The best batting cage

For a baseball or softball player who's serious about improving as a hitter, time spent practicing in a batting cage is a must.

With a batting cage or net, players are able to work on using a full swing when hitting without having to chase the ball over and over.

A four-sided batting cage uses a net draped over the frame to create a space inside for hitters. All of the batted balls stay inside the cage, protecting nearby objects like a neighbor's window, while making it easy to pick them up for another round of hitting.

Batting cages often work for both live pitching and use of a pitching machine. Take a look at our buying guide to learn more about batting cages and to see our recommendations, including our top pick, Heater Sports' Power Alley Batting Cage, which comes with everything you need to get set up right away.

Considerations when choosing batting cages

Size

Small: The smallest designs you can purchase aren't really cages, as they're flat nets that a player can hit the ball into off a tee. This type of net saves players from having to chase balls after hitting them. It also works as a pitching net.

The smallest four-sided batting cage nets consist of a frame and net measuring about 10 feet long and 8 to 10 feet high. These don't work with live pitching.

Medium: A medium-size batting cage measures about 10 to 12 feet high and 25 to 35 feet in length. This is a good size for at-home use. Live pitching and a pitching machine both are possible in a medium cage.

Large: The largest cages measure 35 to 70 feet long and about 10 to 12 feet high. These are ideal for practicing for older players with live pitching or a machine.

Most large batting cages measure 10 to 15 feet in width. You also need 3 to 5 feet of free space on all four sides for safety.

Features

Frame

All frames should consist of powder coated steel, allowing them to stand up to the weather and UV rays.

Some frames need securing to the ground with the legs buried in cement or bolted to a cement pad. Other designs use metal stakes to secure the frame to the ground.

Net

Nylon, polyethylene, or KVX200 are the most common materials to use in the netting. These stand up to the sun's rays and other types of weather.

Eventually, the net will wear out. If your net has holes, balls will find a way through them, creating a safety hazard, so be sure to replace the net when holes appear. You can lengthen the lifespan of the net by taking down the cage during winter and storing it.

If possible, select square mesh netting, which tends to last longer than diamond-shaped mesh. Thicker twine is better than thinner twine, too.

Price

Inexpensive flat batting nets that simply stop the ball off a tee cost $50 to $100. Batting cages with four sides for use with live pitching or a pitching machine cost $150 to $1,000 or more.

FAQ

Q. Are all batting cages made for pitching machines?

A. Not necessarily. A four-sided net that's enclosed should accommodate a pitching machine inside or outside the net, but a flat net doesn't work with a machine.

Q. Can I safely put the net right next to my garage?

A. Probably not. As the ball hits the netting, the netting moves a few feet outward. The net does not stop the ball immediately, so anything nearby could suffer damage.

Batting cages we recommend

Best of the best: Heater Sports' Power Alley Batting Cage

Our take: Excellent design, as you can place the pitching machine outside the net, protecting the person feeding the machine.

What we like: Ships with everything needed to install it. Larger than most at this price point at 30 feet in length.

What we dislike: Setting it up to use the pitching machine is a little bit of a hassle.

Best bang for your buck: Rukket Sports' Baseball/Softball Hitting Net

Our take: Simple design that's made for hitting off a tee or with soft toss, but it's plenty tough for repeated use.

What we like: Ships with weighted training balls for the net. Sturdier frame than you might expect to find.

What we dislike: Not made for use with a pitching machine or live pitching.

Choice 3: Fortress' Trapezoid Baseball Batting Cage

Our take: Trapezoid design in the frame gives it impressive stability.

What we like: All of the parts consist of high-quality materials that will last. Maximum length of 70 feet available.

What we dislike: Extremely expensive. It requires a lot of free space for the install.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

