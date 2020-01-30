The best batting gloves

Whether you're practicing your swing or getting ready for the big game, batting gloves have become a must-have piece of equipment for softball and baseball players.

Materials used in modern batting glove designs are thin and durable, providing a high level of grip and protection for the player at bat. Finding the right size glove is crucial for preventing blisters and maximizing grip and control. Batting gloves also vary in their materials and wrist closure, as well as the amount of padding they provide.

To learn more about batting gloves and how to find the right pair to improve your game, continue reading our buying guide. The best model of batting glove for the majority of players is our top pick, the Under Armour Clean-Up VI Batting Gloves, which mixes durability and softness.

Considerations when choosing batting gloves

Size

Batting gloves are available in sizes ranging from youth small to men's extra large. For most manufacturers, the numerical size of the glove corresponds to the measurement in inches from the tip of the middle finger to the bottom of the palm of the player's dominant hand.

Sizes between 6 and 7 are usually gloves for youth players. Sizes from 6.25 to 7.5 are adult women's gloves, and sizes from 7 to 8 are for adult men.

You will want a correctly sized batting glove that fits snugly. Wrinkles in the materials from a loose-fitting glove could lead to blisters as you take swing after swing.

Materials

Batting gloves may consist of either leather or synthetic materials.

Leather: The most expensive batting gloves are made of leather. It's highly durable, and it gives the batter a good grip.

Synthetic: Synthetic materials deliver maximum flexibility for the fingers, which some batters prefer. These gloves are the least expensive, but they aren't as durable compared to leather gloves.

Combination: Some batting gloves have synthetic materials in the areas of the glove that must flex and leather in the areas that undergo the most stress and wear.



No matter what materials you select, you can find a variety of color patterns in batting gloves. Some players like a color that matches the uniform, while others want a contrasting color.

Features

A few features set different models of batting gloves apart from each other. Paying attention to these features will help you find a pair of batting gloves that will fit your swing.

Type of grip

Batting gloves with leather in the palm will have a tackier feel than synthetic gloves. Some glove makers add a layer of silicone to the palm to increase tackiness.

Padding

A padded batting glove adds comfort, particularly when you have a mis-hit. Padding can also help to absorb some of the shock that comes with striking the ball. Some gloves have extra padding in the back of the glove, protecting the back of players' hands from the ball.

Wrist closure

The majority of batting gloves have a Velcro-style strap on the wrist. This allows the player to tighten the glove to the desired level.

While this is less common, some models have a strap with a snap or a button. Gloves may have padding in this area or may use a wide strap to protect the wrist from being hit by a pitch.

Price

Batting gloves vary widely in cost depending on their materials and design and are always sold in pairs. Synthetic gloves made for recreational players usually fall between $10 and $30. For more experienced players seeking leather or a synthetic/leather combination, expect to spend from $30 to $120.

FAQ

Q. What is the biggest benefit of batting gloves?

A. Gloves allow the batter to hold the bat securely, preventing the bat from twisting in the hands, which could cause blistering over time on bare skin.

Q. Won't my hands become sweaty when wearing batting gloves during the summer?

A. Some styles of batting gloves will consist of a moisture-wicking fabric that pulls sweat away from the skin. Batting gloves also provide a barrier between the skin and bat, so the bat shouldn't slip in your hands from sweat.

Batting gloves we recommend

Best of the best: Under Armour's Clean-Up VI Batting Gloves

Our take: Made of materials that combine durability and comfort, so you can control the bat precisely.

What we like: Glove will wick away moisture, keeping your hands dry. Flexible material.

What we dislike: May not hold up over time when treated roughly. Seams are prone to ripping.

Best bang for your buck: Mizuno's Youth Vintage Pro Batting Gloves

Our take: Reasonably priced batting gloves with comfortable, breathable fabric.

What we like: Flexible fabrics deliver excellent bat control and grip.

What we dislike: Quality control can be an issue on occasion with loose seams.

Choice 3: Franklin Sports' MLB Shok-Sorb Neo Batting Gloves

Our take: When playing in cold weather, these gloves provide warmth and limit sting on mis-hits.

What we like: Gloves have extra padding, but they're not too bulky to prevent freedom of movement.

What we dislike: Some players may want a thinner glove. These gloves may not last the entire season if used regularly.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.