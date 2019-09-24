The best basketball hoop

Summers spent playing neighborhood pickup games, perfecting a jump shot, and practicing free throws is the dream of every young basketball lover. A backyard basketball hoop makes those dreams possible.

Whether you're looking for an in-ground model that provides professional rebound or a portable one you can set up in a cul-de-sac, there's a basketball hoop out there for everyone. We've provided this shopping guide to help you decide what kind of basketball hoop will work best for you.

Considerations when choosing basketball hoops

Portable vs. in-ground hoops

Consider how much space you have available for a basketball hoop, how often you'll use it, and how much of an investment you want to make.

In-ground hoops: These provide a more professional game experience and are incredibly durable, but they can be pricey.

Portable hoops: These give you some extra versatility. For example, you can pull it into your driveway for a family game or move it into the cul-de-sac for a neighborhood barbeque. However, as funny as it sounds, some portable models are more portable than others. A wide, heavy base creates better stability but limits mobility. So, even with a portable hoop, you'll have to decide how portable you need it to be.

Backboard

Backboards come in a variety of materials and sizes. The material affects the rigidity and rebounding, so it definitely impacts your game.

Molded Plastic: Molded plastic is lightweight and relatively inexpensive. It isn't as durable as many of the other options, and the rebounding isn't great. However, most beginners probably won't care or notice.

Wood: If your games get physical, a wood backboard might not be a bad choice. They're durable, but if you have any kind of seating behind them, your spectators won't be able to see through the backboard.

Acrylic: Acrylic is a synthetic polymer that has excellent durability and provides good rebounding. While it isn't at quite the same level as tempered glass, it gives similar results to a gym hoop. Acrylic backboards can be expensive.

Polycarbonate: Polycarbonate performs at the same level as acrylic but has even better durability. The price for a polycarbonate backboard is comparable to acrylic.

Tempered Glass: The NBA uses tempered glass backboards, so if you're looking for the real deal, this is it. It's strong, durable, and the most expensive option on the market.

Height adjustability

Being able to adjust the height of the basketball hoop enables the hoop to grow with a child's skills. As your young player develops more strength and skill, the rim can be raised until it reaches regulation height.

Basketball hoop prices: For less than $100, you can find portable models with bases that can be filled with sand or water. Steel rims and molded plastic backboards are typical at this price. At around $250, you'll see some in-ground models with polycarbonate or acrylic backboards ranging in size from 48 to 50 inches, and these might have adjustable height. Between $250 and $500 are portable models with heavier bases and in-ground models with thicker, heavier frames. If you spend $500 to well over $1,000, you'll find glass backboards that provide a professional playing experience.

FAQ

Q. What type of maintenance does a basketball hoop require?

A. In general, basketball hoops don't need too much maintenance. If rust starts to form on the rim or frame, sand the area and add some touch-up paint. You'll also need to clean the backboard with a damp cloth or glass cleaner every few months.

Q. Can you dunk on a portable basketball hoop?

A. That depends on how good you are at dunking. If you can dunk without hanging on the rim, a portable hoop will work fine. If your dunking skills are a little less refined, dunking on a portable model could be dangerous because you could tip it over on yourself. Keep in mind that the wider and heavier the base, the more stable the hoop.

Basketball hoops we recommend

Best of the best: Silverback In-Ground System

Our take: Provides a rebound that's more similar to an indoor basketball hoop than many of its competitors. This is the basketball hoop for those who want their backyard game to resemble their indoor game as closely as possible.

What we like: The space between the backboard and support pole gives plenty of room for the breakaway rim. We also like the unique anchor system, which makes installation and removal easier.

What we dislike: The hoop itself isn't as professional as the backboard, but it's not bad for an outdoor hoop.

Best bang for the buck: Lifetime Portable Basketball System

Our take: Lifetime makes a portable model that's affordable and durable. If you need to move your hoop due to space or weather constraints, this model provides easy portability and a good game.

What we like: The height adjustment lets it grow with kids. A 48-inch backboard provides a good game for adults, too.

What we dislike: Poor assembly instructions.

Choice 3: SKLZ Pro Mini Basketball Hoop

Our take: This is the hoop for kids who are still building their skills and those who want an occasional pickup game. And if you don't hang on the rim, it can take a dunk or two.

What we like: The low price and sizing options, standard or extra large, make this great for a young family. The sturdy rim can take the abuse of kids who might not dunk as elegantly as a pro. But this is not for a child approaching their teenage years -- best left for the little ones.

What we dislike: Over-the-door installation can be difficult and hanging on the rim might crack the backboard.

