in-a-box prices start from around $200 for basic options up to more than $2,000 for the best models out there. Both the size and the overall quality of the mattress affect the price.

FAQ

Q. Which mattress will work best for my sleeping position?

A. As a rule, soft and medium soft are the most comfortable for side sleepers because a side sleeping position creates more noticable pressure points at the hips and shoulders, so too firm a mattress can lead to discomfort. Firm and medium firm provide more support for back and stomach sleepers. Medium mattresses are the most versatile firmness and can be comfortable for people who sleep in all positions, so they're best if you switch position in the night or for couples who have different sleeping positions.

Q. Do bed-in-a-box mattresses sleep hot?

A. Bed-in-a-box mattresses are predominantly made from foam, often with a memory foam top layer, so they can feel warm to sleep on if you're used to a standard coil spring mattress. That said, some are specially designed for increased breathability to help you feel cooler while you sleep.

Beds-in-a-box we recommend

Best of the best: Puffy Lux

Our take: There isn't much to not like about this bed. Totally worth the investment.

What we like: One of the many layers is a 'cooling gel layer' for those that sleep warmer. It's durable; can be placed on any surface or bed frame and will provide a good night's sleep. Also great for couples sharing a bed or sleeping with a pet; each individual isn't affected by the other. The top layers provide superior comfort which means no mattress topper needed. Our in-house tester said "my life is better because of this mattress."

What we don't like: The price point is higher than most memory foam mattresses on the market but for an investment as important as sleep, we think it's worth it.

Best Bang for the Buck: Leesa Original Mattress

Our take: The bed-in-a-box phenomenon allows customers greater choice at a more advantageous price. This Leesa mattress is the epitome of that principle.

What we like: Multilayer foam design is great for those with joint or back pain. The lower layers provide the firmness one needs for support and the top layers provide the comfort one needs around their spine, neck and joints. We also love the price point compared to other, similar mattresses.

What we don't like: People who prefer super firm mattresses might not enjoy this mattress and should perhaps look for a hybrid mattress with spring base or a traditional spring-based mattress.

Choice 3: Casper's Sleep Foam Mattress

Our take: With four layers of premium foam at a total of 12 inches thick, this mattress provides the perfect balance of comfort and support.

What we like: Softer foam under head and shoulders and firmer foam under hips and core. Made from breathable open cell foam. Bounce doesn't travel so you won't disturb your sleeping partner if you roll over or get up.

What we dislike: On the pricier end of the spectrum.

