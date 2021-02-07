The best bathtub wall

If you’re in the process of upgrading your bathroom, a good place to start is a new bathtub wall. Not only is it easier to clean and maintain, but it’s also an affordable alternative to pricey tiles.

Bathtub walls are available either as single-piece or multi-piece kits. If you’re concerned about the added cost of installation, rest assured that most bathtub wall kits are designed for DIY enthusiasts. While you still need a few tools, it remains an affordable, manageable home-improvement project for the average person.

Our buying guide covers everything you need to know about bathroom walls as well as the necessary measurements to take for successful installation. We’re also including a few recommendations at the end, such as the Swanstone Solid Surface Panel Bathtub Wall Kit, whose luxury style is perfect if you’re doing an upscale bathroom makeover.

Considerations when choosing bathtub walls

Single-piece vs. multi-piece kits

Single-piece bathtub wall kits consist of a molded rear wall and two side panels. There aren’t any seams or crevices in these designs, making them highly mold- and mildew-resistant. Single-piece bathtub walls are also appreciated for their sleek, seamless appearance. Unfortunately, if you experience any plumbing problems, you’ll need to remove the entire bathtub wall to fix them.

Multi-piece bathtub wall kits include three- to five-piece sets that can be cut to size to fit your bathroom. Many people opt for these kits because they’re less likely to buckle or warp if the foundation of the house shifts over time. Another perk of multi-piece bathtub walls is that you can remove one panel at a time for plumbing repairs. One of the pitfalls of these designs, however, is that they have seams that require caulking and regular cleaning.

Tub size

While the majority of bathtubs measure 60 inches long, their widths vary between 32 to 34 inches. This is important to keep in mind as you consider dimensions of the bathtub wall to find a correct fit. For an item as large as a bathtub wall, returning an incorrectly-sized unit comes with a unique set of challenges.

Features

Popular materials

Bathtub walls are made from a variety of materials including fiberglass, acrylic, PVC, and Veritek. Fiberglass walls are inexpensive, but color options are extremely limited. Acrylic is a bit thicker than fiberglass and is more durable. However, installation can be messy with black butyl tape and the natural contraction and expansion of acrylic.

PVC bathtub walls remain popular because they’re available in quite a few finishes, colors, and patterns. Veritek has a unique gel-coat finish, but because it’s a proprietary material, you can only find it in bathtub walls manufactured by Swanstone.

Appearance

While bathtub walls are functional in design, their aesthetic also plays a role in your buying decision. The most common colors for bathtub walls are white or ivory because it matches the toilet and sink. For bathrooms with a unique color palette, there are bathtub walls available in plenty of colors, finishes, and patterns.

Shelving

Select bathtub walls have molded shelves that store bottles and bars of soap. They’re considered highly desirable attributes in bathtub walls because they eliminate the need for shower storage accessories.

Price

If you’re on a budget, you can find affordable bathtub walls for less than $400. Mid-range designs run closer to $900 and have far better construction. The most expensive bathtub walls have multiple patterns and color options and cost closer to $1,200.

FAQ

Q. Do I need expensive tools to install a bathtub wall myself?

A. Many tools you may already have on hand, such as drills, measuring tools, or carpenter’s knives. Other essentials include jigsaw tools and routers, which can be used in plenty more DIY home improvement projects.

Q. Should I consult a plumber before installing a bathtub wall?

A. Many consumers consult a plumber to make sure all pipes and fixtures are intact before installing a new bathtub wall. It’s a good time to check these areas since they’ll be temporarily exposed.

Bathtub walls we recommend

Best of the best: Swanstone Solid Surface Panel Bathtub Wall Kit

Our take: A luxury bathtub wall that remains a popular choice for its anti-mold and anti-leak design.

What we like: Solid surface design is dense, durable, and damage-resistant. Heat-resistant walls are capable of handling steamer units.

What we dislike: A pricey option.

Best bang for your buck: Delta Classic Three-Piece Bathtub Wall

Our take: A high-gloss, budget-priced option that looks more expensive than it is.

What we like: Seven built-in shelves for storing bottles, razors, and soap. Designed to resist mold and mildew growth. Nonporous surface is easy to clean.

What we dislike: Some complained that you can’t fit too much onto the shelves due to the way it curves.

Choice 3: Swanstone Three-Panel Bathtub Wall Kit

Our take: A solid option if you’re looking for a neutral bathtub wall that won’t break the bank.

What we like: Nonporous design with a damage-resistant surface. Lacks grout, so maintenance and cleaning is minimal.

What we dislike: Mixed reviews regarding customer service.

