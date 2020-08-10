The best BBQ grill of 2020

Who doesn't like to barbecue? You get great flavors, and there's no more enjoyable way for folks to eat together.

When it comes to choosing a grill for your outdoor space, you have a whole world of choice, from different cooking methods to a wide range of sizes.

We've recently revised our buying guide to include the latest developments and key features you'll want to consider. A couple of old favorites on our list still offer top performance and value, but there's also a fabulous new addition.

Best BBQ grills of 2020

1. Weber Spirit II E-310: The whole Weber range is excellent, and this is a fine example. Everything is focused on great food flavor, and it's consistently one of our top choices.

2. Char-Broil 4-Burner Cart Grill: This affordable, American-made grill is packed with features you'd normally find on more expensive rivals. We've long been fans of this great value package.

3. Napoleon Natural Gas Grill: It's big, it's beautiful, and it's every outdoor chef's dream. It's a great addition to our list, though you will need deep pockets.

For more information on each, jump to the end of the article.

Choosing the right BBQ grill

The first big consideration is fuel type. Electric BBQ grills do exist, but an power outlet isn't always convenient, and who wants to run extension cable across the yard? Charcoal has always been a favorite, and some argue you can't beat the flavor it imparts. Wood pellet grills are another interesting idea (especially if you're smoking), and some models offer surprisingly advanced controls (though, again, they need electricity).

However, gas BBQ grills remain the most popular. They're convenient, have push-button ignition (that doesn't need power or batteries), most are reasonably portable, and they come with anywhere from two to six burners, so there's something to suit everyone. You can get a basic, family-sized grill for around $300, and there's a huge selection for between $450 and $800 -- though you can pay a couple of thousand for the largest.

When looking at size, most experts suggest allowing about 70 square inches per person (roughly a dinner plate). You'll usually see a rating for BTUs (British Thermal Units), which is the amount of heat produced. The recommendation is for 80 to 100 BTU per square inch for optimum cooking. Slightly less will just mean your grill cooks a little slower.

In general, more burners means more even heat across the grates, though the shape of the burners also has an impact, as does grate material. Cast iron is good at retaining heat, but rusts easily, so better models use a porcelain coating. Stainless steel is another popular choice because it's rust-resistant and easy to clean. Side burners add flexibility, as does a rotisserie, though they usually come with a higher ticket price.

BBQ grill design is well established and efficient, so there are few new developments. However, an increasing number are now using infrared cooking. With this, an additional element is fitted between flame and cooking surface, which can generate more heat (ideal for searing) but it's also claimed to cook with more efficiency at normal temperatures (so it saves gas). It's certainly a little different than cooking on an ordinary gas BBQ grill and takes a while to get used to -- which is probably why some models offer infrared via additional burners, rather than as a 100% infrared grill.

FAQ

Q. Is it possible to convert propane BBQ grills to natural gas, or vice versa?

A. It depends on the model. Conversion kits certainly exist, though they're not compatible with all grills. Some descriptions give you the necessary information, but usually you need to check with the manufacturer.

Q. Does the gauge on a BBQ grill lid tell me when my meat is cooked?

A. It does not. It tells you the temperature under the hood which, once you get used to how your grill performs, will be a useful guide. To be absolutely sure items are cooked you should use a hand-held meat thermometer. You can pick one up for about $15.

In-depth reviews for best BBQ grills

Best of the best: Weber Spirit II E-310

What we like: Three-burner setup provides even cooking across the entire surface. Porcelain enamel grills and "flavorizer" bars give reliable, controllable heat and maximum flavor. Grease management makes for easier cleanup.

What we dislike: Not much. On the rare occasions when owners had problems, they were critical of Weber support.

Best bang for your buck: Char-Broil 4-Burner Cart Grill

What we like: Four stainless steel burners, porcelain-coated cast-iron grates, warming rack, additional side burner, prep table. It sounds like a premium grill until you see the price. It really is outstanding value.

What we dislike: Ignition has been known to fail. Assembly instructions aren't very clear.

Choice 3: Napoleon Natural Gas Grill

What we like: One of the most versatile and spacious BBQ grills on the market with four standard burners plus infrared "sizzle" zone and rotisserie. Great power and controllability, and looks fabulous, too. Cabinet provides useful storage.

What we dislike: Natural gas availability is limited. It's complicated to put together.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.