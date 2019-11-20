The best beanbag chair

Beanbag chairs consist of a rounded or chair-shaped outer shell filled with foam. They allow you to sit with very little pressure placed on your back. These chairs have been around for decades, but they've changed quite a lot through the years. The origin of the modern beanbag chair actually goes back to a luxury Italian brand that was tasked with creating a "stressless chair." While the original design didn't exactly take off with premium furniture buyers, later iterations designed for the masses gained surprising popularity.

If you want to get yourself a beanbag chair, read our helpful buying guide to help you choose the best model. Our top pick is the FUGU Beanbag Chair. It's a great deal for such incredible comfort.

Considerations when choosing beanbag chairs

Capacity

Beanbag chairs are available in many different sizes. Some are perfect for kids, while others can accommodate multiple adults. When you're choosing, pay attention to the total weight capacity of the chair, as well as how those who use the chair may compress the filler material.

Design and function

Consider how you plan to use your beanbag chair and how each model achieves that goal. For example, if you just want a gaming chair but decide to purchase a formless single-person beanbag chair, it may not provide the back support you need for gaming.

Ease of maintenance

Pay attention to the specifics of the chair's shell when shopping for a beanbag chair. While some are easily removable for washing, others are permanently affixed. With permanent shells, some are easy to wipe down with a damp towel, while other more delicate fabrics, such as cotton, may require more effort to clean.

Shell materials

Leather is one of the best materials for a beanbag chair shell. Not only is it rugged and durable, it's also one of the nicest looking materials. The only downside to leather is that it can be quite expensive.

Suede is a nice alternative to genuine leather. It's durable, stain-resistant, and extremely soft to the touch. Though not bargain-priced, suede beanbag chairs are usually slightly less expensive than leather models.

Corduroy was a popular material in the 1970s and 1980s. Corduroy is a tough cotton fabric. Some mid-range beanbag chair shells are still made from this material.

Vinyl or polyester are waterproof synthetic fabrics. They're perfect for outdoor use because they're generally good at resisting the elements. Though not as durable as many other materials, they tend to be less expensive.

Microfiber synthetics are quite popular for their comfort and ease of machine washing. They usually contain an inner shell that houses the filler.

Filler

Expanded polystyrene beads (EPS) are the most common filler in beanbag chairs, by far. They are plastic pellets similar to Styrofoam. EPS is able to recover quickly from compression, and it's easy to find replacement filler when needed.

Expanded polypropylene beads are not as common as EPS but are an overall better material due to their durability and compression recovery. The first-ever beanbag chair was filled with expanded polypropylene beads. Unfortunately, it's much more common in beanbag chairs sold in Asia than it is in North America.

Compressed or memory foam recycled from mattresses is a recent trend in beanbag chair fillers. It offers quick recovery after compression and doesn't tend to leak out of the shell. It can, however, lose elasticity after a while, so it needs to be replaced more often.

Price

Most beanbag chairs cost between $35 and $100 or more. A $35 beanbag chair is usually designed for a child and often doesn't include filler. For $50, you can get a classic adult-size beanbag chair with a microfiber shell. Around $100, beanbag chairs have premium shells made from suede or leather, and they may be as large as a lounger or sofa.

FAQ

Q. Are modern beanbag chairs more durable than those that were popular in the 1980s?

A. Generally, yes. While previous generations of beanbag chairs had single-stitched seams, most of today's models are double-stitched, making them more durable and less likely to leak beads.

Q. Is a beanbag chair safe for a seven-year-old to use as a gaming chair?

A. Although it's generally safe, it may not be recommended. Because beanbag chairs don't always provide the lumbar support you may need for gaming, it can become uncomfortable after a while. One way to deal with this is by adding an extra pillow or other support behind the gamer's back.

Beanbag chairs we recommend

Best of the best: FUGU's Beanbag Chair

Our take: Roomy beanbag chair offers you ultimate comfort in a practical package.

What we like: Microfiber cover can be removed and washed. Memory foam beads are highly comfortable.

What we dislike: Beads can take a long time to expand when you first set up the chair.

Best bang for your buck: Big Joe's Ultimate Comfort Milano Beanbag Chair

Our take: Surprisingly inexpensive for such a stylish chair.

What we like: Comfortable option that works great as a gaming chair. The fabric shell is easy to clean.

What we dislike: The chair could be firmer.

Choice 3: Sofa Sack's Beanbag Chair

Our take: A comfortable option that comes in a number of different sizes.

What we like: Fabric is soft and comfortable. Multiple size and color options make this a great pick for customizing your décor.

What we dislike: Non-removable cover makes cleaning this chair inconvenient.

