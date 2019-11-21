The best battery charger

Batteries are all around us and can be found in everything from our TV remote to our vehicles. To keep them fully charged, we need a variety of chargers. We've researched chargers for small-cell and AAA batteries all the way up to heavy-duty automotive batteries to help you find the best charger for your needs.

Battery chargers may be designed to charge several household batteries for your various devices, or they may be designed to bring automotive batteries up to full. In addition, battery chargers vary in their amp rating and battery compatibility.

Our favorite, the CTEK 12-Volt Automotive Battery Charger is a good example of a powerful and efficient device that also offers a full set of safety features to protect both your battery and you.

Considerations when choosing battery chargers

Types of battery chargers

You probably have a fairly clear idea of what type of battery charger you need, as household chargers and car battery chargers are quite different.

Chargers for small household batteries can be cheap and very simple. Just drop the battery into the appropriate slot and leave it until the indicator light tells you it's charged.

Basic automotive battery chargers aren't any more complex -- the main difference is that you attach them to the battery. However, with the cheapest manual models, you have to be careful to remove them after a set period of time or damage can result.

The best chargers will compensate for this. "Smart chargers" know when the correct charge level has been reached. They then switch over to maintenance mode (also called float) so you can leave the charge on without worrying about it.

Compatibility

The least expensive automotive battery chargers work with 12-volt batteries only, but for not much more you can find 6/12-volt models. It's common for them to work with all kinds of lead acid battery, but more advanced chargers are also capable of charging the 6-volt lithium variety -- lantern batteries, for example.

To accommodate different battery terminals, both crocodile clips and ring connectors are usually provided.

Battery chargers for small, household batteries indicate the type (or types) of batteries they can accommodate.

Amp rating

Generally speaking, a higher amp rating means faster charging speeds -- though slower (and usually cheaper) models are equally effective if you don't mind waiting. Amps range from a few hundred milliamps to 4 or 5 amps under normal circumstances, though boost chargers that give a quick hit of power to liven up a deeply discharged battery can have amp ratings of 40 amps or more.

Safety

Safety is another issue. If you put the connectors on a vehicle battery the wrong way round, you'll get an impressive display of sparks. To prevent this, a number of battery charges have polarity protection -- they just won't turn on if the clamps are the wrong way around.

Price

Small chargers for household batteries can cost as little as $5, though the most versatile are $15 to $20. You can get basic 6-volt and 12-volt vehicle battery chargers for around $20, or up to $60 for fast chargers with engine start options. You'll need to pay up to $200 for heavy-duty wheeled models for high-capacity muscle car, SUV, and truck batteries.

FAQ

Q. How do I put batteries into the charger?

A. With chargers for small household batteries -- NiHM, NiCad and Lithium, for example -- they usually insert into a slot with a positive (+) indicator on end and negative (-) on the other. Just match up the battery ends. With automotive batteries, you should attach the red positive cable (+) first, and then the black negative cable (-). Then, plug the unit into the mains and turn it on.

Q. Can I recharge alkaline batteries?

A. Technically it is possible, but you will need special equipment, and it takes much longer than charing other types of batteries. There's also a real risk of chemical leaks or even an explosion. Given the costs involved, you probably won't save money either.

Battery chargers we recommend

Best of the best: CTEK's 12-Volt Battery Charger

Our take: High-quality device works quickly and efficiently with all types of lead-acid batteries.

What we like: Not just for charging. This model also analyses and reconditions batteries, often resulting in extended life. Powerful initial charging automatically switches to maintenance mode. Dust proof, shockproof, spark and polarity protected.

What we dislike: Works with 12 volt batteries only. Occasional errors can prevent charging.

Best bang for your buck: Motopower's Fully Automatic Battery Charger/Maintainer

Our take: Low-cost unit for vehicle, marine, and motorcycle batteries, with numerous safety features.

What we like: Can be used for one-off charging or set-and-forget maintenance. Float charge function will not overload batteries. Has voltage, temperature, short-circuit and reverse polarity protection.

What we dislike: Works with 12-volt batteries only. Inconsistent quality control.

Choice 3: Schumacher's 6/12V Wheeled Fully Automatic Battery Charger and 40/250A Engine Starter

Our take: High-performance, feature-packed model for the heavy-duty user.

What we like: Has a 40-amp boost mode for fast charging. Powerful 250-amp jump start -- enough for trucks and SUVs. Overload protection. Reverse hook-up prevention. Wheels provide easy mobility and handle folds for storage.

What we dislike: Expensive. Overkill for many users.

