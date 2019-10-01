The best bath pillow

Sinking into a steamy hot bath after a long day is the perfect way to relax, but leaning against that hard porcelain surface gets uncomfortable quickly. By adding a bath pillow, you can quickly transform your tub into an at-home spa.

There are a few things to consider before settling on a bath pillow, and we've outlined them in the guide below. From inexpensive inflatable options to full-body support, there is a bath pillow for everyone.

If you're looking for something that offers comfort and support and also dries quickly, then you'll love our top recommendation, the Royal Casa Nonslip Luxury Bathtub Pillow.

Considerations when choosing bath pillows

Cushion style

Inflatable pillows sit at a much lower price point but don't provide much in the way of support. However, you can sometimes fill an inflatable pillow with warm water for a more soothing experience.

Gel-filled bath pillows mold to the shape of your body and are a more comfortable option that offers moderate neck and shoulder support.

Foam pillows, while they often come with a steep price tag, offer the most support and comfort.

Pillow shape

Head-and-shoulder bath pillows are small and compact, making them easy to store when not in use. Some models come with a curved design to support your neck, while others are shaped more like a traditional pillow.

Full-body bath pillows offer additional comfort and support, assuming your bathtub can accommodate their size. These pillows often extend to your lower back, making your bath feel more luxurious.

Covers

Fabric covers are soft and comfortable but can be difficult to keep clean. If you can, look for a fabric cover that is removable and can be machine-washed and dried to avoid stains and mildew.

Vinyl or PVC covers may not be as comfortable, but their smooth, plastic-like surface makes them easy to wipe down and keep clean.

Features

Texture

PVC and vinyl pillows typically have a smooth plastic texture, but fabric bath pillows will often offer a variety of textures for added comfort. You'll commonly find fabric bath pillows covered with mesh or with ribbed patterns.

Hanging hooks

Pillows with attached hooks are easy to hang and store. Hanging your pillow after a bath gives it a better chance to dry thoroughly.

Mold and mildew resistance

Finding a mold- and mildew-resistant material will keep your bath pillow from smelling, looking gross, and causing breakouts on your neck and back. Not all pillows are mold and mildew resistant, but Vinyl or PVC models are generally easy to wipe clean. If you prefer a fabric pillow, look for one with a removable cover that can be washed and dried after use.

Color and pattern

While white tends to be the standard bath pillow color, you can find a few colorful options that may better fit your decor. Gel bath pillows are often filled with a blue or green gel that you can see through the material of the cover

Price

Style, material, and size are all factors that affect the price of bath pillows. You can find them in a range of prices from $5 to $60 or more. On the cheaper end, you'll often find small pillows that provide some comfort but little to no neck support. On the higher end, you'll find larger pillows that cover your neck and back, are mold-resistant, and include quality suction cups.

FAQ

Q. How long can I leave bath pillows in the tub?

A. You can leave pillows in the tub at all times. However, it's good practice to remove the bath pillow after each use. This will help prevent bacteria, mold, and mildew from forming.

Q. Can bath pillows be used with bath bombs or bubble bath?

A. In most cases, using these products in conjunction with your bath pillow is not a problem. However, depending on the ingredients in your bath bomb or bubble bath, they could cause stains.

Bath pillows we recommend

Best of the best: Royal Casa's Nonslip Luxury Bathtub Pillow

Our take: A well-made bath pillow that offers comfort and support during long soaks in the tub. The best way to get that spa feeling at home.

What we like: Mesh fabric dries quickly. Pillow has a hook for you to hang and drain the pillow after use. When placed correctly, the suction cups won't slide around.

What we dislike: Some find the mesh isn't as soft as they would like.

Best bang for your buck: Gorilla Grip's Premium Bath Pillow

Our take: A bath pillow that provides four inches of comfort and durable nonslip suction cups. The included free loofah makes this a great deal.

What we like: Pillow stays firmly in place. Machine washable. Soft vinyl cover and memory foam are very comfortable.

What we dislike: Head portion may be too slim for some.

Choice 3: Epica's Double-Thick Luxury Spa Pillow

Our take: A luxurious pillow that's similar to those used in spas. Perfect for those looking for something less bulky.

What we like: Fits well in deep bathtubs. Doesn't have the thick plastic feeling of other cheaper options. Easy to clean. Stays in place with high-quality suction cups.

What we dislike: Suction cups may be difficult to remove.

Amber Van Wort is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.