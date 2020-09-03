The best beard wash

In a world filled with 3-in-1 shampoo, conditioner, and body wash combinations, there is still an area of the body that needs its own kind of attention: the beard. Beard hair is drier and coarser than head hair, and tends to be a magnet for food particles, dust, and dead skin cells. Shampooing and conditioning a beard requires a product designed specifically for this kind of facial hair. This is a job for a beard wash/shampoo.

A beard wash still has many of the same ingredients as hair shampoo or body wash, but it also includes special emollients and oils that soften and condition the beard and underlying skin. The first stages of beard growth can be uncomfortably itchy, as hairs begin to grow to length. Facial hair does not retain as much natural oil as head hair, so the underlying skin can become dry and flaky, a situation known as beardruff. Beards also need to be washed regularly to remove any food residue, dust, or pollen that the wearer encounters during the day.

Beard washes are often the first step in a thorough beard-grooming regimen. Users may want to consider other products such as beard balm, beard oil, and beard wax. There are also grooming tools on the market, including trimmers, combs, and brushes.

If you or someone you know is considering growing a beard or wants to maintain an existing one, read our helpful shopping guide. We have examined dozens of beard washes on the market today, and have compiled a short list of promising contenders. Topping our list is Professor Fuzzworthy's Beard Shampoo with All-Natural Oils, a salon-quality foaming shampoo bar packed with natural emollients and oils to reduce beardruff and keep the beard soft, shiny, and manageable.

Considerations when choosing beard washes

Form of product

Beard washes are commonly packaged in a number of forms. Some are sold as solid bar soaps, which require the user to generate lather before applying it to the beard. This method minimizes the chances of dispensing more product than you need, but the bar should be kept covered and dry between uses to keep it from evaporating. The bar may also contain additional exfoliants and moisturizers.

Because very little product is required per use, manufacturers also package their beard washes in squeezable bottles or tubes. These tubes can rest on the same shelf as other shampoos, conditioners and body washes. For even more portion control, there are brands packaged in pump dispensers that work much like liquid hand soap.

Formulation

The ingredients in beard wash should not match the ingredients used for standard hair shampoo. Beard washes should help remove dead skin cells trapped between the skin and beard, but they should not strip away essential oils that keep beard hair moisturized. Some hair shampoos contain ingredients that can remove these oils and leave the beard feeling dry and itchy.

Some beard washes promote themselves as all-natural or organic, which generally means they only contain plant-based ingredients and naturally derived detergents. However, these products may not be as effective on thicker beard growth as formulas containing chemical ingredients such as sulfates.

As in the case of hair shampoos, beard washes may be formulated as shampoos, conditioners or 2-in-1 blends. A beard shampoo should be followed with a beard conditioner whenever possible.

Fragrance

A beard wash does not necessarily need a heavy scent to be effective or pleasing. Beard oils or balms tend to contain more fragrance. However, it is not unusual to find beard washes with "background" scents that enhance the experience. Fragrance profiles often follow those found in colognes or aftershaves, such as cedarwood, sandalwood, rosemary, fresh sawdust, or mint. Sometimes the beard wash is part of an extended line of beard-maintenance products, so their fragrances will be coordinated. Unscented beard washes are also available for users who don't seek an additional scent as part of their grooming regimen.

Accessories

A beard wash is often the first step in an overall beard-maintenance ritual. Beard washes remove flakes of skin, food particles, pollen and other things from the beard, but the hair follicles and skin still need some attention. A beard comb or brush will help with grooming the hairs back into position. A few drops of beard oil or a small dab of beard balm will help restore shine and moisture to the beard. Special beard waxes add stiffness to thicker beards, allowing users to pursue different styles.

Price

A basic chemical-based beard wash can be found on store shelves for less than $10 although the quality may be variable. Drugstore-quality brands with 2-in-1 formulations or shampoo/conditioner options usually retail between $10 and $25. For those who seek a salon-quality product with a more natural formulation, expect to pay between $25 and $60 per bottle.

FAQ

Q. Should I use a beard wash every day, like I do with my hair shampoo?

A. In most situations, you can use a beard wash every other day and still get good results. If your beard becomes soiled from food particles or environmental dust, however, you'll want to use a beard wash to clean it thoroughly.

Q. If I use a beard wash regularly, do I still need to use beard oils or beard balms to condition my beard?

A. Different beard styles require different levels of maintenance. A beard wash is just one of those steps. Beard oil is often used to soothe the itching while a beard is growing in. Beard balm or beard wax is used to style and control a longer beard. You might want to consider using these products if you have a case of "beardruff," skin cells that flake off if the skin below the beard is especially dry.

Beard washes we recommend

Best of the best: Professor Fuzzworthy's Beard Shampoo with All-Natural Oils

Our take: This long-lasting bar soap is ideal for those who seek a more natural beard shampoo without a heavy fragrance or irritating ingredients.

What we like: Contains all-natural detergents and botanicals. Creates significant lather. Fragrance is not overpowering. Safe on all types of skin. Softens thicker beard hairs.

What we dislike: Product must be stored carefully between uses. Can cause dry skin.

Best bang for your buck: Viking Revolution's Beard Wash and Beard Conditioner Set

Our take: This shampoo and conditioner set is an affordable choice for those who are new to the beard-growing experience.

What we like: Affordable price point for a shampoo and conditioner set. Formulated with beard-friendly essential oils. Conditioner soothes and moisturizes skin. Softens coarse beard hairs. Good lather and strong fragrance.

What we dislike: Packaged in a squeeze bottle, not a convenient pump. Some complaints of hair damage.

Choice 3: Beard Wash by Mountaineer Brand

Our take: We recommend this salon-quality beard wash for those who seek a more natural product without typical shampoo ingredients like sodium lauryl sulfate.

What we like: Uses a mild castile soap base. Includes organic ingredients and essential oils. Thick formula requires less product per use. Fragrance is not overpowering.

What we dislike: Bottle does not contain a pump, challenging to dispense. Some reports of increased beardruff.

