The best bath bomb

If your idea of a soothing evening includes soaking in a tub full of bubbles, consider adding bath bombs to your bathtime routine. A bath bomb set like our top pick, Anjou Bath Bombs Gift Set, adds an additional layer of enjoyment to your at-home spa ritual. Toss one into your tub for fizzy aromatherapy. Watch the water transform into a sea of colorful swirls, and rest easy while you sink into a state of peace and relaxation. To learn more about what to look for in a bath bomb, keep reading our guide.

Considerations when choosing bath bombs

How do bath bombs work?

These bathtime orbs consist of dry ingredients (baking soda and citric acid) that react when exposed to water. The moisture causes the contents to fizz and bubble while additional elements like essential oils and moisturizers seep into your bathwater, leaving your skin feeling soft and your bathroom smelling like heaven. Often, bath bombs also contain dyes or other components, like glitter, which offer an aesthetic bonus.

Traditional bath bombs don't usually create bubbles as they dissolve in bath water. If you're a fan of bubble baths, opt for products called "bubble bars."

Benefits

In simple terms, bath bombs are fun. But they're not just the perfect way to jazz up your bath with texture and color -- they often contain ingredients that moisturize and cleanse the skin, too. Bath bombs with essential oils can promote relaxation and are helpful for winding down after a stressful day.

Features

Ingredients

A bath bomb is going to end up in your bath, so it's best to choose products with all-natural ingredients, especially if you have sensitive skin. If you want to add color to your bath, opt for bath bombs made with natural dyes.

Scent

Pick a scent that you love to heighten your bathtime experience. Check the ingredient list and look for bath bombs that include your favorite essential oils, and choose scents that match the atmosphere you're attempting to create. For example, lavender is ideal for cultivating a calming, relaxing bath experience to help with insomnia. Peppermint, on the other hand, is an excellent choice for moments when you need an infusion of energy and alertness.

Color

Bath bombs include dyes in a variety of hues. Some are even formulated to leave behind multicolored iridescent bathwater. For extra interest, choose bath bombs with glitter or flower petals. Note that darker-colored dyes may be more difficult to rinse away after a bath.

Price

Expect to pay at least $3 for a single bath bomb. You may also purchase bath bomb sets. The more bombs included, the higher the price. Specialty bombs that reveal surprises as they melt away in your tub typically have a higher price tag than simple fizzing ones.

FAQ

Q. Should I use more than one bath bomb at a time?

A. One bath bomb should be enough to enjoy a fizzy bath experience. You can combine bath bombs and customize your bath, but there's no need to waste multiple bath bombs when one will do the trick. Some companies sell bath bombs that can be reused. If you're on a budget, conserve your bath bombs by cutting them into pieces.

Q. Will the dye in colorful bath bombs leave behind stains in my bathtub?

A. The dye left behind from a bath bomb should not permanently stain your tub. Water-soluble dyes are easily rinsed away with water. Always rinse off your tub after using a bath bomb, just in case. This way, your bathtub will be ready for your next soak.

Bath bombs we recommend

Best of the best: Anjou's Bath Bombs Gift Set, Six Count

Our take: A gift set created with high-quality ingredients. Spoil a friend or treat yourself.

What we like: Bath bombs included in the set are packed with moisturizing ingredients and essential oils. Products are vegan and cruelty-free. Individual wrapping keeps each bath bomb fresher for longer.

What we dislike: Scents may not appeal to all users.

Best bang for your buck: LifeAround2Angels' Bath Bombs Gift Set, 12 Count

Our take: Bath bombs provide plenty of fizz considering their size. Handcrafted selection makes a great gift.

What we like: Individually wrapped to prevent degradation. Made by hand. Leave behind bright colors and contain moisturizing ingredients. Products are not tested on animals.

What we dislike: Bath bombs are relatively small.

Choice 3: Beauty by Earth's Organic Bath Bombs Gift Set, Six Count

Our take: A set of bath bombs made with all-natural ingredients.

What we like: No artificial ingredients or synthetic dyes. Not tested on animals. Individual wrapping. Helpful labeling includes suggested uses for each variety of bath bomb.

What we dislike: Expensive.

