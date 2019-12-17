Basketball has slowly gained steam as one of the most popular sports around the globe. Those who are new to the game might think that all basketballs are the same, but nothing could be further from the truth. Not only have the materials improved dramatically in the past few decades, but also the variety in ball choices have expanded greatly. If you want to know which basketball will work best for your own hoop dreams, then you probably want to take the advice of those in the know.

We've created the following helpful buying guide, with expert advice and reviews, to guide your search for the best basketball. Our top pick, the Wilson Evolution Indoor Basketball, is the high-quality standard when it comes to indoor basketballs.

Considerations when choosing basketballs

Size

Because there are a few different basketball sizes available, you'll need to determine which one you need for your purposes. Mini basketballs have a circumference up to 27.5 inches. They are usually intended for free play and not used in a league setting. A size five ball is the same size as a mini ball but can be used for league play. A size six ball has a 28.5-inch circumference. Size six balls are used for women's professional, college, and high school leagues. They're also used for youth boys from ages nine to 12. Finally, size seven balls have a 29.5-inch circumference. These are standard adult male league balls, including the NCAA and the NBA.

Number of layers

Some basketballs have two layers, while others have three. Below are the three traditional layers of a basketball:

Bladder: This is the rubber portion inside the cover that holds the air in a basketball.

Winding or twining layer: This is a layer of thin nylon or polyester thread. It gives the ball it's structure and shape underneath a leather cover. Balls that have rubber covers don't usually have a winding layer.

Cover: The outer layer of the basketball is usually rubber, leather, or synthetic. Each has a different use, detailed below.

Cover material

Rubber

Rubber basketball covers are durable and rugged. They are best used on outdoor or cement courts. While they can also be used on indoor courts, they tend to bounce more than leather or synthetic balls, which can limit your shot percentage when the ball hits the rim.

Leather

Balls with leather covers are exclusively designed for indoor use. Pro and college leagues use leather balls. Leather gives good grip and feel for players. Unfortunately, they don't hold up well against the elements or the harshness of cement. Leather balls are the most expensive of all.

Synthetic

Synthetic basketballs are good for use indoors and outdoors. They are durable like rubber, but they have a nice grip and feel, like leather. These are a nice all-around option for those who want to take their ball wherever they take their game.

Features

Color

While everyone is used to seeing basketballs in the traditional dark or burnt orange, you can buy basketballs today in almost any color and design. Balls that have fun patterns or designs can help younger players become interested in playing basketball.

Training features

Training basketballs have a number of different features to help you improve your game. Shooting-position balls have markings that help you place your fingers in the right spots on the ball. Smart basketballs have microchips that can track the ball's movement during training. They then send the data to a smartphone, where you can view it in the app. Weighted balls are two to four times heavier than regulation balls. These help you develop your upper-body strength for shooting and ball handling.

Price

Most basketballs cost between $10 and $200. Basketballs for $10 are basic outdoor rubber models of various sizes. For $50, you can buy a high-quality synthetic basketball. If you spend between $60 and $200, you can purchase a good leather basketball that should be near NBA quality.

FAQ

Q. How often does a basketball need to be re-inflated?

A. That depends on how often the ball is being used. If used regularly throughout the week, then you should check the pressure weekly, and fill the ball accordingly. Older balls also require more frequent inflating.

Q. Why do women and kids use a smaller basketball?

A. Females and children, on average, have smaller hands than men. That's why a smaller basketball is preferable for women and kids. It makes the game flow better to have a manageable ball size for each type of player.

Basketballs we recommend

Best of the best: Wilson's Evolution Indoor Basketball

Our take: A premier option for those serious about their indoor roundball.

What we like: Durable microfiber composite leather cover. Great grip. Comes in official and intermediate sizes.

What we dislike: Pricey, but worth the money.

Best bang for your buck: Wilson's Killer Crossover Basketball

Our take: A great "take anywhere" ball at a good price.

What we like: Durable rubber cover. Fun alternating panel design comes in multiple colors. Good starter ball due to low price.

What we dislike: Doesn't work for club or league games.

Choice 3: Spalding's NBA Zi/O Indoor/Outdoor Basketball

Our take: Fly like an eagle with this durable grippy ball.

What we like: Good for either indoor or outdoor use. Foam-backed design gives the ball good grip.

What we dislike: The pebbling deteriorates quickly when used on outdoor courts.

