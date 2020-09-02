The best bathroom vanity light

If there's one room in the home where we spend a lot of time, it's the bathroom. To transform your bathroom into a well-lit space, consider buying vanity lights.

Nowadays, bathroom vanity lights are attractive and appealing and can serve as a budget-friendly way to upgrade the space. Bathroom vanity lights also remain totally functional and can project light around the mirror and room to boost overall illumination.

If you're wondering which bathroom vanity lights suit your bathroom, take a look at our buying guide. We're introducing essential features to compare and sharing recommendations. We're also including our top pick, the George Kovacs Saber Glass Wall Vanity Lighting, whose modern minimalist design remains a favorite among consumers.

Considerations when choosing bathroom vanity lights

Bulb type

Depending on the design, bathroom vanity lights may be compatible with LED, incandescent, or CFL light bulbs. Certain lights with unique designs are only compatible with specific shapes or specialty light bulbs, which may prove difficult when you need a replacement.

LEDs remain a top choice given their bright white illumination which is handy for shaving or makeup application. Incandescent bulbs are affordable to replace, but they're less energy-efficient. CFL light bulbs can be challenging to recycle, and many consumers have mixed feelings about them.

Installation

Installing bathroom vanity lights can be somewhat challenging because they require electrical wiring. Some simple carpentry may be required to mount them as well. Certain people are comfortable handling installation themselves, though others opt to hire a licensed electrician instead.

Single vs. multi-light fixtures

Single-light fixtures are popular because they can be placed virtually anywhere around the vanity. Given their designs and smaller footprints, more than one of these fixtures are required to achieve optimal lighting. Multi-light fixtures are cost-effective options since one fixture may suffice. Unfortunately, they require several light bulbs, which can be costly to replace.

Features

Popular styles

Sconces are popular for minimalist bathrooms, as well as those with limited over-vanity clearances. Multi-light strips are generally versatile and complement most bathrooms. Bar-style bathroom vanity lights are preferred for contemporary spaces. Their designs consist of a CFL light or a shade box that covers a strip of lights.

Finishes

Stainless steel reigns supreme as the most popular finish for bathroom vanity lights. Some designs embrace style by coating it with other colors. Bronze, chrome, gold, and distressed gold are popular options, and their finishes can be shiny, glossy, matte, or brushed.

Dimmable lights

Consumers who prefer customized lighting choose bathroom vanity lights that are dimmable. In these designs, light intensity is controlled by a knob or dial. Compatible dimmable light bulbs are also required to use this feature.

Price

Simple single-light bathroom vanity lights cost $60 and blow. More stylish options, some of which have dimmable features, cost between $60 and $150. High-end bathroom vanity lights manufactured by top designers can run anywhere from $150 to $400.

FAQ

Q. How do I choose the right finish for a bathroom vanity light?

A. It's recommended to select a finish that matches or complements existing hardware and fixtures around the bathroom. Another option is to choose a finish that matches the vanity mirror, especially if it has an ornate frame with a distinct design or finish.

Q. Can a bathroom vanity light replace the need for overhead lighting?

A. It depends on the electrical configuration of the bathroom, as well as its size. Bathroom vanity lights may be enough in smaller bathrooms, while larger bathrooms likely require overhead lighting as well as bathroom vanity lights.

Bathroom vanity lights we recommend

Best of the best: George Kovacs' Saber Glass Wall Vanity Lighting

Our take: A sleek, contemporary fixture well-received by consumers as a versatile design.

What we like: Can be installed horizontally or vertically depending on the space. Has a 3-year limited warranty.

What we dislike: Compatible bulbs are a bit harder to find than consumers expected.

Best bang for your buck: Nuvo's Six-Light Vanity Strip

Our take: Affordable option featuring old Hollywood-inspired design that offers plenty of light.

What we like: Available in a few finishes and several lengths. Shiny metal finish reflects light and boosts overall illumination.

What we dislike: Installation is extremely involved and can be time-consuming.

Choice 3: Bennington's Lakeland 3-Bulb Bath Vanity Light Fixture Bar

Our take: Elegant and modern with a brushed finish, this fixture is a popular pick for updated bathrooms.

What we like: Can be mounted up or down. Customer service is responsive and quick to answer questions or resolve issues.

What we dislike: Glass shades are fairly thin and delicate.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.