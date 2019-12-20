The best bathtub sliding door

Are you ready to forgo the old shower curtain and liner set? Modernize your bathroom by investing in bathtub sliding doors, and you'll wish you'd done it sooner.

Bathtub sliding doors consist of a parallel track and sliding glass panel. This convenient upgrade is affordable, not to mention easy enough to install on your own. Bathtub sliding doors are also effective at controlling water spills and leaks, especially with improved seal systems.

There's no better time than now to update your bathroom, so here's our buying guide on bathtub sliding doors. Our top choice, Woodbridge's Semi-Framed Bypass Sliding Shower Door, features an anti-splash threshold to keep water where it belongs.

Considerations when choosing bathtub sliding doors

Glass thickness

When it comes to bathtub sliding glass doors, they'll be anywhere between ⅛- to ½-inch thick. Because they lack the support of a frame, frameless doors tend to be thicker. Conversely, framed styles tend to be on the thinner side. Unfortunately, the thinner the glass, the more likely it is to break.

Tempered vs. laminated

Tempered glass is the most popular material for bathtub sliding doors. They're durable, and in the event they shatter, they do so in large manageable pieces for safety reasons.

Laminated glass is less common, especially because it's a more expensive option. These styles consist of a plastic layer encased by two glass layers. If glass breaks, it's generally held in place by way of the sandwiched layers.

Clear vs. patterned

Most bathtub sliding doors have clear glass for an airy inviting look. It shows off any intricate tile work around your shower. Clear glass is notorious for acquiring water spots, so you'll need to clean it often, so it stays crystal clear.

If you'd like some privacy, you can choose from patterned, textured, or frosted glass. Certain styles may fit better with certain bathroom themes than others.

Size

The majority of bathtub sliding doors are 60 inches wide. Given their sliding design, there's an overlap of a few inches with doors.

Before choosing bathtub sliding doors, however, you'll need accurate measurements to ensure the trim, frame, and guide will all fit around the tub area. Luckily, most manufacturers include a size or compatibility chart to make it easy.

Features

Frame style

Choose from framed, semi-framed, or frameless doors. Each style has a defining look, which in turn sets the tone for the rest of the bathroom. After all, the bathtub is often the focal point in the room, or at the very least, the first thing you see.

Framed doors have a frame on all four sides of the glass panels. Some people like the industrial mixed-materials appearance, whereas others find it a bit dated.

Semi-framed doors only have frames on the top and bottom of the glass panels. These strike balance between the traditional and contemporary, and complement most bathrooms.

Frameless doors have a metal support at the top of the glass panels, but that's it. This style is popular for those seeking a minimalist touch or modern spin on bathroom style.

Finish

For a polished coordinated look, be sure the finish of bathtub sliding doors match other hardware and fixtures. Most models come in chrome or brushed-metal finishes as well as a variety of colors.

Handles

Not all bathtub sliding doors have handles, in which case you touch the glass to open and close them. It's a sleek look, but you'll end up cleaning handprints more often.

Bathtub sliding doors with handles come with vertical or horizontal bars and sometimes knobs. They're usually present in pairs to go on both glass panels.

Glass coatings

If you're interested in low-maintenance bathtub sliding doors, compare glass coatings. Some are treated with water-resistant coatings to keep unsightly buildup at bay.

Price

If you're on a budget, there are simple bathtub sliding doors priced for less than $250. For models with stylish elements, like frameless design, expect to spend closer to $350. Bathtub sliding doors with top-quality construction range in price from $350 to $500.

FAQ

Q. Are bathtub sliding sliding doors easy to clean?

A. Yes, and they're easier to clean than a shower curtain and liner. It takes only a couple minutes to wipe down the doors. Shower curtains and liners are cumbersome to clean as well as replace. They also accumulate mold and mildew quickly.

Q. Can I add handles to my bathtub sliding doors?

A. Yes, and many of them can be installed without drilling. Instead, handles come with strong waterproof adhesive to stick on doors. Be sure the location of the handles won't interfere with opening or closing the doors.

Bathtub sliding doors we recommend

Best of the best: Woodbridge's Semi-Framed Bypass Sliding Shower Door

Our take: Attractive brushed-nickel finish with durable hardware on safety glass doors.

What we like: Doors slide effortlessly across the track. Waterproof and rust-proof coatings on hardware.

What we dislike: Can only adjust width up to four inches.

Best bang for your buck: Sterling's Standard Framed Sliding Bathtub Door

Our take: Traditional frosted-glass design that gets the job done. Best for budget-conscious consumers.

What we like: Corrosion-resistant aluminum frame and easy-to-clean track design.

What we dislike: Doesn't come with handles.

Choice 3: DreamLine's Mirage-X Frameless Sliding Tub Door

Our take: Contemporary design to modernize any bathroom. Inviting and refreshing.

What we like: Dual sliding doors available in chrome or brushed-nickel finish. Certified tempered glass.

What we dislike: Expensive and not available in a brushed-bronze color.

