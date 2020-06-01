The best Beanie Boo

Beanie Boos are some of the most popular plush toys for kids on the market today. Their big, sparkly eyes and cuddly bodies are enough to make anyone say "aww." Besides being adorable and affordable, Beanie Boos are strikingly well-made toys. From soft plush to vibrant colors and an extensive range of creatures, they're great for collecting. Beanie Boos even have names and origin poems located on their tags, giving each critter a unique personality.

If your kids are ready to build a Beanie Boo collection, look no further than our buying guide. We're even including a few recommendations, such as our favorite, Twiggy the Owl. This cute creature is a large 16-inch Beanie Boo who will win your heart with her soft, feathery wings and glittery pink eyes.

Considerations when choosing Beanie Boos

Popular creatures

Beanie Boos feature a wide variety of creatures and critters, including animals, mythical beasts, dinosaurs, and bugs. There are also holiday-themed Beanie Boos, who are notable festive characters inspired by Santa Claus or Count Dracula.

A popular subset of Beanie Boos are those with unicorn horns, which are in no way limited to unicorns. There are sparkly horns atop several creatures to give them a magical appearance, including chihuahuas, giraffes, and narwhals, just to name a few.

Sizes

Small Beanie Boos stand approximately 6 inches tall, and medium Beanie Boos are closer to 13 inches tall. Large Beanie Boos are generally 16 to 18 inches tall, though they're less frequently released and, therefore, are harder to find.

Features

Types of plush

Beanie Boos are instantly recognizable by their signature Ty plush, best known for its satiny-smooth texture. Some Beanie Boos feature other types of plush detail, including fuzz for bushy tails or sprouts of hair. There are also Beanie Boos with iridescent textured plush, which resembles the scales on reptiles, amphibians, and dinosaurs.

Hang tags

If you'd like to know the origin story of your Beanie Boo, look no further than their heart-shaped hang tag. In fact, they remain almost identical to the ones used by Ty throughout the '90s and 2000s Beanie Baby craze. Each tag contains the Beanie Boo's name, birthday, and a short poem.

Licensed Beanie Boos

There are now licensed Beanie Boos available which feature popular characters from cartoons, TV shows, and movies, including Paw Patrol, Marvel Spiderman, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and several Disney films.

Other Beanie Boo varieties

The Beanie Boo line now includes two other varieties: Clip Beanie Boos and Flippables. Clip Beanie Boos are approximately 3 inches tall and clip onto clothing or bags via soft plastic carabiner clips. Flippables are regular Beanie Boos, but instead of plush, they have sequins that change color when you brush over them.

Price

Small Beanie Boos cost between $5 and $10, and medium Beanie Boos can cost up to $18. Licensed Beanie Boos, available in a variety of sizes, cost between $9 and $20. Collectible and limited-edition Beanie Boos, which are often larger, can cost up to $50 at some retailers.

FAQ

Q. What are the recommended ages for Beanie Boos?

A. According to their product information, Beanie Boos are generally recommended for ages 3 and older. That only refers to their safety rating, as Beanie Boos are fun for all ages to enjoy, including kids and adults.

Q. Should I remove the hang tags from my Beanie Boo?

A. It's recommended to remove tags prior to letting young kids play with Beanie Boos. On the other hand, older kids may be more inclined to collect Beanie Boos as opposed to playing with them, in which case it's a good idea not to remove the tags.

Beanie Boos we recommend

Best of the best: Ty Beanie Boos' Twiggy the Owl

Our take: Extra-large 16-inch owl well-suited for snuggling and naptime company.

What we like: Ultra-soft plush owl with sparkly pink eyes and delightful feathery details.

What we dislike: A pricey option if you're used to buying smaller, less expensive Beanie Boos.

Best bang for your buck: Ty Beanie Boos' Icy the White Seal

Our take: Charming seal whose shape is fun for cuddling or doubling as a pillow.

What we like: Body features lay-flat design. Big, sparkly eyes in an ocean-inspired shade of blue.

What we dislike: White fur makes stains and dirt more noticeable.

Choice 3: Ty Beanie Boos' Cinder the Green Dragon

Our take: Mystical buddy featuring a unique iridescent scale pattern.

What we like: Vibrant, eye-catching colors. Wings are soft and movable, and its tail can wiggle.

What we dislike: Droopy eyelids make Cinder look a bit sad.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.