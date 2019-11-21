The best battery load tester

A battery load tester can perform all kinds of analysis, from warning you of low charge to identifying potential faults in your alternator. Regularly checking your battery highlights problems before they become critical.

Battery load testers vary in their compatibility, design, features, and other aspects, so choosing the right model for your vehicle is crucial.

We've looked at dozens of different models and have put together a concise guide to help you choose the best. We've also made a few suggestions. Our favorite, the Foxwell Automotive Battery Load Tester, gives rapid reporting on a wide range of 12-volt and 24-volt batteries, alternators, and cranking systems, and it's also compatible with Bluetooth-capable printers if you need to keep records.

Considerations when choosing battery load testers

Battery compatibility

Professionals will look for a wide range of functions, but for most users the main issue is whether a particular model is suitable for the batteries you have. If you have a single vehicle, that's easy to work out. If you have more than one car or own a motorcycle, boat, or an RV, you will have to consider multiple voltages.

Cheap battery load testers might only work with 12-volt batteries, but many models work with 6-volt and 12-volt, or 12-volt and 24-volt. You'll want to check the type of battery they work with: regular lead acid (also called flooded), AGM (flat or spiral), gel, etc.

CCA rating

Then there's the CCA rating (Cold Cranking Amps) of the battery, which is the power required to start your vehicle. It should be marked on the battery. On a standard sedan, most batteries are usually between 400 and 500 CCA. Large trucks can be more than 1,000 CCA -- and some battery load testers won't go that high.

Other specifications

The amount of tech specs listed by manufacturers varies considerably. You'll always be able to find the charge level, but you may not be able to find the actual CCA, true voltage, battery health, bad cell recognition, alternator performance, or other details. With the wide choice of models available, it's worth shopping around to find a battery that you know will meet your needs

Additional features to consider

Leads are often quite short, which will mean the tester has to sit in the engine bay. This is not usually a problem, but it can be frustrating if you want to run tests and turn the ignition on and off -- you can't check the readings at the same time without someone to help.

Reaction time can be anywhere from a couple of seconds to 10 seconds or more. It's important to know how long you have to wait, or you could get false results. Don't assume -- read the instruction manual.

There's nothing wrong with analog readouts, but it can be difficult to judge the exact position of the needle. Digital screens give great precision, and if they're backlit, they are easy to read in all light conditions.

If you need a permanent record, look for a model with a printer or with Bluetooth or USB connectivity. Find out whether the tester will hold the reading, or if you need to print results immediately.

A battery load tester is the kind of tool that can get dropped from time to time, so a rugged case is a bonus.

Price

The cheapest battery load testers we found have analog readouts and cost around $25. These often only work with 12-volt batteries. Good quality dual-voltage models with digital readouts run from around $45 for 6/12-volt models and $85 for 12/24-volt models. Few cost more than $150, though large auto shop models can be expensive.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to take any safety precautions when checking my battery?

A. If you're testing the battery in situ, then no -- just make sure you attach the terminals the right way around. If you're removing it, it's a good idea to wear goggles and latex gloves to protect yourself from any risk of acid splashes. Batteries give off small amounts of hydrogen, which is flammable, so avoid working near naked flames or sparks.

Q. Should I run the engine while I'm testing?

A. If you want to check output from the alternator, yes. If you're testing the charge in the battery, no.

Battery load testers we recommend

Best of the best: Foxwell's Automotive Battery Load Tester

Our take: High quality tool for those who want precise charging system diagnostics.

What we like: Fast, accurate analysis for 12-volt and 24-volt batteries up to 2,000 CCA. Easy to use with clear display. Rubber sleeve provides excellent protection. Nice long leads. Case included.

What we dislike: A few users report inconsistent readings. Works with motorcycle batteries, but not their charging systems.

Best bang for your buck: Schumacher's BT-100 Battery Load Tester

Our take: A low-cost, accurate device from one of the industry's top brands.

What we like: Comprehensive reporting for 6-volt and 12-volt marine, motorcycle, and automotive batteries up to 1,000 CCA. Tough, shock-resistant steel housing. Insulated carrying handle. Very competitive price.

What we dislike: Leads are short and stiff. Can smoke when new, but this is common and not an indicator of any problems.

Choice 3: Ancel's BST500 Automotive Battery Load Tester

Our take: Easy to use with a built-in printer for those who want an instant record of testing.

What we like: Takes quick, accurate readings for all 12-volt and 24-volt battery types, and a wide range of testing parameters. Clear backlit screen. Durable case. Printer provides proof of results.

What we dislike: Expensive. Leads are a little short (and can't be changed). Occasional printer faults.

