The best bed alarm

Many caregivers for loved ones who need 24/7 supervision have discovered that bedtime and overnight hours can be especially challenging. Patients still need their dignity and privacy, but they can also need a helping hand to reach the bathroom or kitchen and return to their bed safely. One very helpful medical device in this area is an electronic bed alarm. A bed alarm consists of a base unit and a trigger switch or sensor. When the patient is lying on the bed, the pressure sensor is deactivated. Once the patient leaves the bed, however, the base unit issues an audible alarm. A caregiver on duty can then supervise or assist the patient.

A bed alarm is a good compromise between privacy and safety. The caregiver is aware that the patient is no longer in bed, but the patient is still free to take care of personal needs. If there is a fall, the alarm will speak for the patient. For anyone responsible for the care of dementia or Alzheimer's patients, a bed alarm is virtually a requirement.

If you are searching for the right bed alarm, read our helpful shopping guide. At the top of our list is the Smart Caregiver's Economy Wireless Monitor and Motion Sensor, an exceptionally sensitive model that combines motion and pressure sensors for complete protection.

Considerations when choosing bed alarms

Types of sensors

The main purpose of any bed alarm system is to notify a caregiver if a patient has left a specific bed or chair without supervision. The sensors and triggers used to make this determination must be comfortable for the patient, unobtrusive, and most of all, accurate. Manufacturers often use one or a combination of four common sensor types:

A pressure sensor fits between the fitted sheet and the patient's body during use. The patient's own weight keeps the pressure sensor deactivated, but when they leave the bed, the pressure is released and an alarm sounds. Returning to the bed will deactivate the alarm again. Pressure sensors are very common in bed alarm systems but can be prone to false positives at times.

Motion sensors are useful whenever a patient is prone to falling out of their bed or chair. The sensors are placed discreetly around the room, and a base unit constantly monitors them for any sign of movement or sudden deceleration that would indicate a fall. The patient may also wear a special pendant with motion/falling detection.

Some bed alarm systems require the installation of an infrared system (IR) to monitor the crossing of a threshold, such as the door to the bathroom or hallway. An invisible IR beam is activated a few inches above the ground and sends an alarm if that beam is interrupted. Other things besides a monitored patient can trigger an IR beam, however, so caregivers should anticipate some false alarms.

Many nursing homes use a more mechanical type of bed alarm. The caregiver attaches a small, self-contained monitor to the patient, then clips a special wire directly to the bed or chair. If the connection between the monitor and the wire is broken, an alarm sounds.

Sensitivity level

Any time a patient with mobility issues leaves their bed without supervision, there is the potential for serious injury. Caregivers need to be able to trust the bed alarm system to react quickly and accurately. Some entry-level models that rely on pressure sensors can deliver false alarms if the patient shifts positions on the bed. A patient can also learn to bypass a mechanical bed alarm, which means a multi-prong approach might be better. The alarm's volume level can also be a factor. A false alarm or a routine trip can become disruptive for the patient.

Features

Wireless operation

Some midrange and higher-end bed alarm systems use wireless technology to alert caregivers remotely if an alarm is activated. This means the caregiver can be located on the other side of the home and still be able to monitor the patient discreetly. Video and audio equipment, similar to a baby monitoring system, can also be added to an existing bed alarm system.

Call buttons

Sometimes a patient can become physically incapacitated after a fall, or a sensor may fail to alert the primary caregiver. In these situations, a patient can activate a call button to contact an emergency service, such as 911 or a professional medical alert company. Some call buttons can also detect sudden decelerations, which usually indicate that a fall has occurred.

Status checks

Some bed alarm systems perform a number of self-checks to assure caregivers that the sensors are performing correctly and the backup battery is charged. A series of lights on the base unit provides this information at a glance.

Price

Clip-on mechanical bed alarms are the most basic and economical models, with price points under $20. For more advanced systems with multiple sensors and wireless communication, expect to pay between $30 and $50. The most advanced bed alarm systems with call button connectivity and remote monitoring can cost $200 or more.

FAQ

Q. I don't want to startle my mother in the middle of the night. Are there bed alarms that don't make noise?

A. There are some bed alarm models that can be set in a silent mode, with just a blinking light as a visual cue. However, this is not a standard practice with manufacturers, so you would need to read the product information thoroughly before deciding on your purchase.

Q. Can a bed alarm tell me if a patient has returned from a trip to the bathroom or kitchen?

A. Many bed alarms only send an alarm when the patient leaves the bed, but some will send another alarm tone when pressure on the bed has been restored. When in doubt, however, it is better to investigate the first alarm rather than wait for a second one.

Bed alarms we recommend

Best of the best: Smart Caregiver's Economy Wireless Monitor and Motion Sensor

Our take: The Smart Caregiver system is ideal for caregivers who seek a multi-prong approach to overnight patient security with wireless capacity.

What we like: Different sensors can be synced. Additional chair or pressure sensors can be added. Motion sensor is very sensitive and reliable.

What we dislike: Motion sensor cannot be turned off remotely, must be manually reset. Multiple false alarms reported.

Best bang for your buck: Secure's 45BSET-1Y Bed Exit Alarm Set

Our take: Caretakers will definitely hear the alarm but will not have to manually reset the system if the patient returns to their bed or chair.

What we like: Resets automatically when bed pressure is restored. Affordable price point. Large sensor pad is not affected by liquids. Minimal delay between sensor reading and alarm.

What we dislike: Alarm volume is very loud and cannot be adjusted. Sensors can be overly sensitive to movement.

Choice 3: Secure's MAG-3 Magnet Pull-Cord Alarm

Our take: The MAG-3 is best suited for patients who need minimal protection. We like the reduction in false alarms and the ease of use.

What we like: Magnetic clip is secure but not obtrusive to patient. Not prone to false alarms. Can be placed at any angle or location on the bed or chair.

What we dislike: Not recommended for patients with pacemakers due to magnetic interference. The alarm may either be too loud or soft for some caregivers.

