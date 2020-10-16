The best bathrobe of 2020

If you're looking for cozy loungewear, make sure you put a cozy bathrobe at the top of your list.

With self-care being a popular subject this year, it comes as no surprise that bathrobes come up in conversation. There are countless styles to choose from, not to mention myriad colors, lengths, and materials.

To keep you in the loop, we've decided to take a closer look at this year's trends. We're also sharing this year's short list of much-loved bathrobes, which includes two long-standing favorites and a new arrival best known for its high-quality Turkish cotton.

Best bathrobes of 2020

1. Alexander Del Rossa Women's Plush Fleece Robe: We're big fans of this plush and fluffy robe, which is why it tops our shortlist for the second year in a row.

2. Seven Apparel Hotel Spa Collection Herringbone Textured Plush Robe: This bathrobe remains one of our favorites for its affordability.

3. TowelSelections Jasmine Collection Luxury Terry Shawl Bathrobe: This new arrival is made with 100% Turkish cotton.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What you need to know before buying a bathrobe

To help narrow your choices for a bathrobe, it's helpful to think about the length first. Bathrobe sizing varies considerably among manufacturers. In order to find a bathrobe that aligns with your preference, find out its measurements from the shoulder all the way down to the hem. With this information, it's easy to determine whether it will fall as a knee-length, mid-calf, or full-length robe.

The next feature to compare in bathrobes is material. While all options are soft, they each have slightly different attributes.

Cotton bathrobes include terry cloth, cotton waffle, and cotton velour styles. Terry cloth robes are highly absorbent, though they may feel a bit rougher than others after wash and wear. Cotton waffle robes have an airy, lightweight feel. Cotton velour features a high-pile design that's ultra-plush, making it significantly thicker than other cotton styles.

Microfiber bathrobes are soft and breathable, though they aren't as absorbent as cotton bathrobes. Satin and silk are popular bathrobe options for warm weather wear, but keep in mind that these more delicate materials aren't absorbent like cotton and microfiber.

Since you may be spending quite a bit of time in a bathrobe, you should enjoy its color or pattern, too. Cotton and microfiber bathrobes are usually available in solid colors, but you can find a few designs or patterns. Satin and silk bathrobes are available in countless colors and vibrant designs that often feature florals, abstract art, or color blocking.

No matter your budget, there's a bathrobe to fit it. Entry-level cotton and microfiber bathrobes cost between $15 and $30, while better-made designs run closer to the $35 to $60 range. Designer bathrobes include satin and silk styles and can cost as much as $70 to $125.

FAQ

Q. How long does it take a bathrobe to dry once it's wet?

A. If it's damp from being worn after a shower, the robe will dry within a couple hours of being hung up in a dry area. Hanging a bathrobe in a humid bathroom after a hot shower means it will take several hours to fully dry.

Q. My robe has a skinny satin belt inside it -- what's it for?

A. These belts can be tied loosely around your waist to hold the bathrobe in place. Some consumers find them bothersome, in which case they remove them.

In-depth reviews for best bathrobes

Best of the best: Alexander Del Rossa's Women's Plush Fleece Robe

What we like: Made with soft micro-fleece material that's gentle on sensitive skin. With 270 GSM, this plush robe keeps you warm. Oversized lapel adds to the design's coziness.

What we dislike: Sizing appears to be slightly off, and taller wearers found the robe comes up a bit short.

Best bang for your buck: Seven Apparel's Hotel Spa Collection Herringbone Textured Plush Robe

What we like: Despite its low price, this robe has the look and feel of a spa-quality robe. Sleeves are a good length and don't require rolling up to stay out of the way. Popular choice for gifting.

What we dislike: Only available in one-size-fits-all. Not available in darker colors.

Choice 3: TowelSelections' Jasmine Collection Luxury Terry Shawl Bathrobe

What we like: Good option if you prefer a traditional, all-cotton bathrobe. Highly absorbent, so many consumers use it in lieu of a towel. Easy to care for since it's machine-washable.

What we dislike: May shed fibers the first few times it's washed.

