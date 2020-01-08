The best beard balm

Growing and maintaining a full beard can be surprisingly complicated. Facial hair is coarser, drier, and thicker than hair on the scalp, and it must be conditioned regularly to keep it manageable. While a dedicated beard shampoo can keep it clean, and a beard oil can keep it moisturized, a beard also needs a product that will hold it in place. A good beard balm provides a waxy layer that keeps stray hairs under control while also addressing dry skin and "beardruff."

Most beard balms are packaged in small round tins and have the consistency of melted wax. Some are formulated more like soft lotions, however. The user rubs a small amount of beard balm in his hands, allowing it to melt before applying it directly to the beard and skin. The result is a pliable but firm beard that can be combed or brushed into shape.

If you are in the market for a new beard balm, keep reading our helpful buying guide. At the top of our list is Beard Balm by Rocky Mountain Barber Company, a professional-grade balm with a masculine cedarwood scent and excellent skin-moisturizing properties.

Considerations when choosing beard balms

Level of hold

Different beard balm brands are formulated to provide different levels of hold. Some users may only want a light hold, similar to a short burst from an aerosol hairspray. Short beard styles often benefit from a lighter balm. For medium-length beards with a tendency for "fly away," a beard balm with a medium hold should keep stray hairs in place after brushing and combing.

Beard balms with the highest levels of beeswax or other hair-stiffening ingredients work best on full beards that require more styling. The manufacturer may or may not suggest a hold level on the package, but consumer reviews often mention the amount of stiffness a specific brand provides.

Texture

Most beard balms are designed to be waxy and stiff in the container. The heat of the user's hands usually softens the product before application. Some may prefer a lotion-like texture instead of a hard wax, but the trade-off can be less holding power. Some beard balms can be very difficult to remove from the container, but only a small amount of product is necessary for the job at hand.

Moisturizers

Keeping the beard and skin moisturized is an important part of a beard balm's job. To accomplish this, many formulas include essential oils such as jojoba, coconut or argan. They may also include neutral carrier lotions that form a protective coating around the oils.

Natural hair sealants

While other products such as beard oils and beard shampoos help keep a beard clean and moisturized, a beard balm also helps keep beard hairs protected from the elements. Common ingredients used to seal and stiffen a beard include shea butter, cocoa butter, aloe, mango butter and beeswax.

Features

Scent

Although some beard balms are unscented, most include a pleasant fragrance that eventually dissipates. Beard balm scents tend to be very masculine, including various wood oils (sandalwood, pine, cedar) or essential oils (patchouli, vanilla, menthol, tobacco). Some feature more citrus-based notes, or a blend of spices and musk.

Beard grooming sets

Beard balms are often sold as stand-alone beard-care products, but they can also be part of a comprehensive beard grooming set. Manufacturers offer kits including a beard oil, trimming scissors, beard comb, beard brush and beard balm. Having all of these products in one convenient package can help beard owners maintain their daily grooming routine.

Price

The least-expensive beard balms can be found on store shelves for $4 to $7, but the consistency may be closer to a petroleum-based lotion than a wax-based styling balm. Brands retailing between $8 and $12 should contain natural sealants and moisturizers, with a greater degree of hold. Salon-quality beard balms can cost $15 or more, but should provide maximum hold for thicker, longer beards.

FAQ

Q. How stiff should a beard balm feel when I apply it?

A. Some beard balm formulas are naturally more lotion-like than others. While it may feel like hard wax in the container, a good beard balm should melt in your hands and feel like a heavy oil during application. It should stiffen up as it dries.

Q. Can I use beard balm to create interesting beard and mustache designs?

A. Beard balm does allow for some styling effects, but it should not be confused with beard styling wax. Beard balm is designed to provide additional hold, but it will soften over time. Competitive beard growers use a heavier form of wax to create their distinctive looks.

Beard balms we recommend

Best of the best: Beard Balm by Rocky Mountain Barber Company

Our take: This salon-grade beard balm may be on the expensive side for its size, but it provides shine without adding stickiness or a greasy feel.

What we like: Multiple natural oils address skin dryness and flaking. Provides shine, but no oily feel. Very masculine cedarwood fragrance.

What we dislike: Scent can be overpowering for some users. Hold is not as strong as other brands.

Best bang for your buck: Honest Amish's Beard Balm Leave-in Conditioner

Our take: The Honest Amish beard balm is more of a conditioner than a styling aid, but it is affordable enough for daily use on most beard types.

What we like: Moisturizes skin, reduces "beardruff." Contains numerous natural oils and butters. Lighter formula is easy to apply. Affordable price point.

What we dislike: Ingredients can separate during storage. Some users compare the scent to motor oil.

Choice 3: Viking Revolution's Beard Balm

Our take: We recommend the Viking Revolution as a very affordable alternative to high-end brands that aren't quite satisfactory.

What we like: Works well on beardruff and skin dryness. Formula contains argan and mango oils. Soft texture, works well on split ends.

What we dislike: Very oily consistency, minimal hold. Scent is a love/hate issue with users.

