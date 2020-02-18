The best bathroom vanity

If it's time to update your bathroom, investing in a new bathroom vanity adds modern flair while expanding your storage solutions.

However, choosing a bathroom vanity can be a challenge. You need to consider space, style, and the number of sinks you need. To make things simple, measure your prospective vanity area to narrow your selection based on dimensions. With that information handy, you can focus on comparing unique designs that will modernize your bathroom -- some of which are quite affordable.

Read our buying guide to be well-prepared for your bathroom remodel. At the end, you can check out reviews of our top picks. Our favorite, Stufurhome's 60-Inch Malibu Bathroom Vanity, offers plenty of storage and counter space for a master bathroom.

Considerations when choosing bathroom vanities

Vanity needs

If you're feeling overwhelmed by selection, first consider your vanity needs, which often boils down to storage options.

Bathroom vanities for powder rooms are on the smaller side and have ample space for spare rolls of toilet paper. Vanities for master bathrooms can feature a wide assortment of drawers and cupboards to accommodate products for more than one person.

Vanities in kids' or family bathrooms call for plenty of storage and organization. These can make morning and bedtime routines seamless for busy families.

Types of vanities

Freestanding vanities are the most popular and the easiest to install, as they're not mounted to the wall. Corner vanities feature a compact design ideal for guest bathrooms or powder rooms. Floating vanities have contemporary curb appeal with wall-mounted sinks and cabinets, though they require considerable plumbing rerouting.

Features

Size

Small vanities run between 18 and 30 inches in length, whereas medium-sized styles are usually 36 to 48 inches. Large vanities, including those with double sinks, can range from 48 to 72 inches long.

Depth is also necessary to consider, otherwise you end up with a vanity that juts out too far into the bathroom. For the most part, vanities range from 17 to 24 inches deep.

When it comes to height, vanities are usually between 30 and 34 inches without counting the countertop. Some people prefer taller vanities if they have trouble bending, where those with small children may opt for shorter ones so they're reachable.

Materials

Bathroom vanities are made from MDF or wood, and the more you spend, the better the quality. Laminate and plywood are inexpensive options, while teak, solid oak, or cherry are far more expensive.

Countertops

Bathroom vanities typically come with pre-cut holes in countertops to accommodate faucets and sinks. There are also all-in-one units called vanity top sinks, in which the sink comes already attached to the vanity.

In terms of materials, granite, marble, and laminate are the most popular countertop options. There are also crushed quartz, tile, and even wood countertops, but they come with much higher price tags.

Price

You can find a simple MDF bathroom vanity for around $200, but quality is modest at best. Those made with better materials -- many of which come assembled -- run between $400 and $1,000. Designer and custom vanities, on the other hand, can cost $2,000 and above.

FAQ

Q. Does it matter which type of sink I buy to go with my vanity?

A. Yes, because some sinks are only compatible with certain vanities. Drop-in and undermount sinks are the most common sinks for bathroom vanities. Integrated sinks come as part of all-in-one models. Vessel or bowl sinks sit atop a bathroom counter, and only some are designed to accommodate them.

Q. How can I expand my storage options in a bathroom vanity?

A. Invest in drawer organizers, containers, or cupboard shelves. Compartmentalize makeup and products as much as possible, as it helps keep things organized and frees up space to hold other bathroom essentials.

Bathroom vanities we recommend

Best of the best: Stufurhome's 60-Inch Malibu Bathroom Vanity

Our take: Top choice for well-rounded design with double sinks, storage, and attractive hardware.

What we like: Solid oak construction and quality hinges and tracks for doors and drawers. Modern elegance in a versatile design.

What we dislike: Expensive. Has a rather large footprint.

Best bang for your buck: Pamari's Cassara 30-Inch Single Bathroom Vanity

Our take: Country-chic design with a charming sliding barn door and woven baskets.

What we like: Affordable choice for a compact vanity. Comes fully assembled. Adjustable shelving options.

What we dislike: Only available in two finishes.

Choice 3: Eviva's Acclaim 30-Inch Bathroom Vanity

Our take: Simple, compact vanity. Popular choice for small bathrooms.

What we like: Arrives assembled. Despite its small size, it has ample storage with five drawers and a cabinet. Modest counter space.

What we dislike: Can be a bit too small if you need more storage options.

